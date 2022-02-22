Log in
    SAT   TH0823010002

SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SAT)
Somboon Advance Technology Public : Dividend Payment and Determination of the Date of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Date/Time
22 Feb 2022 17:02:13
Headline
Dividend Payment and Determination of the Date of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Symbol
SAT
Source
SAT
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 22-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 21-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 08-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 07-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : By conducted through electronic means
 (E-AGM) only
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 22-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 08-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 07-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 1.10
Derived from profit under non-BOI        : 1.0898
privilege (baht per share)
Derived from profit under BOI privilege  : 0.0102
(baht per share)
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 06-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Somboon Advance Technology pcl published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
