Somboon Advance Technology : Sustainability Report 2022
Sustainability Report 2022
Somboon Advance Technology Public Company Limited
Contents
About the Report
6
Approach
6 The Scope
Company Address
7
to Reporting
of the Report
1. Message to Our Stakeholders
8
3. Stakeholder Management
28
& The Determination
2. Company General Information
10
of Materiality Matters
Company General Information
Operational Sustainability Framework
Business Value Chain
Shareholding Structure
Main Products and Proportion of Revenues
Market Share of Main Products
Organization Structure
The Road to Sustainable Development
Awards and Appreciations 2021
11
3.1 Stakeholder Management
29
3.2 The Determination
37
14
of Material Matters
16
18
19
20
21
4. Sustainable Development
42
22
24
4.1 Sustainability Management
43
Policy and Goals
4.2 Supporting the Sustainable
46
Development Goals (SDGs)
5 Governance and Sustainability
48
5.1
Good Corporate Governance
49
5.2
Business Ethics
51
5.3
Anti-Corruption
53
5.4
Information Technology and
62
Cybersecurity Policy
5.5 Risk management
68
5.6
Business Continuity Management
78
6 Smart People
86
6.1
Smart People Strategy
87
6.2
Smart People Development
88
6.3
Good People Development
97
8 Growth Society
146
8.1
Growth Society Strategy
147
8.2
Creating Educational
148
Opportunities
8.3
Employee Participation in
150
Community and Social
Development
8.4
Improving the quality of
153
life for people with disabilities
7 Business Trust
102
7.1
Business Trust Strategy
103
7.2 Human Rights
104
7.3 Employee Care and
109
Employee Engagement
7.4
Occupational Health and
112
Safety Management
7.5
Customer relationship
116
management
7.6
Supplier management
119
and supply chain
management
7.7
Environmental
123
Sustainability Management
7.8
Business process
138
innovations for
sustainability
7.9
Tax practices
144
9 Performance Summary
155
9.1
Economic Performance
155
9.2
Environmental Performance
156
9.3
Social Performance
160
10 GRI Content Index
164
11 Sustainability Report 2021 Feedback Form
170
12 Independent Assurance Statement
172
