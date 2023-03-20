Advanced search
    SAT   TH0823010002

SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY

(SAT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-16
18.60 THB   -2.11%
04:37aSomboon Advance Technology : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
03/17Somboon Advance Technology : Form 56-1 One Report 2022
PU
02/23Somboon Advance Technology Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Somboon Advance Technology : Sustainability Report 2022

03/20/2023 | 04:37am EDT
Sustainability Report 2022

Somboon Advance Technology Public Company Limited

Contents

About the Report

6

Approach

6 The Scope

7 Company Address

7

to Reporting

of the Report

1. Message to Our Stakeholders

8

3. Stakeholder Management

28

& The Determination

2. Company General Information

10

of Materiality Matters

  1. Company General Information
  2. Operational Sustainability Framework
  3. Business Value Chain
  4. Shareholding Structure
  5. Main Products and Proportion of Revenues
  6. Market Share of Main Products
  7. Organization Structure
  8. The Road to Sustainable Development
  9. Awards and Appreciations 2021

11

3.1 Stakeholder Management

29

3.2 The Determination

37

14

of Material Matters

16

18

19

20

21

4. Sustainable Development

42

22

24

4.1 Sustainability Management

43

Policy and Goals

4.2 Supporting the Sustainable

46

Development Goals (SDGs)

5 Governance and Sustainability

48

5.1

Good Corporate Governance

49

5.2

Business Ethics

51

5.3

Anti-Corruption

53

5.4

Information Technology and

62

Cybersecurity Policy

5.5 Risk management

68

5.6

Business Continuity Management

78

6 Smart People

86

6.1

Smart People Strategy

87

6.2

Smart People Development

88

6.3

Good People Development

97

8 Growth Society

146

8.1

Growth Society Strategy

147

8.2

Creating Educational

148

Opportunities

8.3

Employee Participation in

150

Community and Social

Development

8.4

Improving the quality of

153

life for people with disabilities

7 Business Trust

102

7.1

Business Trust Strategy

103

7.2 Human Rights

104

7.3 Employee Care and

109

Employee Engagement

7.4

Occupational Health and

112

Safety Management

7.5

Customer relationship

116

management

7.6

Supplier management

119

and supply chain

management

7.7

Environmental

123

Sustainability Management

7.8

Business process

138

innovations for

sustainability

7.9

Tax practices

144

9 Performance Summary

155

9.1

Economic Performance

155

9.2

Environmental Performance

156

9.3

Social Performance

160

10 GRI Content Index

164

11 Sustainability Report 2021 Feedback Form

170

12 Independent Assurance Statement

172

Disclaimer

Somboon Advance Technology pcl published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 08:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
