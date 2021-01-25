Log in
Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq hits record

01/25/2021 | 04:17pm EST

01/25/2021 | 04:17pm EST
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major U.S. averages on Monday closed well off their best levels of the day, which included a Nasdaq record, as concerns over the timing and size of fiscal stimulus dented optimism at the start of a week of earning reports from mega-cap companies.

Investors turned their focus to the U.S. Senate, which is aiming to pass COVID-19 relief legislation before former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins in early February.

Officials in President Joe Biden's administration are trying to head off Republican concerns that his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal is too expensive.

"What is really underpinning the market is the stimulus - that is what it is all about," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

"The market loves money, whether it is fiscal or monetary, and right now you have both. So if you do pull the rug out from stimulus plans, that might be a problem, but they aren't going to do that."

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.77 points, or 0.11%, to 30,963.21, the S&P 500 gained 14.39 points, or 0.37%, to 3,855.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 95.76 points, or 0.71%, to 13,638.82.

After climbing as much as 1.4% to an intraday record, the Nasdaq gave back a good portion of its gains, with the so-called "stay-at-home" winners, including Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc, rising after upbeat results from Netflix Inc last week.

Microsoft, scheduled to report results on Tuesday, rose as Wedbush raised its price target on the software maker's stock on expectations of further growth in its cloud business for 2021.

The S&P 500 sectors housing large-cap growth stocks, including technology, consumer discretionary and communication services, hit record highs early in the session.

Wall Street's main indexes hit all-time highs last week on optimism for a more complete economic reopening and smooth vaccine distribution across the country, which is suffering from more than 175,000 new COVID-19 cases daily with millions out of work.

Earlier on Monday, drugmaker Merck & Co said it would stop development of its two COVID-19 vaccines.

Gamestop shares closed higher in volatile trading in a session that saw the video game retailer climb as high as $159.18 and drop as low as $61.13 on the day as investors rushed to cover short bets.

Sectors that have performed well on hopes for an economic rebound, such as financials, energy and materials, led declines on Monday, while defensive utilities, consumer staples and real estate outperformed. Weakness in financial names such as Goldman Sachs and American Express served to keep the price-weighted Dow in negative territory.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Chuck Mikolajczak


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -3.96% 121.15 Delayed Quote.4.33%
APPLE INC. 2.77% 142.92 Delayed Quote.4.81%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.12% 30960 Delayed Quote.1.28%
FACEBOOK INC 1.28% 278.01 Delayed Quote.0.49%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.58% 229.53 Delayed Quote.1.59%
NASDAQ 100 0.87% 13483.290603 Delayed Quote.3.71%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.69% 13635.991758 Delayed Quote.5.08%
NETFLIX, INC. -1.48% 556.78 Delayed Quote.4.52%
S&P 500 0.36% 3855.36 Delayed Quote.2.27%
SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY 1.27% 16 End-of-day quote.-2.44%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -2.19% 283.04 Delayed Quote.9.74%
Financials
Sales 2020 6 006 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2020 299 M 9,98 M 9,98 M
Net cash 2020 2 320 M 77,4 M 77,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 6 803 M 227 M 227 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 935
Free-Float 58,4%
Technical analysis trends SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,83 THB
Last Close Price 16,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target -7,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Napatsorn Kitaphanich President & Executive Director
Sansern Wongcha-um Chairman
Patpong Weerasin Vice President-Operations
Nuttakajorn Yanpirat VP-Finance, Accounting & Information Technology
Koichi Miyahara Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY-2.44%224
DENSO CORPORATION-2.30%45 018
APTIV PLC7.06%37 666
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD36.01%29 566
CONTINENTAL AG-2.23%28 863
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.35.60%23 156
