MESTIERI: closing of the acquisition of Gino Ceolin S.r.l.

SOMEC S.p.A. has confirmed the closing of the acquisition of 60% of the share capital of Gino Ceolin S.r.l., through its direct subsidiary MESTIERI S.r.l.

Gino Ceolin S.r.l. is a specialized company in the creation of metal works and architectural elements for exteriors and interiors, meant for projects in the luxury retail, hospitality and high-end residential sectors. The company becomes part of the MESTIERI division, conceived to offer the best craftsmanship solutions in interiors, completing the SOMEC gruppo range of turnkey construction projects.