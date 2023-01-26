Advanced search
    SOM   IT0005329815

SOMEC S.P.A.

(SOM)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:30:30 2023-01-26 am EST
31.00 EUR   -0.32%
04:53aMestieri : closing of the acquisition of Gino Ceolin S.r.l.
01/25Somec : acquisition of Gino Ceolin S.r.l. by Mestieri S.r.l. has been completed
01/04Europeans still up; bearish oil on Mib.
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MESTIERI: closing of the acquisition of Gino Ceolin S.r.l.

01/26/2023 | 04:53am EST
SOMEC S.p.A. has confirmed the closing of the acquisition of 60% of the share capital of Gino Ceolin S.r.l., through its direct subsidiary MESTIERI S.r.l.

Gino Ceolin S.r.l. is a specialized company in the creation of metal works and architectural elements for exteriors and interiors, meant for projects in the luxury retail, hospitality and high-end residential sectors. The company becomes part of the MESTIERI division, conceived to offer the best craftsmanship solutions in interiors, completing the SOMEC gruppo range of turnkey construction projects.

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 09:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOMEC S.P.A.
2022MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up; Japan, record inflat..
AN
2022MILAN MARKET CLOSE: Mib below 24,000 threshold; in green Saipem and B..
AN
2022MILAN MARKET MIDDAY: Mib above parity; on Italy producer prices.
AN
2022REPEAT: Europeans above parity; UK, economy contracts more than expected
AN
2022MILAN MARKET OPEN: Europeans above parity; in UK.
AN
2022MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up after U.S. markets ri..
AN
2022Gino Ceolin S.r.l. To Join Mestieri : preliminary agreement signed for acquisition of the ..
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 304 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2022 3,25 M 3,54 M 3,54 M
Net Debt 2022 71,4 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 66,3x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 214 M 233 M 233 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 867
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart SOMEC S.P.A.
Somec S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOMEC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,10 €
Average target price 33,63 €
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Marchetto Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Zanchetta Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Head-HR
Giancarlo Corazza Co-CEO, COO & Executive Director
Gianna Adami Lead Independent Director
Stefano Campoccia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOMEC S.P.A.-4.31%233
SAINT-GOBAIN16.06%30 437
ASSA ABLOY AB9.30%26 624
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED1.98%12 391
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.5.83%11 552
MASCO CORPORATION9.96%11 529