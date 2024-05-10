AGREEMENT REGARDING THE TERMINATION OF RELATIONS BETWEEN MESTIERI S.P.A.

AND ENG. FLAVIO CHIARI

San Vendemiano (Treviso), 10 May 2024

Somec S.p.A. (Euronext Milan: SOM), specializing in the engineering, production, and implementation of turnkey complex projects in civil and naval engineering ("Somec" or the "Company"), announces that today its subsidiary Mestieri S.p.A. ("Mestieri") and Eng. Flavio Chiari have reached an agreement concerning the termination of the managerial employment relationship and the roles of General Director and CEO held by the latter at Mestieri (the "Agreement").

Considering that Eng. Flavio Chiari was appointed as a manager with strategic responsibilities of the Company, the Agreement is configured as a related party transaction - of lesser significance - carried out through a subsidiary. Therefore, the terms of the Agreement have been previously examined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Related Parties Committee - which has expressed its reasoned favourable opinion on the conclusion of the Agreement, as well as by the Board of Directors of Somec.

No rights related to monetary incentive plans or financial instruments are envisaged to be maintained. Furthermore, based on the information available, Eng. Chiari does not currently hold any shareholdings in the Somec Group.

Mestieri thanks Eng. Chiari for his work and for the managerial structuring of the Mestieri division, and extends best wishes for every future professional success.

Somec

The Somec Group specializes in the engineering, design and implementation of complex turnkey projects in the civil and naval sectors, operating through three Business Units: Horizons: Engineered Systems for Naval Architecture and Building Façades; Talenta: Professional Kitchen Systems and Products; and Mestieri: Design and Production of Bespoke Interiors. The Group's companies operate in an integrated and synergistic way, according to strict quality and safety standards and guaranteeing a high degree of customization and specific know-how on the processing of different materials, which is a fundamental requirement in high value-added projects.

In its more than 40-year history, and through rigorous certification and accreditation processes, Somec has achieved a global reputation for quality and operational and financial reliability.

Headquartered in San Vendemiano, Treviso, the Group is present in 12 countries and 3 continents, employing about 1,000 people and with revenues of 371 million Euro in 2023.

