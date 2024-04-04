(Alliance News) - Somec Spa announced Thursday that its U.S. subsidiary Fabbrica LLC, part of its Horizons division, has won a new contract on the U.S. East Coast worth more than USD18 million.

The contract is for the new biotech laboratory Integrated Life Science Building at Brown University, one of the oldest and most prestigious private universities in the US.

It is a 10-story building in the city of Providence, Rhode Island state, that will include state-of-the-art laboratories for researchers in biology, medicine, brain science, bioengineering and public health.

The visual mockup will be built by the third quarter of 2024, while the installation, by an established partner, will occur 12 months later, in the third quarter of 2025.

Oscar Marchetto, president of Somec Group, commented, "This new overseas order, which comes after the two major contracts obtained earlier this year, is a source of deep satisfaction. It confirms Fabbrica's rootedness in the east coast of the U.S. and the strategy of diversification of the group's order portfolio in the civil sector. In fact, we are active, with high-value assignments, in the residential sector but also in retail, office and education."

"A sector, the latter, that we preside over with particular attention as it is less subject to market volatility. Therefore, I would like to express my congratulations to the team at Fabbrica, which is increasingly recognized as a primary partner in the U.S. market, thanks to the prestige of the projects carried out and the value of the entities with which it collaborates."

