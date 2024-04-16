MESTIERI WINS 8 CONTRACTS

TOTALLING 33 MILLION EURO APPROXIMATELY

The contracts cover prestigious projects for renowned high-end brands in a whole range of sectors,

including retail, housing, museums and naval construction

The Chairman Marchetto: "These important contracts demonstrate the continued growth of Mestieri

BU, especially in the United States, where more than half of the contract value originates"

San Vendemiano (Treviso), 16 April 2024 - Somec S.p.A. (Euronext Milan: SOM), specialising in the design, production and installation of complex turnkey civil and naval projects, has announced that its business unit Mestieri, Design and Production of Bespoke Interiors, has won major contracts totalling 33 million Euro approximately.

The contracts pertain to projects for renowned high-end brands and cover a variety of sectors: from retail to naval, from museum construction to private housing. With regard to the latter sector, Mestieri is involved in a project of great value and prestige on the east coast of the United States.

Oscar Marchetto, Chairman of the Somec Group, pointed out: "These contracts fill the entire Group with pride and bear out the growing business opportunities in the high-endsegment for the companies that are part of the Mestieri business unit, especially in the United States where we have won more than half of the new contracts in terms of value. In addition, our presence in the US private residential market and a further project for a European museum afford significant growth opportunities for the entire Group. We therefore aim to strengthen our leadership as we are driven by the desire to have Italy's refined craftsmanship known worldwide and make people appreciate it more and more every day."

In the retail sector, four contracts were signed, two of which with a well-known luxury jewellery brand, concerning façades and store fronts in Madrid and Milan. A further contract covers elements of the façade of a luxury boutique in London, while the fourth pertains to flooring and wall coverings in marble, mosaic, art ceramics and wood for a unique retail space in an iconic New York skyscraper. All projects are scheduled to be completed in 2024, with the exception of the Milan contract, which will reach completion in 2025.

An additional major agreement was entered into for a private housing project. In detail, Mestieri, with the contribution of all the companies falling under the umbrella of the business unit, will be responsible for the supply and installation of interior furnishings and marble and wood flooring for a luxurious villa located in an exclusive area of Miami Beach. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

A new contract in the area of museum and cultural installations was awarded by the Centre des Monuments Nationaux (CMN), a public institute under the French Ministry of Culture. The purpose of the agreement signed by Lamparredo, already a leader in this sector, is the supply and installation of display cases and fittings for the Coronation Museum of Reims, housed in the Palais du Tau, a UNESCO World Heritage Site together with the nearby Reims Cathedral. Completion is scheduled by the end of 2025.

The last two contracts, in the naval area, were signed with the Meyer Wismar Sàrl & Co and Chantiers De L'Atlantique shipyards, respectively. The first concerns the design, supply and installation of retail and restaurant areas (Oxin, part of Somec's business unit Talenta, Professional Kitchen Systems and Products, being also involved in the project for the equipment part), for the Disney Cruise Line. On the other hand, the second contract relates to the design, supply and installation of a restaurant area on board one of the superyachts of a well-known chain operating in the luxury hotellerie sector. Work relating to both projects is scheduled to be completed by mid-2025.

