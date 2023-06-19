Somec S p A : $23MN New York City Project by FABBRICA

FABBRICA LLC, the U.S. façade flagship of SOMEC group, has been awarded a new, 34-storey building project in Manhattan.

The contract has a value exceeding $23mn and consists of the design, production and installation of over 12,000 m² sq of curtain walls or building 'skin', to be built on Ninth Ave. on the West Side of Manhattan, a few blocks from Madison Square Garden and the Empire State Building. In the construction of the building, which will mainly house offices and retail, FABBRICA will immediately be involved in the design assistance with its own specialists, up to the final installation of the façades.

"This order, obtained in one of the most attractive areas of Manhattan, fills us with pride - comments Oscar Marchetto, SOMEC Chairman. Since the beginning of the year, FABBRICA has won new orders north of $69mn, demonstrating the value of its positioning in prestigious building projects and customized architectural solutions, in which the excellence of their service and the acquired credibility make the difference amongst clients. In this awareness, we aim to further improve our presence in Northeastern U.S., towards increasingly challenging objectives".

The project, commissioned by a consolidated company active in institutional real estate, will meet the highest standards of sustainability and safety, with certified systems.