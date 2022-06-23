Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Somec S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOM   IT0005329815

SOMEC S.P.A.

(SOM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:51 2022-06-23 am EDT
31.10 EUR   +4.01%
10:06aSOMEC S P A : A preliminary agreement signed for the acquisition of BUDRI S.R.L
PU
04:05aSOMEC : preliminary agreement signed for the acquisition of Budri S.r.l.
PU
06/17SOMEC S P A : Shares buy-back program conclusion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Somec S p A : A preliminary agreement signed for the acquisition of BUDRI S.R.L

06/23/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mirandola-based BUDRI, a company of world excellence in marble shaping, will join Mestieri, the SOMEC Group company that creates high-end customized interiors.

Over time, BUDRI has gained unparalleled international experience in the production of marble and semi-precious stone elements in complex turnkey projects in the segments of residences, luxury retail, and hospitality, and other prestigious buildings, acquiring a leading position among the largest architectural firms in the sector and with references all over the world.

The operation, which will take place through Mestieri S.r.l. and which will be completed by 31 July 2022, is strategic in expanding the offering of specializations for high-end customized construction projects of the SOMEC group. The preliminary agreement provides for the payment at closing of a provisional price of 7.5 million euros for the acquisition of 65% of the share capital of BUDRI.

Oscar Marchetto, President of SOMEC commented: "In the creation of Mestieri I wanted to create a reality capable of attracting unique excellences, recognized in the world for their know-how and for that all-Italian quality that makes the difference. BUDRI represents exactly the level of ability, experience, professionalism, and competence that we want to bring to the common factor. It stands out for the skill with which it manages to shape the hardness of the marble, giving lightness and versatility to this material, working it as if it were a precious fabric. The operation will contribute to the enhancement of Italian handcrafted creations as well as works of art, of which BUDRI is a historical custodian. "

"We have embraced the Mestieri project by sharing the entrepreneurial vision of Oscar Marchetto" underlines Gian Marco Budri, CEO, "who intends to safeguard knowledge, values​​, and artisan tradition, aspects that are strengthened by this agreement."

Gian Marco Budri will remain CEO, in line with the business continuity and management strategy of the company and Oscar Marchetto will hold the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 14:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOMEC S.P.A.
10:06aSOMEC S P A : A preliminary agreement signed for the acquisition of BUDRI S.R.L
PU
04:05aSOMEC : preliminary agreement signed for the acquisition of Budri S.r.l.
PU
06/17SOMEC S P A : Shares buy-back program conclusion
PU
06/17SOMEC S P A : Shares buy-back program period June 13th – June 16th
PU
06/13SOMEC S P A : Shares buy-back program period June 6th – June 10th
PU
06/06SOMEC S P A : Shares buy-back program period May 30th – June 3rd
PU
05/31MESTIERI S.R.L : undertaking for the acquisition of Gino Ceolin s.r.l.
PU
05/31SOMEC S P A : Agreement for the acquisition of Gino Ceolin S.r.l.
PU
05/30SOMEC S P A : Shares buy-back program period May 23rd – May 27th
PU
05/27SOMEC S P A : Notice of filing of Minutes of Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 293 M 310 M 310 M
Net income 2022 10,2 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net Debt 2022 51,4 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 206 M 218 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart SOMEC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Somec S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOMEC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,90 €
Average target price 42,53 €
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Marchetto Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Zanchetta Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Head-HR
Giancarlo Corazza Co-CEO, COO & Executive Director
Gianna Adami Lead Independent Director
Stefano Campoccia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOMEC S.P.A.-20.69%218
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-29.33%24 147
ASSA ABLOY AB-22.23%23 706
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-8.31%12 295
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-4.24%12 247
MASCO CORPORATION-32.70%11 167