Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Somec S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOM   IT0005329815

SOMEC S.P.A.

(SOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Somec S p A : A thrilling 2022 start for TSI – Total Solution Interiors

01/11/2022 | 11:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The news is the award of the complete interior refitting project of the Azamara Onward cruise ship.

With over € 14m, this is the most valuable project won to date by the Cantù-based on-board interiors specialist.

Smaller cruise ships such as the Azamara Onward (180m in length) are gaining consideration in the industry and positioned by the cruise operator as a floating boutique hotel, featuring luxury suites and premium amenities, capable of navigating scenic waterways and docking in smaller ports and destinations, denied to larger ships.

TSI has taken up the challenge of the management complexity of the complete refit of 7 decks of cabins, suites, crew quarters, internal and external public areas, including relaxation areas and SPA, with delivery scheduled for the end of April 2022, given that the trip inaugural of the new Azamara Onward leaves Monte Carlo on May 2, 2022.

Disclaimer

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 16:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOMEC S.P.A.
11:38aSOMEC S P A : A thrilling 2022 start for TSI – Total Solution Interiors
PU
01:58aSOMEC : new order worth over euro 14 million for complete restyling of the Azamara Onward ..
PU
01/03SOMEC S P A : increases its controlling interest in Fabbrica LLC
PU
2021SOMEC S P A : to reach 100% ownership of GICO, with anticipated purchase of the last 20%-s..
PU
2021SOMEC S P A : reaches 100% of GICO – Grandi Impianti Cucine – S.p.A. Signing t..
PU
2021Somec S.p.A. agreed to acquire remaining 20% stake in GICO spa from Valeria Ongaro for ..
CI
2021SOMEC S P A : The new 88 Seaport Boulevard in the Seaport District in Boston. yet another ..
PU
2021SOMEC : new USD 36 million order for project in Boston's seaport district
PU
2021Somec Unit Wins Contract For Works At Massachusetts General Hospital In US
MT
2021SOMEC S P A : New orders worth Euro 60 million acquired in the US for Boston's Massachuset..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 268 M 304 M 304 M
Net income 2021 6,70 M 7,60 M 7,60 M
Net Debt 2021 50,7 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,7x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 258 M 292 M 293 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float -
Chart SOMEC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Somec S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOMEC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 37,40 €
Average target price 39,55 €
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Marchetto Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Zanchetta Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Head-HR
Giancarlo Corazza Co-CEO, COO & Executive Director
Gianna Adami Lead Independent Director
Stefano Campoccia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOMEC S.P.A.-0.80%292
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN2.80%37 990
ASSA ABLOY AB-3.95%32 347
MASCO CORPORATION-5.14%16 259
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-7.82%15 131
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.2.64%14 464