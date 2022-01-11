Somec S p A : A thrilling 2022 start for TSI – Total Solution Interiors

The news is the award of the complete interior refitting project of the Azamara Onward cruise ship.

With over € 14m, this is the most valuable project won to date by the Cantù-based on-board interiors specialist.

Smaller cruise ships such as the Azamara Onward (180m in length) are gaining consideration in the industry and positioned by the cruise operator as a floating boutique hotel, featuring luxury suites and premium amenities, capable of navigating scenic waterways and docking in smaller ports and destinations, denied to larger ships.

TSI has taken up the challenge of the management complexity of the complete refit of 7 decks of cabins, suites, crew quarters, internal and external public areas, including relaxation areas and SPA, with delivery scheduled for the end of April 2022, given that the trip inaugural of the new Azamara Onward leaves Monte Carlo on May 2, 2022.