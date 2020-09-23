Somec S p A : Appointment of new Manager responsible for Company Financial Reporting

PRESS RELEASE

SOMEC: APPOINTMENT OF NEW MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR

COMPANY FINANCIAL REPORTING

San Vendemiano (TV), September 22, 2020

The Board of Directors of Somec S.p.A., met today under the chairmanship of Oscar Marchetto, resolved the appointment with immediate effect of Federico Puppin as the Manager responsible for company reporting pursuant to art. 154-bis of the TUF. As a consequence, the previous responsible Alessandro Zanchetta resigned from this specific role in order to improve the corporate governance structure. The appointment of Federico Puppin, valid until the Board of Directors meeting subsequent to the Shareholders' Meeting that approves the financial statements for the year 2022, was made in compliance with the requirements of integrity and professionalism required by the current legislation and by the laws. The personal resume of Federico Puppin, who does not hold shares in Somec S.p.A. on the basis of the information available to the company, is available on the investor relations/corporate governance section of the website www.somecgroup.com

www.somecgroup.com

The Somec Group is one of the major global players, specializing in designing, engineering and manufacturing of major turnkey projects, marine- or land-based: glass envelopes and façades, special architectural projects, public areas interiors, professional cooking equipment. The Group's principal activities operate in contract projects by designing and manufacturing unique systems to fit extreme applications and most strict safety and quality standard of naval and building engineering. The projects accomplished by the Group stand out for the deep technological know-how required in high-end service contracts. Through the projects accomplished by the Group and its management over the years, the company has built a strong reputation of quality, reliability and execution, becoming a global leader in projects implementation. The headquarters of Somec Group are in Italy in the city of San Vendemiano, near Treviso, while its subsidiaries are in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Slovakia, China and Canada. Overall, the Group has a workforce of 700 employees approx. and revenues equal to 250 euro million in 2019.