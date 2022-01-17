Somec S p A : Company presentation - January 2022

THE GROUP INNOVATION-DRIVEN WORK CULTURE The legacy that SOMEC Group plans to protect and pass on is inherent in the Italian DNA of its people, interpreted as the energy for greater business innovation every day, and knowledge of the profession, which includes understanding materials and human capability. The SOMEC Group is one of the world's leading experts in the construction of complex turnkey projects.

VISION The world has been recognising the history and culture of Italian construction solutions for more than 2000 years [Marc Vitruvio Pollione, 80 BC-15 BC], thanks to generations of Italian engineers and craftsmen who contributed to history and innovation with their work. The vision of the SOMEC Group is to become the hub of Italian construction quality, bringing together both corporate and knowledge-basedprocesses, and industrial and craft expertise to create construction solutions sought by naval architects and civil engineers for the customers of complex turnkey projects around the world.

MISSION The companies in the SOMEC Group strive for and place innovative tailored solutions at the centre of project activities. These solutions are the result of the technical, industrial and craft skills which their people possess. The SOMEC Group's mission is to earn a reputation as a loyal and reliable partner of excellence in Italy and abroad, and as one of the world's leading players in highly-specialisedconstruction projects.