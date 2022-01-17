Somec S p A : Company presentation - January 2022

The legacy that SOMEC Group plans to protect and pass on is inherent in the Italian DNA of its people, interpreted as the energy for greater business innovation every day, and knowledge of the profession, which includes understanding materials and human capability.
The SOMEC Group is one of the world's leading
experts in the construction of complex turnkey projects.
VISION
The world has been recognising the history and culture of Italian construction solutions for more than 2000 years [Marc Vitruvio Pollione, 80 BC-15 BC], thanks to generations of Italian engineers and craftsmen who contributed to history and innovation with their work.
The vision of the
SOMEC Group is to become the hub of Italian
construction quality, bringing together both corporate andknowledge-basedprocesses, and industrial and craft expertise to create construction solutions sought by naval architects and civil engineers for the customers of complex turnkey projects around the world.
MISSION
The companies in the SOMEC Group strive for and place innovative tailored solutions at the centre
of project activities.
These solutions are the result of the technical, industrial and craft skills which their people possess.
The SOMEC Group's mission is to earn a reputation as a loyal and reliable partner of
excellence in Italy and abroad, and as one of the world's leading players inhighly-specialisedconstruction projects.
VALUES
Many companies have practical project management and engineering capability, and achieve excellence thanks
to expertise in the materials selected and the skills used to implement projects.
The key value for the SOMEC Group lies in the freedom enjoyed by every
individual, be it an engineer, specialist technician or craftsman, to continually seek out innovative solutions and processes, which characterise every project in order to facilitate the most successful outcome.
HISTORY
FROM LOCAL COMPANY TO INTERNATIONAL GROUP
SOSSAI MECCANICA
IS ESTABLISHED BY
BROTHERS GILDO
AND ALDO
-
In the north-east of Treviso province - Italy the Sossai brothers expand the family business producing timber and aluminium windows and doors, and glazing.
REPUTATION GROWS, AS WELL AS THE ORDER BOOK IN THE MARINE GLAZING MARKET
-
Thanks to an increase in international orders for new cruise ships, SOMEC's reputation as a marine
glazing specialist keeps growing,
and results in services being added to refit glass enclosures on ships, or upgrade and refurbish ships already in service.
NEW
MANAGEMENT
-
The shareholder base is consolidated
with the arrival of Oscar Marchetto
and co-opting of the directors
Gian Carlo Corazza (COO)
and Alessandro Zanchetta (CFO), who remained after the senior management issues.
The team secures operations, manages losses and focuses on increasing shipbuilding orders.
BUOYANT
SHIPBUILDING
INDUSTRY
-
The team is successful and the sector flourishes.
Geographical scale increases,
as well as the criteria to gain entry onto supplier lists in
a shipbuilding industry dominated by a few companies in Europe, the United States and the Far East.
SOMEC TAKES OVER INOXTREND AND CREATES
A START-UP
-
The skill and specialist knowledge of suppliers such as SOMEC
is increasing. The continuous search for opportunities leads to the takeover of Inoxtrend,
Veneto-basedcompany offering professional kitchen equipment, particularly ovens.
Hysea is established as a startup focusing on marine projects
in public areas.
SOMEC TAKES
OVER TSI AND
COMPLETES ITS
SEASCAPE
STRATEGY
-
Total Solution Interiors (TSI)
is taken over, which specialises in the design, production and installation of
interior furnishings for public areas
on board cruise ships, completing the implementation of the Seascape strategy that started with Oxin and Hysea.
WITH A POSITIVE
OUTLOOK FOR
THE 2021 FINANCIAL 3 YEAR SOMEC LAUNCHES A NEW GROUP IDENTITY
-
The Board of Directors approves the purchase of a majority share in Bluesteel, a company specialising
in engineered systems for façades, and window and door systems,
and finalizes the purchase of 100% share of various subsidiaries (Primax srl, Inoxtrend srl and Hysea srl).
The half-yearly report for 2021 shows positive indicators compared with 2019. New communication and identity strategies are formed and published to raise
the SOMEC Group's new profile.
SOMEC Group obtains ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) rating.
1978
2005
1993
2008
2014 2013
2015
2017
2016
2018
2019
2021
2020
2022
SOMEC APPROVED
FOR SHIPBUILDING
VENDOR LIST
-
Somec enters the running for the Fincantieri contracts in nearby Venice Laguna. Obtaining approval for the shipbuilding vendor list is complex, but the company achieves its goal.
OWNERSHIP
CHANGE
-
The company has been suffering due to the recession resulting from the subprime market crisis
and various management decisions. Ownership passes to a group of local entrepreneurs.
WHERE SKY
AND SEA MEET
-
SOMEC launches its new business strategy to extend its cruise ship offering, by adding kitchen equipment and interior furnishings.
SOMEC TAKES
OVER OXIN
-
Thanks to an industry opportunity SOMEC takes over Oxin,
supplier of bespoke on-board kitchen systems. This specialist area involves the complex integration of on-board equipment, and has high market entry criteria given
the strict hygiene and safety standards.
STOCK MARKET LISTING AND NEW TAKEOVERS
-
In May SOMEC is listed on
the Italian stock exchange (AIM) as an engineering company. Fabbrica LLC, a major player in engineered systems for building façades, is taken over. Alberto De Gobbi and
Claudio Daniele, who are
from Treviso and have
been in the States for 25 years, join the Group and SOMEC returns to its original business with a very promising opportunity in the USA. Primax is also taken over, which specialises in kitchen
and refrigeration equipment.
THE GROUP EXPANDS AND CONSOLIDATES
ITS CENTRALISATION
-
Lockdown provides management with an opportunity to consolidate the Group's centralisation of some departments, and to improve its synergistic approach.
The following are taken over during the year: Pizza Group, to integrate the kitchen equipment offering
with pizza oven hardware; Skillmax, to acquire interior design expertise; Gico Grandi Impianti Cucine,
to add expertise in catering and hospitality to that of on-board kitchen equipment.
Fabbrica Works is established,
where production specialises in glass envelopes.
SOMEC shares are traded on Euronext Milan.
THE HUB
OF ITALIAN
CONSTRUCTION
QUALITY
-
In the near future SOMEC
will be focusing on supporting and consolidating the Group's new vision
to become a benchmark for the implementation of construction solutions for complex turnkey projects throughout the world.
THE GROUP
SEGMENTS AND COMPANIES
Buoyed by a reputation built on the results of corporate growth and development, the SOMEC Group has become a world of companies
specialising in three macro
segments:
TOTAL REVENUES (€m)
EBITDA (€m)
1H 2021
1H 2021
127,975
14,141
FY 2020
FY 2020
223,424
18,690
SUSTAINABILITY4
Somec has made a commitment to sustainability, a responsibility shared by every business area.
The SOMEC Group's business operations are reported through an ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) evaluation
MANAGEMENT & SHAREHOLDING
TOGETHER FOR A SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS
Since 2013 the SOMEC Group management team have been committed to a long-term growth strategy, with a shared vision of maintaining the company's
standing as a hub of Italian construction quality, operating in its project
implementation segments, alongside each other in delivering and sharing the same operational model.
SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
OF SOMEC SPA
0.26%
24.41%
Treasury shares
Free float
0.33%
Oscar
Marchetto
0.07%
Giancarlo
Corazza
0.07%
Alessandro
74.86%
Zanchetta
Venezia S.p.A.
OSCAR MARCHETTO CHAIRMAN & CEO
Italian and serial entrepreneur. Majority shareholder of SOMEC SpA, he heads the Group along with the shareholders and management team, with whom he pursues his vision for SOMEC as a major Italian construction hub, continually expanding towards ever broader horizons.
GIAN CARLO
ALESSANDRO
DAVIDE CALLEGARI
CORAZZA
ZANCHETTA
GROUP
BOARD DIRECTOR
BOARD DIRECTOR
GENERAL
& SOMEC NAVALE
& GROUP CFO
MANAGER
GENERAL MANAGER
Custodian of the Group's
With a degree in business
Following a degree in
shipbuilding DNA, he has
administration from
business administration
led SOMEC to a global
Venice Cà Foscari
from Venice Cà Foscari
leadership position in
University, he entered the
University he joined
the sector in 26 years of
world of glass surfaces
SOMEC as the Group's
activity, and can boast
and glazing by handling
Operations Director,
more than 320 successes
the Administration and
and also looked after
in ship-related orders
Finance department for
integration projects
completed and delivered
an Italian multinational
as General Manager
at home and abroad.
which is a major player
of various supporting
in the production of
companies. He is currently
continuous façades and
the Group's General
glass envelopes for civil
Manager responsible for
engineering projects.
the companies operating
In 2008 he joined SOMEC
in the Kitchen Products
as Financial Director and
and Bespoke Interior
member of the Board
Design segments.
of Directors, and is
responsible for
Administration
and Finance.
DIEGO FRATTAROLO GROUP DIRECTOR - HR, ORGANIZATION & ICT
After graduating in business administration from Venice's Cà Foscari University he held the position of Director
of Human Resources, Purchasing and General Services, first for an engineering group in Friuli, then for a leading banking and financial group in North-East Italy. In 2020 he joined SOMEC as director with responsibility for
the Group's Human
Resources, ICT and
General Services.
SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
OF VENEZIA SPA
Oscar Marchetto
Giancarlo Corazza
Alessandro Zanchetta
Chairman
COO
CFO
(Fondaco Srl)
(Gicotech Srl)
(Ellecigi Srl)
74.3%
15.7%
10.0%
Venezia S.p.A.
