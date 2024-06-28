SOMEC GROUP

IS ONE OF THE WORLD'S

LEADING EXPERTS IN THE

CONSTRUCTION OF COMPLEX

TURNKEY PROJECTS

30 companies specialising in the engineering, design and deployment of complex turnkey projects in civil and naval sectors. A group of excellences operating in an integrated

and synergetic manner, according to strict quality and safety standards while guaranteeing a high level of customisation and specific know-how on the processing of different materials, a key requirement when delivering high value-added projects.

In over 40 years of history, the Group's footprint spans

12 countries and 3 continents, employing more than 1,000 people. Somec has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2018.