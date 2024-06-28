COMPANY PRESENTATION

Mid & Small Virtual 2024

  1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
  2. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
  3. ANNEX

SOMEC GROUP

IS ONE OF THE WORLD'S

LEADING EXPERTS IN THE

CONSTRUCTION OF COMPLEX

TURNKEY PROJECTS

30 companies specialising in the engineering, design and deployment of complex turnkey projects in civil and naval sectors. A group of excellences operating in an integrated

and synergetic manner, according to strict quality and safety standards while guaranteeing a high level of customisation and specific know-how on the processing of different materials, a key requirement when delivering high value-added projects.

In over 40 years of history, the Group's footprint spans

12 countries and 3 continents, employing more than 1,000 people. Somec has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2018.

We are loyal and reliable

We are the hub of Italian

We are a group that strongly

partners of excellence,

construction quality,

believes in freedom as a key

thanks to project management

an aggregator (company

value enjoyed by every

and engineering capability,

and knowledge) of all those

individual, be it an engineer,

expertise in materials and

extraordinary skills recognised

specialist technician or craftsman,

the craftsmanship used

around the world for complex

to continually seek out innovative

to realise projects.

and highly specialised

solutions and processes,

construction projects.

which characterise every project

in order to facilitate the most

successful outcome.

3

FROM LOCAL COMPANY TO INTERNATIONAL GROUP

1978

Year of foundation

2013

Oscar Marchetto acquires the majority stake of Somec.

Giancarlo Corazza and

Alessandro Zanchetta, members of the board,

become shareholders

1993

Somec enters the

marine glazing business

2016-17

Somec enters the business of marine and professional

kitchen equipment with

the acquisition of Oxin and Inoxtrend

At the same time, Somec creates Hysea, entering the

business of marine interiors

2005

The company adds another challenging business:

the marine refitting

2018

Somec is listed on the

Italian stock exchange (AIM)

Somec acquires Fabbrica, entering the building façades

business in the US

2019-21

Somec has become a Group and continues its expansion

strategy through the

acquisitions of TSI, Gico, Primax, Pizza Group, Skillmax

and launches Fabbrica Works

2022

2023

Somec acquires Bluesteel and, as

Somec continues its

an extension of its luxury

business and geographic

interiors and architectural

diversification strategy

elements division, establishes

Mestieri and completes the

Somec acquires Gino Ceolin,

acquisition of Budri and Lamp

through its direct

Arredo

subsidiary Mestieri

It strengthens its presence

in the United States by

creating Pizza Group USA

and Mestieri USA

4

INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE

5

A WORLD OF COMPANIES

specialising in three macro segments

6

HORIZONS

ENGINEERED SYSTEMS FOR NAVAL ARCHITECTURE AND

BUILDING FAÇADES

One of the major players in North America and Europe when it comes to the design, procurement, production, installation and maintenance of ship and building

construction systems, characterised by the highest quality standards and certified durability.

EXPERTISE

MARINE GLAZING

FOR LARGE

CRUISE SHIPS

ARCHITECTURAL

ENVELOPES

Marine glazing

Marine glazing refitting in United States

Marine glazing refitting in Europe

Architectural Envelopes

Glazing units

Design and

In United States

for curtain walls

engineering studio

Architectural envelopes

Design and

in Europe

engineering studio

7

MESTIERI

DESIGN AND PRODUCTION OF BESPOKE INTERIORS

A selected group of high-end artisan brands, each an absolute excellence in its own sector. Under Mestieri direction and coordination, this integrated ecosystem applies its genius to the bespoke creation of fine interiors

and iconic architectural elements on

a global scale in exclusive environments.

EXPERTISE

LUXURY

WORKSPACE

RETAIL

HOSPITALITY

CULTURAL

AND CATERING

HIGH-END

NAVAL

RESIDENTIAL

Marine interiors

Marble haute couture

Tailored metal architecture

Metal design creations

turnkey luxury interiors

8

TALENTA PROFESSIONAL KITCHEN

SYSTEMS AND PRODUCTS

Specialized integrated systems for professional kitchens seamlessly blend aesthetics with high performance. Turnkey projects tailored for the catering and

hospitality industry adhere to the highest standards of certified efficiency and quality.

EXPERTISE

MARINE

CATERING

EQUIPMENT

BESPOKE

PROFESSIONAL

KITCHENS

PROFESSIONAL

CATERING

EQUIPMENT

Marine catering equipment

Bespoke professional

Professional

Ovens and equipment

kitchens

multipurpose ovens

for pizzerias

Cold management

innovative bespoke

systems

kitchen system

9

DAILY COMMITTMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

THE VALUE OF RESPONSIBILITY

Somec strives to listen to the needs of its stakeholders, both internal and external, as it is aware that this is the way to create shared and sharable value.

2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

  • CARBON FOOTPRINT REDUCTION

Constant research and development endeavours to provide increasingly innovative and high-performance solutions to help reduce the human impact on the planet (e.g. waste reduction decreased by 11.3% in 2023).

S STRENGTHENINGDIVERSITY EMPLOYEES WELL-BEING AND

Reinforcement of people strategies and policies with the adoption of

the Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Policy.

  • GOVERNANCE, INTEGRITY AND TRANSPARENCY

Establishment of the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee to

provide support in the definition of ESG strategies, policies and programmes.

10

