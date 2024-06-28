COMPANY PRESENTATION
SOMEC GROUP
IS ONE OF THE WORLD'S
LEADING EXPERTS IN THE
CONSTRUCTION OF COMPLEX
TURNKEY PROJECTS
30 companies specialising in the engineering, design and deployment of complex turnkey projects in civil and naval sectors. A group of excellences operating in an integrated
and synergetic manner, according to strict quality and safety standards while guaranteeing a high level of customisation and specific know-how on the processing of different materials, a key requirement when delivering high value-added projects.
In over 40 years of history, the Group's footprint spans
12 countries and 3 continents, employing more than 1,000 people. Somec has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2018.
We are loyal and reliable
We are the hub of Italian
We are a group that strongly
partners of excellence,
construction quality,
believes in freedom as a key
thanks to project management
an aggregator (company
value enjoyed by every
and engineering capability,
and knowledge) of all those
individual, be it an engineer,
expertise in materials and
extraordinary skills recognised
specialist technician or craftsman,
the craftsmanship used
around the world for complex
to continually seek out innovative
to realise projects.
and highly specialised
solutions and processes,
construction projects.
which characterise every project
in order to facilitate the most
successful outcome.
FROM LOCAL COMPANY TO INTERNATIONAL GROUP
1978
Year of foundation
2013
Oscar Marchetto acquires the majority stake of Somec.
Giancarlo Corazza and
Alessandro Zanchetta, members of the board,
become shareholders
1993
Somec enters the
marine glazing business
2016-17
Somec enters the business of marine and professional
kitchen equipment with
the acquisition of Oxin and Inoxtrend
At the same time, Somec creates Hysea, entering the
business of marine interiors
2005
The company adds another challenging business:
the marine refitting
2018
Somec is listed on the
Italian stock exchange (AIM)
Somec acquires Fabbrica, entering the building façades
business in the US
2019-21
Somec has become a Group and continues its expansion
strategy through the
acquisitions of TSI, Gico, Primax, Pizza Group, Skillmax
and launches Fabbrica Works
2022
2023
Somec acquires Bluesteel and, as
Somec continues its
an extension of its luxury
business and geographic
interiors and architectural
diversification strategy
elements division, establishes
Mestieri and completes the
Somec acquires Gino Ceolin,
acquisition of Budri and Lamp
through its direct
Arredo
subsidiary Mestieri
It strengthens its presence
in the United States by
creating Pizza Group USA
and Mestieri USA
INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE
A WORLD OF COMPANIES
specialising in three macro segments
HORIZONS
ENGINEERED SYSTEMS FOR NAVAL ARCHITECTURE AND
BUILDING FAÇADES
One of the major players in North America and Europe when it comes to the design, procurement, production, installation and maintenance of ship and building
construction systems, characterised by the highest quality standards and certified durability.
EXPERTISE
MARINE GLAZING
FOR LARGE
CRUISE SHIPS
ARCHITECTURAL
ENVELOPES
Marine glazing
Marine glazing refitting in United States
Marine glazing refitting in Europe
Architectural Envelopes
Glazing units
Design and
In United States
for curtain walls
engineering studio
Architectural envelopes
Design and
in Europe
engineering studio
MESTIERI
DESIGN AND PRODUCTION OF BESPOKE INTERIORS
A selected group of high-end artisan brands, each an absolute excellence in its own sector. Under Mestieri direction and coordination, this integrated ecosystem applies its genius to the bespoke creation of fine interiors
and iconic architectural elements on
a global scale in exclusive environments.
EXPERTISE
LUXURY
WORKSPACE
RETAIL
HOSPITALITY
CULTURAL
AND CATERING
HIGH-END
NAVAL
RESIDENTIAL
Marine interiors
Marble haute couture
Tailored metal architecture
Metal design creations
turnkey luxury interiors
TALENTA PROFESSIONAL KITCHEN
SYSTEMS AND PRODUCTS
Specialized integrated systems for professional kitchens seamlessly blend aesthetics with high performance. Turnkey projects tailored for the catering and
hospitality industry adhere to the highest standards of certified efficiency and quality.
EXPERTISE
MARINE
CATERING
EQUIPMENT
BESPOKE
PROFESSIONAL
KITCHENS
PROFESSIONAL
CATERING
EQUIPMENT
Marine catering equipment
Bespoke professional
Professional
Ovens and equipment
kitchens
multipurpose ovens
for pizzerias
Cold management
innovative bespoke
systems
kitchen system
DAILY COMMITTMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY
THE VALUE OF RESPONSIBILITY
Somec strives to listen to the needs of its stakeholders, both internal and external, as it is aware that this is the way to create shared and sharable value.
2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
- CARBON FOOTPRINT REDUCTION
Constant research and development endeavours to provide increasingly innovative and high-performance solutions to help reduce the human impact on the planet (e.g. waste reduction decreased by 11.3% in 2023).
S STRENGTHENINGDIVERSITY EMPLOYEES WELL-BEING AND
Reinforcement of people strategies and policies with the adoption of
the Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Policy.
- GOVERNANCE, INTEGRITY AND TRANSPARENCY
Establishment of the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee to
provide support in the definition of ESG strategies, policies and programmes.
