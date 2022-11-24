Advanced search
    SOM   IT0005329815

SOMEC S.P.A.

(SOM)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-11-24 am EST
29.30 EUR   +5.40%
Summary 
Summary

Somec S p A : Company presentation - November 2022

11/24/2022 | 03:54pm EST
COMPANY PRESENTATION

November 2022

INNOVATION-DRIVEN WORK CULTURE

VISION

MISSIONVALUES

SOMEC S.p.A. consists of a group of companies specialized in the engineering, design and execution of turnkey naval and civil construction projects,

in three project sectors - engineered systems of naval architecture and building façades; professional kitchen systems and products; design and creation of bespoke interiors.

The world has been recognising the history and culture of Italian construction solutions for more than 2000 years [Marc Vitruvio Pollione, 80 BC-15 BC], thanks

to generations of Italian engineers and tradespeople who contributed to history and innovation with their work.

The vision of SOMEC Group is to become the hub of Italian construction quality, bringing together both corporate and knowledge-

based processes, and industrial and craft expertise to create construction solutions sought by naval architects and civil engineers for the customers of complex turnkey projects around the world.

The companies in SOMEC Group strive for and place innovative tailored solutions at the centre

of project activities.

These solutions are the result of the technical, industrial and craft skills which their people possess.

SOMEC Group's mission is to earn a reputation as

a loyal and reliable partner of excellence in Italy and abroad, and as one of the world's leading

players in highly-specialised construction projects.

Many companies have practical project management and engineering capability, and achieve excellence thanks to expertise in the materials selected and the skills used to implement projects.

The key value for SOMEC Group lies in the freedom enjoyed by every individual,

be it an engineer, specialist technician or tradesperson, to continually seek out innovative solutions and processes, which characterise every project in order to facilitate the most successful outcome.

2

FROM LOCAL COMPANY TO INTERNATIONAL GROUP

YEAR OF FOUNDATION AND SPECIALISATION IN MARINE GLAZING

In 1978, in the north-east of Treviso province - Italy the Sossai brothers expand the family business producing timber and aluminium windows and doors, and glazing, becoming a recognised international player in marine glazing in just a few years.

In 2008 the company has been suffering due to the recession resulting from the subprime market crisis. Ownership passes to a group of local entrepreneurs.

2013

2014

2015

NEW

WHERE SKY

BUOYANT

MANAGEMENT

AND SEA MEET

SHIPBUILDING

INDUSTRY

The shareholder base is

SOMEC launches its new

The team is successful

consolidated with the arrival

business strategy to extend

and the sector flourishes.

of Oscar Marchetto and

its cruise ship offering,

Geographical scale increases,

co-opting of the directors

by adding kitchen equipment

as well as the criteria to gain

Gian Carlo Corazza (COO)

and interior furnishings.

entry onto supplier lists in

and Alessandro Zanchetta

a shipbuilding industry

(CFO), who remained after the

dominated by a few

senior management issues.

companies in Europe,

The team secures operations,

the United States and

manages losses and focuses

the Far East.

on increasing shipbuilding

orders.

2016

SOMEC TAKES

OVER OXIN

Thanks to an industry opportunity SOMEC takes over Oxin, a supplier of bespoke on-board kitchen systems. This specialist area involves the complex integration of on-board equipment, and has high market entry criteria given the strict hygiene and safety standards.

2017

SOMEC TAKES OVER INOXTREND AND CREATES HYSEA

The skill and specialist knowledge of suppliers such as SOMEC is increasing. The continuous search for opportunities leads to the takeover of Inoxtrend,

  1. Veneto-basedcompany offering professional kitchen equipment, particularly ovens. Hysea is born, a company dedicated to public areas
    in the naval sector.

3

FROM LOCAL COMPANY TO INTERNATIONAL GROUP

2018

STOCK MARKET LISTING AND NEW TAKEOVERS

2019

SOMEC TAKES OVER TSI AND COMPLETES ITS SEASCAPE STRATEGY

2020

2021

2022

THE GROUP EXPANDS

SOMEC LAUNCHES

DEVELOPMENT OF

AND CONSOLIDATES

A NEW GROUP

MESTIERI AND THE

ITS CENTRALISATION

IDENTITY

AMERICAN MARKET

In May SOMEC is listed on

the Italian stock exchange (AIM) as an engineering company. Fabbrica LLC, a major player in engineered systems for building façades, is taken over.

Alberto De Gobbi and Claudio Daniele, who are from Treviso and have been in the States for 25 years, join the Group and SOMEC returns to its original business with a very promising opportunity in the USA.

The majority of Primax is also acquired, a company specialising in kitchen and refrigeration equipment.

The majority of Total Solution Interiors (TSI) is acquired, which specialises in the design, production and installation of interior furnishings for public areas on board cruise ships, completing the implementation of the Seascape strategy that started with Oxin and Hysea.

Lockdown provides management with an opportunity to consolidate the Group's centralisation of some departments, and to improve its synergistic approach.

The following are taken over during the year: Pizza Group,

to integrate the kitchen equipment offering with pizza oven hardware; Skillmax, to acquire interior design expertise; Gico Grandi Impianti Cucine, to add expertise in catering and hospitality

to that of on-board kitchen equipment. Fabbrica Works is established, where production specialises in glass envelopes. SOMEC shares are traded on Euronext Milan.

SOMEC approves the purchase of a majority share in Bluesteel, a company specialising in engineered systems for façades, and window and door systems, and finalizes the purchase

of 100% share of various subsidiaries (Primax srl, Inoxtrend srl and Hysea srl). New communication and identity strategies are formed and published to raise the SOMEC Group's new profile. SOMEC Group obtains ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) rating.

SOMEC, as an extension of its high-end interior design and creation division, established the new company Mestieri srl. It strengthened its presence

in the United States by creating Pizza Group USA LLC and Mestieri USA INC, American subsidiaries of the Group's Italian companies.

Through its subsidiary Mestieri, SOMEC completed the acquisition of Budri srl and Lamp Arredo srl, and signed

a non-binding letter

of intent for the acquisition of Gino Ceolin srl.

4

SEGMENTS AND COMPANIES

TOTAL REVENUES (€m)

1H 2022

152

1H 2021

128

SUSTAINABILITY

SOMEC has made a commitment to sustainability, a responsibility shared by every business area. The SOMEC Group's business operations are reported through an ESG (Environmental, Social

  • Governance) evaluation. In 2021 ESG risk rating had
    a two-point improvement allowing Somec to move up to 33rd ranking out of 140.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 20:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
