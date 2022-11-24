Somec S p A : Company presentation - November 2022
COMPANY PRESENTATION
November 2022
INNOVATION-DRIVEN WORK CULTURE
VISION
MISSIONVALUES
SOMEC S.p.A. consists of a group of companies specialized in the engineering, design and execution of turnkey naval and civil construction projects,
in three project sectors - engineered systems of naval architecture and building façades; professional kitchen systems and products; design and creation of bespoke interiors.
The world has been recognising the history and culture of Italian construction solutions for more than 2000 years [Marc Vitruvio Pollione, 80 BC-15 BC], thanks
to generations of Italian engineers and tradespeople who contributed to history and innovation with their work.
The vision of SOMEC Group is to become the hub of Italian construction quality, bringing together both corporate and knowledge-
based processes, and industrial and craft expertise to create construction solutions sought by naval architects and civil engineers for the customers of complex turnkey projects around the world.
The companies in SOMEC Group strive for and place innovative tailored solutions at the centre
of project activities.
These solutions are the result of the technical, industrial and craft skills which their people possess.
SOMEC Group's mission is to earn a reputation as
a loyal and reliable partner of excellence in Italy and abroad, and as one of the world's leading
players in highly-specialised construction projects.
Many companies have practical project management and engineering capability, and achieve excellence thanks to expertise in the materials selected and the skills used to implement projects.
The key value for SOMEC Group lies in the freedom enjoyed by every individual,
be it an engineer, specialist technician or tradesperson, to continually seek out innovative solutions and processes, which characterise every project in order to facilitate the most successful outcome.
FROM LOCAL COMPANY TO INTERNATIONAL GROUP
YEAR OF FOUNDATION AND SPECIALISATION IN MARINE GLAZING
In 1978, in the north-east of Treviso province - Italy the Sossai brothers expand the family business producing timber and aluminium windows and doors, and glazing, becoming a recognised international player in marine glazing in just a few years.
In 2008 the company has been suffering due to the recession resulting from the subprime market crisis. Ownership passes to a group of local entrepreneurs.
2013
2014
2015
NEW
WHERE SKY
BUOYANT
MANAGEMENT
AND SEA MEET
SHIPBUILDING
INDUSTRY
The shareholder base is
SOMEC launches its new
The team is successful
consolidated with the arrival
business strategy to extend
and the sector flourishes.
of Oscar Marchetto and
its cruise ship offering,
Geographical scale increases,
co-opting of the directors
by adding kitchen equipment
as well as the criteria to gain
Gian Carlo Corazza (COO)
and interior furnishings.
entry onto supplier lists in
and Alessandro Zanchetta
a shipbuilding industry
(CFO), who remained after the
dominated by a few
senior management issues.
companies in Europe,
The team secures operations,
the United States and
manages losses and focuses
the Far East.
on increasing shipbuilding
orders.
2016
SOMEC TAKES
OVER OXIN
Thanks to an industry opportunity SOMEC takes over Oxin, a supplier of bespoke on-board kitchen systems. This specialist area involves the complex integration of on-board equipment, and has high market entry criteria given the strict hygiene and safety standards.
2017
SOMEC TAKES OVER INOXTREND AND CREATES HYSEA
The skill and specialist knowledge of suppliers such as SOMEC is increasing. The continuous search for opportunities leads to the takeover of Inoxtrend,
Veneto-basedcompany offering professional kitchen equipment, particularly ovens. Hysea is born, a company dedicated to public areas
in the naval sector.
FROM LOCAL COMPANY TO INTERNATIONAL GROUP
2018
STOCK MARKET LISTING AND NEW TAKEOVERS
2019
SOMEC TAKES OVER TSI AND COMPLETES ITS SEASCAPE STRATEGY
2020
2021
2022
THE GROUP EXPANDS
SOMEC LAUNCHES
DEVELOPMENT OF
AND CONSOLIDATES
A NEW GROUP
MESTIERI AND THE
ITS CENTRALISATION
IDENTITY
AMERICAN MARKET
In May SOMEC is listed on
the Italian stock exchange (AIM) as an engineering company. Fabbrica LLC, a major player in engineered systems for building façades, is taken over.
Alberto De Gobbi and Claudio Daniele, who are from Treviso and have been in the States for 25 years, join the Group and SOMEC returns to its original business with a very promising opportunity in the USA.
The majority of Primax is also acquired, a company specialising in kitchen and refrigeration equipment.
The majority of Total Solution Interiors (TSI) is acquired, which specialises in the design, production and installation of interior furnishings for public areas on board cruise ships, completing the implementation of the Seascape strategy that started with Oxin and Hysea.
Lockdown provides management with an opportunity to consolidate the Group's centralisation of some departments, and to improve its synergistic approach.
The following are taken over during the year: Pizza Group,
to integrate the kitchen equipment offering with pizza oven hardware; Skillmax, to acquire interior design expertise; Gico Grandi Impianti Cucine, to add expertise in catering and hospitality
to that of on-board kitchen equipment. Fabbrica Works is established, where production specialises in glass envelopes. SOMEC shares are traded on Euronext Milan.
SOMEC approves the purchase of a majority share in Bluesteel, a company specialising in engineered systems for façades, and window and door systems, and finalizes the purchase
of 100% share of various subsidiaries (Primax srl, Inoxtrend srl and Hysea srl). New communication and identity strategies are formed and published to raise the SOMEC Group's new profile. SOMEC Group obtains ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) rating.
SOMEC, as an extension of its high-end interior design and creation division, established the new company Mestieri srl. It strengthened its presence
in the United States by creating Pizza Group USA LLC and Mestieri USA INC, American subsidiaries of the Group's Italian companies.
Through its subsidiary Mestieri, SOMEC completed the acquisition of Budri srl and Lamp Arredo srl, and signed
a non-binding letter
of intent for the acquisition of Gino Ceolin srl.
SEGMENTS AND COMPANIES
TOTAL REVENUES (€m)
1H 2022
152
1H 2021
128
SUSTAINABILITY
SOMEC has made a commitment to sustainability, a responsibility shared by every business area. The SOMEC Group's business operations are reported through an ESG (Environmental, Social
Governance) evaluation.In 2021 ESG risk rating had
a two-point improvement allowing Somec to move up to 33rd ranking out of 140.
