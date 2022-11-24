Somec S p A : Company presentation - November 2022

SOMEC S.p.A. consists of a group of companies specialized in the engineering, design and execution of turnkey naval and civil construction projects, in three project sectors - engineered systems of naval architecture and building façades; professional kitchen systems and products; design and creation of bespoke interiors.

The world has been recognising the history and culture of Italian construction solutions for more than 2000 years [Marc Vitruvio Pollione, 80 BC-15 BC], thanks to generations of Italian engineers and tradespeople who contributed to history and innovation with their work. The vision of SOMEC Group is to become the hub of Italian construction quality, bringing together both corporate and knowledge- based processes, and industrial and craft expertise to create construction solutions sought by naval architects and civil engineers for the customers of complex turnkey projects around the world.

The companies in SOMEC Group strive for and place innovative tailored solutions at the centre of project activities. These solutions are the result of the technical, industrial and craft skills which their people possess. SOMEC Group's mission is to earn a reputation as a loyal and reliable partner of excellence in Italy and abroad, and as one of the world's leading players in highly-specialised construction projects.