Somec Group US flagship co. Fabbrica LLC has been awarded a new project in North-Eastern U.S. worth over $18mn.

The project is about the new ILSB (Integrated Life Science Building) biotech lab at Brown University, an Ivy League private university in Providence, R.I., It is a new 10-storey building, to host state-of-the-art research labs in biology, medicine, brain science, bioengineering and public health. The project will contribute to improve the quality of public space in the Jewelry District. Notably, Fabbrica will be responsible for the design, engineering, production and supply of over 14,000 square metres of glass and metal curtain walls.

The visual mockup will be completed by the third quarter of 2024, while the actual installation - by an established partner - will take place twelve months later in the third quarter of 2025.

Oscar Marchetto, Somec Chairman, pointed out that: "This new overseas order, which comes after two major contracts won at the beginning of the year, fills us with immense pride. It bears out Fabbrica's foothold in the US East Coast and the group's strategy geared towards diversification of its order portfolio in the civil construction industry. Indeed, we have been entrusted with prestigious assignments for residential as well as retail, executive and education projects. Education being a sector to which we pay special attention as it is less prone to market volatility"