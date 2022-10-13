Somec S p A : Half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2022

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT AND FOR THE
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT AND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
SOMEC GRUPPO
INDEX
14
Significant events
During the first half of 2022
16
After 30 June 2022
18
Order backlog
20
Somec Group operating performance
22
Trends of single divisions
30
Disclosure of risks
Operational risks
44 Explanatory notes
63
Financial highlights
82 Key income statement items
INTERIM DIRECTORS' REPORT FOR THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Somec S.p.A. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 12:31:02 UTC.