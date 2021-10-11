Somec S p A : Launch of shares buy-back program

PRESS RELEASE

LAUNCH OF SHARES BUY-BACK PROGRAM

San Vendemiano (TV), 11 October 2021 - Somec S.p.A. ("Somec" or the "Company") announces that, starting from October 12th, 2021, a share buy-back program pursuant to the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting dated April 29th, 2021, will be launched.

The aim of the program is to provide the Company with a flexible and functional instrument to pursue some of the purposes compatible with the current legal and regulatory provisions, and in particular:

to hold treasury shares to be allocated to the variable long term incentive plan, named "Long Term Variable Incentive Plan 2021-2025", reserved to certain Group's key managers, which was also approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29 th , 2021; to hold a portfolio of securities to be used, in accordance with the Company's strategic guidelines, to serve possible extraordinary transactions and/or for the possible use of shares as consideration in extraordinary transactions, including the exchange of shareholdings, with other parties in the context of transactions of interest to the Company.

The purchases will be carried out, upon terms and conditions set out in the above-mentioned Shareholders' resolution, consistently with the conditions for trading set forth in Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052, for a maximum of 18,000 Somec ordinary shares with no par value, (equal to 0.26% of the current Company's share capital), by November 30th, 2021. Taking into account the closing price of Somec shares as of October 11th, 2021 on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the potential maximum disbursement related to the execution of the program is estimated to be, approximately, equal to Euro 600,000.

The purchases will be executed for an amount per share that shall be no more than 20% lower or higher than the closing price recorded by Somec shares in the trading day preceding each individual transaction, and in any case in compliance with the additional applicable laws (including the additional conditions set forth in Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052).

Any changes to the buy-back program will be promptly disclosed by the Company, in accordance with the terms and conditions provided by the applicable laws and regulations.

In the event of purchases, Somec will communicate to Consob and to the market the transactions carried out under the program, in accordance with the timing and terms and conditions provided by the applicable laws and regulations.

The Company appointed Intermonte SIM S.p.A. to conduct the share buy-back program on its behalf and to make trading decisions under the program with discretion and independently of Somec.

As of the date of this press release, neither Somec nor its subsidiaries hold any treasury shares of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Board of Directors' Explanatory Report on the proposal to approve the share buy-back plan approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 29th, 2021, available on the Company's website.

