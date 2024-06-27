The Horizons division has been awarded 3 new assignments worth a total value of 63.4 million Euro.

The first contract, signed with a leading shipbuilding yard, involves two newbuild cruise liners for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, a luxury cruises operator and owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holding.

The second contract, signed with the same client, covers a further four ships, two of which are under option, for Oceania Cruises, also owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holding.

The third contract was signed with a major German shipyard, one of the largest in the world, to build a new cruise liner for Disney Cruise Line, an American company owned by the Walt Disney Company, specializing in Disney-themed cruises.

The peculiarity of these 7 projects is a new balcony concept, which foresees a large module of more than 15 m2 for the numerous suites.

"It's a great satisfaction with these new contracts, not only because they represent one of the most important post-pandemic works assignments in the naval sector, but even more because they consolidate our Group's relationships with world-class operators - emphasizes Somec's Chairman, Oscar Marchetto -. We are able to offer innovative and technologically advanced solutions that make Somec group stand out for the leading shipyards in the world's industry".