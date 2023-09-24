SOMEC: MODIFICA ED INTEGRAZIONE DEL CALENDARIO EVENTI
SOCIETARI 2023
Al via la comunicazione trimestrale su base volontaria dei dati relativi ai ricavi
San Vendemiano (Treviso), 28 aprile 2023 - Somec S.p.A. (Euronext Milan: SOM), specializzata nell'ingegnerizzazione, produzione e messa in opera di progetti complessi chiavi in mano nell'ingegneria civile e navale, rende noto il seguente calendario aggiornato degli eventi societari per l'anno 2023, in conformità agli obblighi informativi.
In particolare, la Società avvierà la pubblicazione su base volontaria dei dati, gestionali e non soggetti a revisione contabile, relativi ai ricavi del primo trimestre e dei primi nove mesi dell'esercizio, allo scopo di gestire la comunicazione finanziaria con sempre maggior trasparenza e tempestività, a beneficio degli investitori.
Data
Evento
Giovedì 11 maggio 2023
Pubblicazione dei dati gestionali, non soggetti a revisione contabile,
relativi ai ricavi consolidati al 31 marzo 2023
Lunedì 25 settembre 2023
Consiglio di Amministrazione per l'approvazione della Relazione
Finanziaria Semestrale consolidata al 30 giugno 2023
Martedì 14 novembre 2023
Pubblicazione dei dati gestionali, non soggetti a revisione contabile,
relativi ai ricavi consolidati al 30 settembre 2023
Eventuali altre variazioni delle date sopraindicate saranno tempestivamente comunicate al mercato.
Somec
Il gruppo Somec è specializzato nell'ingegnerizzazione, progettazione e realizzazione di progetti complessi chiavi in mano, in ambito civile e navale, operando attraverso tre divisioni: Sistemi ingegnerizzati di architetture navali e facciate civili; Sistemi e prodotti di cucine professionali; Mestieri: progettazione e creazione di interior personalizzati.
Le società del Gruppo operano in modo integrato e sinergico, secondo rigorosi standard di qualità e sicurezza e garantendo un alto grado di personalizzazione e un know-how specifico sulla lavorazione dei diversi materiali, requisito fondamentale nei progetti ad alto valore aggiunto.
In oltre 40 anni di storia e attraverso rigorosi processi di certificazione e accreditamento, Somec ha raggiunto una reputazione di qualità e affidabilità operativa e finanziaria su scala globale.
Con sede a San Vendemiano (Treviso), il Gruppo è presente in 12 paesi e 3 continenti, impiegando oltre 900 persone e con ricavi pari a 329 milioni di euro nel 2022.
SOMEC: CHANGE AND INTEGRATION OF THE CORPORATE EVENTS
CALENDAR 2023
Start of voluntary quarterly reporting of revenue figures
San Vendemiano (Treviso, Italy), 28 April 2023 - Somec S.p.A. (Euronext Milan: SOM), specialising in the engineering, production and installation of complex turnkey projects in the civil and naval engineering sectors, hereby announces the updated calendar of corporate events for the year 2023, in compliance with disclosures requirements.
In particular, on a voluntary basis the Company will start with the publication of unaudited management figures related to the revenues for the first quarter and the first nine months of the Fiscal Year. This will make the financial communication increasingly transparent and timely, to the investors' benefit.
Date
Event
Thursday, 11 May 2023
Publication of unaudited management figures relating to
consolidated revenues at 31 March 2023
Monday, 25 September 2023
Board of Directors for the approval of the Half-YearFinancial
Report at 30 June 2023
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Publication of unaudited management figures relating to
consolidated revenues at 30 September 2023
Should there be any further changes to the above schedule, they will be promptly communicated to the market.
Somec
The Somec Group specialises in the engineering, design and deployment of complex turnkey projects in civil and naval engineering by relying on three business units: Engineered Systems of Naval Architecture and Building Façades, Professional Kitchen Systems and Products, Mestieri: design and production of bespoke interiors.
The Group's companies operate in an integrated and synergetic manner, according to strict quality and safety standards while guaranteeing a high level of customisation and specific know-how on the processing of different materials, a key requirement when delivering high value-added projects.
In over 40 years of history and by relying on rigorous certification and accreditation processes, Somec has achieved a reputation for quality and operational and financial reliability on a global scale.
Headquartered in San Vendemiano (Treviso, Italy), the Group's footprint spans 12 countries and 3 continents, employing over 900 people and with revenues totalling 329 million Euro in 2022.
