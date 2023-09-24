San Vendemiano (Treviso), 28 aprile 2023 - Somec S.p.A. (Euronext Milan: SOM), specializzata nell'ingegnerizzazione, produzione e messa in opera di progetti complessi chiavi in mano nell'ingegneria civile e navale, rende noto il seguente calendario aggiornato degli eventi societari per l'anno 2023, in conformità agli obblighi informativi.

SOMEC: CHANGE AND INTEGRATION OF THE CORPORATE EVENTS

CALENDAR 2023

Start of voluntary quarterly reporting of revenue figures

San Vendemiano (Treviso, Italy), 28 April 2023 - Somec S.p.A. (Euronext Milan: SOM), specialising in the engineering, production and installation of complex turnkey projects in the civil and naval engineering sectors, hereby announces the updated calendar of corporate events for the year 2023, in compliance with disclosures requirements.

In particular, on a voluntary basis the Company will start with the publication of unaudited management figures related to the revenues for the first quarter and the first nine months of the Fiscal Year. This will make the financial communication increasingly transparent and timely, to the investors' benefit.

Date Event Thursday, 11 May 2023 Publication of unaudited management figures relating to consolidated revenues at 31 March 2023 Monday, 25 September 2023 Board of Directors for the approval of the Half-YearFinancial Report at 30 June 2023 Tuesday, 14 November 2023 Publication of unaudited management figures relating to consolidated revenues at 30 September 2023

Should there be any further changes to the above schedule, they will be promptly communicated to the market.

Somec

The Somec Group specialises in the engineering, design and deployment of complex turnkey projects in civil and naval engineering by relying on three business units: Engineered Systems of Naval Architecture and Building Façades, Professional Kitchen Systems and Products, Mestieri: design and production of bespoke interiors.

The Group's companies operate in an integrated and synergetic manner, according to strict quality and safety standards while guaranteeing a high level of customisation and specific know-how on the processing of different materials, a key requirement when delivering high value-added projects.

In over 40 years of history and by relying on rigorous certification and accreditation processes, Somec has achieved a reputation for quality and operational and financial reliability on a global scale.

Headquartered in San Vendemiano (Treviso, Italy), the Group's footprint spans 12 countries and 3 continents, employing over 900 people and with revenues totalling 329 million Euro in 2022.

