Somec S p A : Shares buy-back program period May 16th – May 20th

SHARES BUY-BACK PROGRAM

PERIOD MAY 16TH - MAY 20TH

San Vendemiano (TV), 23 May 2022 - Under the ordinary shares buy-back program communicated on May 6th, 2022, and launched on May 9th, 2022, Somec S.p.A. ("Somec" or the "Company"), on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary engaged Intermonte SIM S.p.A., announces that have been purchased on the Euronext Milan (EXM), over the period indicated below, total treasury shares for numbers, weighted average price and total consideration indicated in the following table in aggregated form:

Number of Weighted Total Purchase date shares average price consideration purchased (Euros) (Euros) 16/05/2022 210 28.7076 6,028.60 17/05/2022 434 27.9539 12,132.00 18/05/2022 358 27.9000 9,988.20 19/05/2022 370 27.7732 10,276.10 20/05/2022 460 28.2076 12,975.50 Total 1,832 28.0570 51,400.40

The attachment to this press release gives a daily breakdown of the purchases carried out during the period.

Following the above mentioned purchases, as at today, considering the shares already held, Somec holds n. 14,670 treasury shares, equal to al 0.21% of the share capital.

SOMEC

SOMEC S.p.A. specialises in the engineering, design and realisation of complex turnkey civil and naval engineering projects in three contract segments: engineered systems for naval architecture and civil facades, professional kitchen systems and products, and the design and creation of customised interiors. Companies in the Group operate under a similar business model, focusing on design, production and installation, in compliance with strict civil and naval engineering quality and safety standards. Projects managed by the Group stand out for their high levels of customisation and material-specificknow-how, a fundamental requirement in projects with high added value. Thanks to its rigorous certification and accreditation process, SOMEC has achieved a reputation for quality and operational and financial reliability on a global scale. SOMEC is headquartered in San Vendemiano in the province of Treviso in Italy, has companies in the United States, Slovakia, China and Canada, employs around 800 people and recorded a turnover of 258.5 million euros in 2021.