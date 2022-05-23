Log in
    SOM   IT0005329815

SOMEC S.P.A.

(SOM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/23 11:35:35 am EDT
28.00 EUR   -0.71%
SOMEC S P A : Shares buy-back program period May 16th – May 20th
PU
SOMEC : the shareholders' meeting approves the 2021 financial statements
PU
SOMEC S P A : Shares buy-back program conclusion
PU
Somec S p A : Shares buy-back program period May 16th – May 20th

05/23/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
SHARES BUY-BACK PROGRAM

PERIOD MAY 16TH - MAY 20TH

San Vendemiano (TV), 23 May 2022 - Under the ordinary shares buy-back program communicated on May 6th, 2022, and launched on May 9th, 2022, Somec S.p.A. ("Somec" or the "Company"), on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary engaged Intermonte SIM S.p.A., announces that have been purchased on the Euronext Milan (EXM), over the period indicated below, total treasury shares for numbers, weighted average price and total consideration indicated in the following table in aggregated form:

Number of

Weighted

Total

Purchase date

shares

average price

consideration

purchased

(Euros)

(Euros)

16/05/2022

210

28.7076

6,028.60

17/05/2022

434

27.9539

12,132.00

18/05/2022

358

27.9000

9,988.20

19/05/2022

370

27.7732

10,276.10

20/05/2022

460

28.2076

12,975.50

Total

1,832

28.0570

51,400.40

The attachment to this press release gives a daily breakdown of the purchases carried out during the period.

Following the above mentioned purchases, as at today, considering the shares already held, Somec holds n. 14,670 treasury shares, equal to al 0.21% of the share capital.

***

SOMEC

SOMEC S.p.A. specialises in the engineering, design and realisation of complex turnkey civil and naval engineering projects in three contract segments: engineered systems for naval architecture and civil facades, professional kitchen systems and products, and the design and creation of customised interiors. Companies in the Group operate under a similar business model, focusing on design, production and installation, in compliance with strict civil and naval engineering quality and safety standards. Projects managed by the Group stand out for their high levels of customisation and material-specificknow-how, a fundamental requirement in projects with high added value. Thanks to its rigorous certification and accreditation process, SOMEC has achieved a reputation for quality and operational and financial reliability on a global scale. SOMEC is headquartered in San Vendemiano in the province of Treviso in Italy, has companies in the United States, Slovakia, China and Canada, employs around 800 people and recorded a turnover of 258.5 million euros in 2021.

Contacts

Press office:

Investor Relations office:

Thanai Communication Advisors

investorrelations@somecgruppo.com

Thanai Bernardini

tel. +39 0438 471998

me@thanai.it | + 39 335 7245418

Alessandro Bozzi Valenti

alessandro.valenti@thanai.it | + 39 348 0090866

Attachment

Daily breakdown of purchases of Somec ordinary shares (ISIN code IT0005329815) carried out between May 16th and May 20th, 2022.

Time (Italian

Unit price

Number of

Total

Purchase date

shares

consideration

Trading venue

local time)

(Euros)

purchased

(Euros)

16/05/2022

09:00:41

28.9000

7

202.30

Euronext Milan

16/05/2022

09:00:41

28.9000

37

1,069.30

Euronext Milan

16/05/2022

10:50:17

29.1000

62

1,804.20

Euronext Milan

16/05/2022

10:50:17

29.1000

26

756.60

Euronext Milan

16/05/2022

11:56:51

28.2000

61

1,720.20

Euronext Milan

16/05/2022

17:04:37

28.0000

17

476.00

Euronext Milan

17/05/2022

10:41:09

28.0000

44

1,232.00

Euronext Milan

17/05/2022

14:26:24

28.0000

146

4,088.00

Euronext Milan

17/05/2022

14:48:55

28.0000

21

588.00

Euronext Milan

17/05/2022

14:48:57

28.0000

23

644.00

Euronext Milan

17/05/2022

17:25:23

27.9000

83

2,315.70

Euronext Milan

17/05/2022

17:25:23

27.9000

60

1,674.00

Euronext Milan

17/05/2022

17:25:23

27.9000

21

585.90

Euronext Milan

17/05/2022

17:25:23

27.9000

36

1,004.40

Euronext Milan

18/05/2022

10:49:53

27.9000

16

446.40

Euronext Milan

18/05/2022

12:06:47

28.2000

21

592.20

Euronext Milan

18/05/2022

12:06:47

28.2000

43

1,212.60

Euronext Milan

18/05/2022

12:06:47

28.2000

7

197.40

Euronext Milan

18/05/2022

12:06:47

28.2000

18

507.60

Euronext Milan

18/05/2022

12:47:44

28.0000

6

168.00

Euronext Milan

18/05/2022

12:47:44

28.0000

27

756.00

Euronext Milan

18/05/2022

12:47:44

28.0000

56

1,568.00

Euronext Milan

18/05/2022

14:50:50

27.7000

21

581.70

Euronext Milan

18/05/2022

15:52:39

27.7000

50

1,385.00

Euronext Milan

18/05/2022

16:05:09

27.7000

79

2,188.30

Euronext Milan

18/05/2022

17:11:42

27.5000

14

385.00

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

11:06:23

27.8000

44

1,223.20

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

12:34:49

27.7000

8

221.60

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

12:44:56

27.7000

5

138.50

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

12:47:49

27.9000

23

641.70

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

12:47:49

27.9000

5

139.50

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

12:47:49

27.9000

25

697.50

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

12:47:49

27.9000

37

1,032.30

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

12:47:53

27.9000

25

697.50

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

12:47:53

27.9000

5

139.50

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

12:47:53

27.9000

60

1,674.00

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

14:49:36

27.6000

8

220.80

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

15:18:50

27.6000

21

579.60

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

15:49:16

27.6000

21

579.60

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

16:03:51

27.6000

21

579.60

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

16:35:12

27.6000

21

579.60

Euronext Milan

19/05/2022

16:42:14

27.6000

41

1,131.60

Euronext Milan

20/05/2022

10:10:59

28.0000

45

1,260.00

Euronext Milan

20/05/2022

10:17:41

28.0000

50

1,400.00

Euronext Milan

20/05/2022

11:30:51

28.1000

65

1,826.50

Euronext Milan

20/05/2022

11:49:08

28.3000

20

566.00

Euronext Milan

20/05/2022

14:30:02

28.5000

14

399.00

Euronext Milan

20/05/2022

14:30:02

28.5000

26

741.00

Euronext Milan

20/05/2022

14:30:02

28.5000

50

1,425.00

Euronext Milan

20/05/2022

14:51:50

28.2000

73

2,058.60

Euronext Milan

20/05/2022

14:51:50

28.2000

23

648.60

Euronext Milan

20/05/2022

14:51:50

28.2000

3

84.60

Euronext Milan

20/05/2022

17:11:34

28.2000

25

705.00

Euronext Milan

20/05/2022

17:11:34

28.2000

66

1,861.20

Euronext Milan

Disclaimer

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 16:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
