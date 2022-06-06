Log in
    SOM   IT0005329815

SOMEC S.P.A.

(SOM)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06/06 11:35:48 am EDT
32.10 EUR   +2.23%
12:02pSOMEC S P A : Shares buy-back program period May 30th – June 3rd
PU
05/31MESTIERI S.R.L : undertaking for the acquisition of Gino Ceolin s.r.l.
PU
05/31SOMEC S P A : Agreement for the acquisition of Gino Ceolin S.r.l.
PU
Somec S p A : Shares buy-back program period May 30th – June 3rd

06/06/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
SHARES BUY-BACK PROGRAM

PERIOD MAY 30TH - JUNE 3RD

San Vendemiano (TV), 6 June 2022 - Under the ordinary shares buy-back program communicated on May 6th, 2022, and launched on May 9th, 2022, Somec S.p.A. ("Somec" or the "Company"), on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary engaged Intermonte SIM S.p.A., announces that have been purchased on the Euronext Milan (EXM), over the period indicated below, total treasury shares for numbers, weighted average price and total consideration indicated in the following table in aggregated form:

Number of

Weighted

Total

Purchase date

shares

average price

consideration

purchased

(Euros)

(Euros)

30/05/2022

559

31.1009

17,385.40

31/05/2022

572

31.1170

17,798.90

01/06/2022

492

31.6150

15,554.60

02/06/2022

572

31.7495

18,160.70

03/06/2022

396

32.0169

12,678.70

Total

2,591

31.4853

81,578.30

The attachment to this press release gives a daily breakdown of the purchases carried out during the period.

Following the above mentioned purchases, as at today, considering the shares already held, Somec holds n. 19,425 treasury shares, equal to al 0.28% of the share capital.

***

SOMEC

SOMEC S.p.A. specialises in the engineering, design and realisation of complex turnkey civil and naval engineering projects in three contract segments: engineered systems for naval architecture and civil facades, professional kitchen systems and products, and the design and creation of customised interiors. Companies in the Group operate under a similar business model, focusing on design, production and installation, in compliance with strict civil and naval engineering quality and safety standards. Projects managed by the Group stand out for their high levels of customisation and material-specificknow-how, a fundamental requirement in projects with high added value. Thanks to its rigorous certification and accreditation process, SOMEC has achieved a reputation for quality and operational and financial reliability on a global scale. SOMEC is headquartered in San Vendemiano in the province of Treviso in Italy, has companies in the United States, Slovakia, China and Canada, employs around 800 people and recorded a turnover of 258.5 million euros in 2021.

Contacts

Press office:

Investor Relations office:

Thanai Communication Advisors

investorrelations@somecgruppo.com

Thanai Bernardini

tel. +39 0438 471998

me@thanai.it | + 39 335 7245418

Alessandro Bozzi Valenti

alessandro.valenti@thanai.it | + 39 348 0090866

Attachment

Daily breakdown of purchases of Somec ordinary shares (ISIN code IT0005329815) carried out between May 30th and June 3rd, 2022.

Time (Italian

Unit price

Number of

Total

Purchase date

shares

consideration

Trading venue

local time)

(Euros)

purchased

(Euros)

30/05/2022

09:26:08

30.9000

40

1,236.00

Euronext Milan

30/05/2022

09:26:29

30.9000

42

1,297.80

Euronext Milan

30/05/2022

10:01:41

31.0000

25

775.00

Euronext Milan

30/05/2022

10:17:46

31.0000

80

2,480.00

Euronext Milan

30/05/2022

13:12:20

31.1000

80

2,488.00

Euronext Milan

30/05/2022

13:15:03

31.1000

54

1,679.40

Euronext Milan

30/05/2022

13:15:03

31.1000

25

777.50

Euronext Milan

30/05/2022

15:04:57

31.1000

20

622.00

Euronext Milan

30/05/2022

16:29:49

31.2000

112

3,494.40

Euronext Milan

30/05/2022

17:28:00

31.3000

81

2,535.30

Euronext Milan

31/05/2022

09:27:58

31.4000

39

1,224.60

Euronext Milan

31/05/2022

09:28:21

31.3000

49

1,533.70

Euronext Milan

31/05/2022

10:06:36

31.1000

79

2,456.90

Euronext Milan

31/05/2022

10:55:10

30.6000

74

2,264.40

Euronext Milan

31/05/2022

12:19:39

30.7000

70

2,149.00

Euronext Milan

31/05/2022

14:12:38

31.2000

6

187.20

Euronext Milan

31/05/2022

14:12:38

31.2000

74

2,308.80

Euronext Milan

31/05/2022

15:38:26

31.1000

68

2,114.80

Euronext Milan

31/05/2022

16:18:09

31.5000

93

2,929.50

Euronext Milan

31/05/2022

16:18:09

31.5000

20

630.00

Euronext Milan

01/06/2022

09:55:14

31.6000

10

316.00

Euronext Milan

01/06/2022

09:55:14

31.6000

30

948.00

Euronext Milan

01/06/2022

11:19:11

31.5000

79

2,488.50

Euronext Milan

01/06/2022

13:51:22

31.3000

10

313.00

Euronext Milan

01/06/2022

14:57:41

31.1000

79

2,456.90

Euronext Milan

01/06/2022

15:52:00

31.7000

69

2,187.30

Euronext Milan

01/06/2022

15:56:14

31.9000

79

2,520.10

Euronext Milan

01/06/2022

16:08:44

31.8000

136

4,324.80

Euronext Milan

02/06/2022

09:31:00

31.9000

39

1,244.10

Euronext Milan

02/06/2022

10:10:02

32.0000

57

1,824.00

Euronext Milan

02/06/2022

10:10:02

32.0000

21

672.00

Euronext Milan

02/06/2022

11:37:30

31.5000

78

2,457.00

Euronext Milan

02/06/2022

14:31:03

31.8000

252

8,013.60

Euronext Milan

02/06/2022

15:53:51

31.6000

125

3,950.00

Euronext Milan

03/06/2022

09:44:26

32.2000

25

805.00

Euronext Milan

03/06/2022

09:44:26

32.2000

15

483.00

Euronext Milan

03/06/2022

09:45:51

31.5000

36

1,134.00

Euronext Milan

03/06/2022

10:48:29

32.3000

55

1,776.50

Euronext Milan

03/06/2022

10:48:29

32.3000

25

807.50

Euronext Milan

03/06/2022

10:52:34

31.8000

80

2,544.00

Euronext Milan

03/06/2022

12:03:08

31.7000

40

1,268.00

Euronext Milan

03/06/2022

12:03:08

31.7000

39

1,236.30

Euronext Milan

03/06/2022

13:42:06

32.4000

81

2,624.40

Euronext Milan

Disclaimer

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
