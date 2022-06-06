Somec S p A : Shares buy-back program period May 30th – June 3rd
SHARES BUY-BACK PROGRAM
PERIOD MAY 30TH - JUNE 3RD
San Vendemiano (TV), 6 June 2022 - Under the ordinary shares buy-back program communicated on May 6th, 2022, and launched on May 9th, 2022, Somec S.p.A. ("Somec" or the "Company"), on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary engaged Intermonte SIM S.p.A., announces that have been purchased on the Euronext Milan (EXM), over the period indicated below, total treasury shares for numbers, weighted average price and total consideration indicated in the following table in aggregated form:
Number of
Weighted
Total
Purchase date
shares
average price
consideration
purchased
(Euros)
(Euros)
30/05/2022
559
31.1009
17,385.40
31/05/2022
572
31.1170
17,798.90
01/06/2022
492
31.6150
15,554.60
02/06/2022
572
31.7495
18,160.70
03/06/2022
396
32.0169
12,678.70
Total
2,591
31.4853
81,578.30
The attachment to this press release gives a daily breakdown of the purchases carried out during the period.
Following the above mentioned purchases, as at today, considering the shares already held, Somec holds n. 19,425 treasury shares, equal to al 0.28% of the share capital.
SOMEC
SOMEC S.p.A. specialises in the engineering, design and realisation of complex turnkey civil and naval engineering projects in three contract segments: engineered systems for naval architecture and civil facades, professional kitchen systems and products, and the design and creation of customised interiors. Companies in the Group operate under a similar business model, focusing on design, production and installation, in compliance with strict civil and naval engineering quality and safety standards. Projects managed by the Group stand out for their high levels of customisation and material-specificknow-how, a fundamental requirement in projects with high added value. Thanks to its rigorous certification and accreditation process, SOMEC has achieved a reputation for quality and operational and financial reliability on a global scale. SOMEC is headquartered in San Vendemiano in the province of Treviso in Italy, has companies in the United States, Slovakia, China and Canada, employs around 800 people and recorded a turnover of 258.5 million euros in 2021.
Daily breakdown of purchases of Somec ordinary shares (ISIN code IT0005329815) carried out between May 30th and June 3rd, 2022.