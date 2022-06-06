Somec S p A : Shares buy-back program period May 30th – June 3rd

SHARES BUY-BACK PROGRAM

PERIOD MAY 30TH - JUNE 3RD

San Vendemiano (TV), 6 June 2022 - Under the ordinary shares buy-back program communicated on May 6th, 2022, and launched on May 9th, 2022, Somec S.p.A. ("Somec" or the "Company"), on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary engaged Intermonte SIM S.p.A., announces that have been purchased on the Euronext Milan (EXM), over the period indicated below, total treasury shares for numbers, weighted average price and total consideration indicated in the following table in aggregated form:

Number of Weighted Total Purchase date shares average price consideration purchased (Euros) (Euros) 30/05/2022 559 31.1009 17,385.40 31/05/2022 572 31.1170 17,798.90 01/06/2022 492 31.6150 15,554.60 02/06/2022 572 31.7495 18,160.70 03/06/2022 396 32.0169 12,678.70 Total 2,591 31.4853 81,578.30

The attachment to this press release gives a daily breakdown of the purchases carried out during the period.

Following the above mentioned purchases, as at today, considering the shares already held, Somec holds n. 19,425 treasury shares, equal to al 0.28% of the share capital.

***

SOMEC

SOMEC S.p.A. specialises in the engineering, design and realisation of complex turnkey civil and naval engineering projects in three contract segments: engineered systems for naval architecture and civil facades, professional kitchen systems and products, and the design and creation of customised interiors. Companies in the Group operate under a similar business model, focusing on design, production and installation, in compliance with strict civil and naval engineering quality and safety standards. Projects managed by the Group stand out for their high levels of customisation and material-specificknow-how, a fundamental requirement in projects with high added value. Thanks to its rigorous certification and accreditation process, SOMEC has achieved a reputation for quality and operational and financial reliability on a global scale. SOMEC is headquartered in San Vendemiano in the province of Treviso in Italy, has companies in the United States, Slovakia, China and Canada, employs around 800 people and recorded a turnover of 258.5 million euros in 2021.