Somec S p A : SpA approves the half-yearly financial report.

The Board of Directors of SOMEC SpA approved the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2022. Consolidated revenues amounted to 152 million euros, up by 18.8% compared year-on-year at 30 June 2021.

During the first half of 2022, the Group achieved order collection for an amount of over 142 million euros. The backlog at 30th of June was 923 million euros, of which 671 million for the engineered façade systems and naval architecture division, 159 million for the professional kitchen systems and products division and 93 million for the creation of interiors. The time horizon of the orders in the backlog is up to 2030.

Key indicators such as cash generation and the breakdown of the order book between the three segments, respectively at 72.7% (naval and facade systems), 17.2% (professional kitchen systems) and 10.1% (interiors), in addition to the events reported after 30 June, put the Board in a position of confidence for the second half of the year, in which to follow the growth of MESTIERI and improve margins in the year 2022,

