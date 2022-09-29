Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Somec S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOM   IT0005329815

SOMEC S.P.A.

(SOM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:51 2022-09-29 am EDT
21.90 EUR   -1.79%
07:34aSomec S P A : SpA approves the half-yearly financial report.
PU
09/28Somec S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/28Somec : 1H2022 Results
PU
Summary 
Summary

Somec S p A : SpA approves the half-yearly financial report.

09/29/2022 | 07:34am EDT
The Board of Directors of SOMEC SpA approved the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2022. Consolidated revenues amounted to 152 million euros, up by 18.8% compared year-on-year at 30 June 2021.

During the first half of 2022, the Group achieved order collection for an amount of over 142 million euros. The backlog at 30th of June was 923 million euros, of which 671 million for the engineered façade systems and naval architecture division, 159 million for the professional kitchen systems and products division and 93 million for the creation of interiors. The time horizon of the orders in the backlog is up to 2030.

Key indicators such as cash generation and the breakdown of the order book between the three segments, respectively at 72.7% (naval and facade systems), 17.2% (professional kitchen systems) and 10.1% (interiors), in addition to the events reported after 30 June, put the Board in a position of confidence for the second half of the year, in which to follow the growth of MESTIERI and improve margins in the year 2022,

Read the full press release.

Disclaimer

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 11:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 296 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2022 10,9 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net Debt 2022 60,1 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 3,00%
Capitalization 153 M 148 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart SOMEC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Somec S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOMEC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,30 €
Average target price 39,27 €
Spread / Average Target 76,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Marchetto Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Zanchetta Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Head-HR
Giancarlo Corazza Co-CEO, COO & Executive Director
Gianna Adami Lead Independent Director
Stefano Campoccia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOMEC S.P.A.-40.85%148
ASSA ABLOY AB-23.57%20 750
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-39.89%18 553
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED13.45%14 516
MASCO CORPORATION-30.42%11 019
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-21.48%9 799