    SOM   IT0005329815

SOMEC S.P.A.

(SOM)
04/26 09:30:28 am EDT
29.10 EUR    0.00%
10:02aSOMEC S P A : Two new, important orders for SOMEC Navale for a value of more than 30m
PU
02:00aSOMEC S P A : wins two new Marine Glazing orders worth over 30 million euro
PU
04/22SOMEC S P A : gruppo strengthens its presence in the United States
PU
Somec S p A : Two new, important orders for SOMEC Navale for a value of more than 30m

04/26/2022 | 10:02am EDT
The German shipyard Meyer Werft has awarded contracts for the execution of two new ships for the Carnival Cruise Line group, for a value of approximately €18m.

This is the Carnival Jubilee, the third construction of the "Mardi Gras" series, with a tonnage of 183,900 tons and a capacity for 5,400 guests. SOMEC workforce will produce the prefabricated modules of the balconies, complete with balustrades and separators between balconies, as well as all the windscreens and balustrades of the open spaces. The delivery of the works is expected in October 2023. This order comprises another option, with delivery in April 2026.

The French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique has awarded contracts for the supply of four, new, ultra-luxury ships, each capable of hosting up to 456 guests, for a total value of approximately €13m. The order is regarding The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. SOMEC will take care of the realization of all the windows of the cabins, complete with balustrades and separations between the balconies, as well as all the windscreens and balustrades of the public areas and of the "Infinity" pool. Delivery of the first two ships is expected by May 2024 and May 2025.

The order also includes options regarding in the new builds of two other ships, with delivery in May 2026 and May 2027 respectively.

Disclaimer

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 14:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 293 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2022 10,2 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net Debt 2022 51,2 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 2,61%
Capitalization 200 M 215 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 24,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,10 €
Average target price 42,53 €
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Marchetto Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Zanchetta Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Head-HR
Giancarlo Corazza Co-CEO, COO & Executive Director
Gianna Adami Lead Independent Director
Stefano Campoccia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOMEC S.P.A.-22.81%215
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-11.93%30 434
ASSA ABLOY AB-9.09%28 678
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED0.88%12 994
MASCO CORPORATION-27.47%12 351
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-23.17%11 640