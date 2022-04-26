Somec S p A : Two new, important orders for SOMEC Navale for a value of more than 30m

The German shipyard Meyer Werft has awarded contracts for the execution of two new ships for the Carnival Cruise Line group, for a value of approximately €18m.

This is the Carnival Jubilee, the third construction of the "Mardi Gras" series, with a tonnage of 183,900 tons and a capacity for 5,400 guests. SOMEC workforce will produce the prefabricated modules of the balconies, complete with balustrades and separators between balconies, as well as all the windscreens and balustrades of the open spaces. The delivery of the works is expected in October 2023. This order comprises another option, with delivery in April 2026.

The French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique has awarded contracts for the supply of four, new, ultra-luxury ships, each capable of hosting up to 456 guests, for a total value of approximately €13m. The order is regarding The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. SOMEC will take care of the realization of all the windows of the cabins, complete with balustrades and separations between the balconies, as well as all the windscreens and balustrades of the public areas and of the "Infinity" pool. Delivery of the first two ships is expected by May 2024 and May 2025.

The order also includes options regarding in the new builds of two other ships, with delivery in May 2026 and May 2027 respectively.