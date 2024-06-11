PRESS NOTE

SOMEC ATTENDS THE MID & SMALL VIRTUAL 2024

San Vendemiano (Treviso, Italy), 11 June 2024 - Somec S.p.A. (Euronext Milan: SOM), specialising in the design, production and installation of complex turnkey civil and naval projects, hereby announces its participation at the Mid & Small Virtual 2024, event organized by Virgilio IR which will be held on 1-5July 2024 virtually.

On this occasion, Somec's Top Management will meet the financial community to share the latest company news and updates on business strategies.

The institutional presentation will be made available at the corporate website, www.somecgruppo.com"Investors/Presentations" section.

Somec

The Somec Group specializes in the engineering, design and implementation of complex turnkey projects in the civil and naval sectors, operating through three Business Units: Horizons, engineered systems for naval architecture and building façades; Talenta, professional kitchen systems and products; and Mestieri, design and production of bespoke Interiors.

The Group's companies operate in an integrated and synergistic way, according to strict quality and safety standards and guaranteeing a high degree of customization and specific know-how on the processing of different materials, which is a fundamental requirement in high value-added projects.

In its more than 40-year history, and through rigorous certification and accreditation processes, Somec has achieved a global reputation for quality and operational and financial reliability.

Headquartered in San Vendemiano, Treviso, the Group is present in 12 countries and 3 continents, employing about 1,000 people and with revenues of 371 million Euro in 2023.

Contact info Press office: Investor Relations Advisor: Thanai Communication Advisors TWIN Thanai Bernardini Mara Di Giorgio | +39 335 7737417 me@thanai.it| + 39 335 7245418 Alessandra Capuzzo| +39 333 5461162 Alessandro Bozzi Valenti somec@twin.services alessandro.valenti@thanai.it| + 39 348 0090866 Margherita Bertolo margherita.bertolo@thanai.it| + 39 328 5574976

