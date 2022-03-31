Log in
Somec S p A : enters into a 60 million euro pool financing agreement

03/31/2022 | 02:06am EDT
SOMEC ENTERS INTO A 60 MILLION EURO

POOL FINANCING AGREEMENT

Chairman Marchetto: "Credit lines and our cash flow will support the Group's investments".

San Vendemiano (TV), 31 March 2022 - Somec S.p.A., a company listed on the Euronext Milan market (Italian Stock Exchange) and specialized in the engineering of complex turnkey civil and naval architecture projects, announced that it entered into a medium/long term loan agreement for a maximum total principal amount of 60 million euro as part of a pool consisting of three leading Italian banks.

In addition to BNL BNP Paribas - acting as Global Coordinator, Sole Bookrunner, Custodian Bank and Agent Bank - the underwriters of the loan include Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division) and UniCredit S.p.A., as Global Coordinators and Lead Arrangers.

The loan, with a maximum duration of 78 months, consists of three term credit lines broken down as follows:

  • (a) a credit line of up to 30 million euro to support internationalisation projects and partially backed by an independent, first-call guarantee issued by SACE S.p.A.;

  • (b) a credit line of up to 20 million euro to refinance existing medium/long-term bank debt, with any remaining portion being used to replenish the company's liquidity;

  • (c) a credit line of up to 10 million euro available to finance the Group's expansion through acquisitions, as appropriate.

With regard to the legal aspects of the financing, Somec relied on the support of Studio Legance Avvocati Associati, while SACE S.p.A. and the financial institutions were aided by the international law firm ADVANT NCTM.

Somec Chairman Oscar Marchetto said: "I am very pleased with the agreement reached with the pool of banks and SACE and the negotiated terms that have been applied to the financing. It is a step that makes our financial position even more solid. These credit lines, combined with Somec's traditionally strong operating cash generation, will underpin our investments as well as any plans for expansion through acquisitions."

***

SOMEC

SOMEC S.p.A. specialises in the engineering, design and realisation of complex turnkey civil and naval engineering projects in three contract segments: engineered systems for naval architecture and civil facades, professional kitchen systems and products, and the design and creation of customised interiors. Companies in the Group operate under a similar business model, focusing on design, production and installation, in compliance with strict civil and naval engineering quality and safety standards. Projects managed by the Group stand out for their high levels of customisation and material-specific know-how, a fundamental requirement in projects with high added value. Thanks to its rigorous certification and accreditation process, SOMEC has achieved a reputation for quality and operational and financial reliability on a global scale. SOMEC is headquartered in San Vendemiano in the province of Treviso in Italy, has companies in the United States, Slovakia, China and Canada, employs around 800 people and recorded a turnover of 258.5 million euros in 2021.

Contact Press office:

Thanai Communication Advisors Thanai Bernardini me@thanai.it | + 39 335 7245418

Alessandro Bozzi Valenti alessandro.valenti@thanai.it | + 39 348 0090866

Investor Relations office: investorrelations@somecgruppo.com tel. +39 0438 471998

Disclaimer

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
