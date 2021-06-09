Log in
    SOM   IT0005329815

SOMEC S.P.A.

(SOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Somec S p A : Acquisition of the minority in Hysea

06/09/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

SOMEC: ACQUISITION OF THE MINORITY IN HYSEA

San Vendemiano (TV), 9th June 2021

As disclosed in the press release dated May 17th 2021, Somec S.p.A. has completed today the acquisition of the residual 10% of the share capital in the controlled company Hysea S.r.l.

Following the signing of the agreement, Somec S.p.A. owns the 100% of the share capital of Hysea S.r.l.

The price for the acquisition of the 10% of the share capital of Hysea S.r.l. previously owned by Daniel Stel and Massimiliano Zanetti, owning 5% each one, is equal to Euro 10.000, Euro 5.000 per each seller, and has been paid through company own funds.

www.somecgroup.com

The Somec Group is one of the major global players, specializing in designing, engineering and manufacturing of major turnkey projects, marine- or land-based: glass envelopes and façades, special architectural projects, public areas interiors, professional cooking equipment. The Group's principal activities operate in contract projects by designing and manufacturing unique systems to fit extreme applications and most strict safety and quality standard of naval and building engineering. The projects accomplished by the Group stand out for the deep technological know-how required in high-end service contracts.

Through the projects accomplished by the Group and its management over the years, the company has built a strong reputation of quality, reliability and execution, becoming a global leader in projects implementation.

The headquarters of Somec Group are in Italy in the city of San Vendemiano, near Treviso, while its subsidiaries are in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Slovakia, China and Canada. Overall, the Group has a workforce of 800 employees approx. and revenues equal to 220 euro million in 2020.

Investor Relations office:

Media Relation: Close to Media

email: ir@somecgroup.com

email: luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

ph.

+390438471998

ph. +39027000623

Disclaimer

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 17:24:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 271 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2021 7,10 M 8,65 M 8,65 M
Net Debt 2021 48,3 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 161 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 809
Free-Float 24,9%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alessandro Zanchetta Co-Managing Director & Director
Giancarlo Corazza Co-Managing Director & Director
Oscar Marchetto Chairman
Antonella Lillo Independent Director
Michele Graziani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOMEC S.P.A.30.53%196
SAINT-GOBAIN53.87%37 638
ASSA ABLOY AB28.25%34 880
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED35.80%15 395
MASCO CORPORATION7.74%15 019
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.19.62%14 212