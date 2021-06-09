Somec S p A : Acquisition of the minority in Hysea

PRESS RELEASE

SOMEC: ACQUISITION OF THE MINORITY IN HYSEA

San Vendemiano (TV), 9th June 2021

As disclosed in the press release dated May 17th 2021, Somec S.p.A. has completed today the acquisition of the residual 10% of the share capital in the controlled company Hysea S.r.l.

Following the signing of the agreement, Somec S.p.A. owns the 100% of the share capital of Hysea S.r.l.

The price for the acquisition of the 10% of the share capital of Hysea S.r.l. previously owned by Daniel Stel and Massimiliano Zanetti, owning 5% each one, is equal to Euro 10.000, Euro 5.000 per each seller, and has been paid through company own funds.

