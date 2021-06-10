Log in
    SOM   IT0005329815

SOMEC S.P.A.

(SOM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 06/10 03:08:12 am
24.2 EUR   +3.42%
Somec S p A : New orders worth 100 million euro

06/10/2021 | 03:08am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

SOMEC: NEW ORDERS WORTH 100 MILLION EURO

The complete offer of the Seascape division for glazing, public areas and catering interiors in the new generation cruise ships: sustainability and unique experience stimulate the new era of the industry.

San Vendemiano (TV), 10 June 2021

Somec S.p.A. (MTA TICKER: SOM) has acquired new orders in the Seascape division - Marine Glazing and Marine Public Area segment - worth 100 million euro, including options worth 40 million euro.

The orders assigned by Fincantieri consists of turn-key glass envelopes and public areas projects in the shipyards of Marghera, Monfalcone and Ancona for nine new-build ships to be delivered approximately between 2022 and 2028. The new generation vessels bind innovation and technology to assure environmental sustainability and exclusive proposal to the passengers.

Once again, Somec has been chosen for its ability to manage complex projects as full-solutions-provider in the manufacturing and installation of glass envelopes, public and catering areas. Commercial and management synergies among the group's companies make the Somec group the ideal partner for the shipyard.

Considering the new order, the Group order intake in 2021 sums up to an amount of over 158 million euro from the beginning of the year (31.12.2020 total backlog for 767 million euro, unaudited).

"The new orders from Fincantieri are a source of pride, enthusiasm, and confidence at the same time. They demonstrate the restart of the cruise industry in which Somec can play a leading role with its unique and state- of-the-art solutions. - Oscar Marchetto, Chairman of Somec S.p.A declared - After a difficult phase, the cruise industry has proved significant resilience; its growth potential has now restarted with the renewal of the fleet of new generation vessels, more comfortable and sustainable. I'm confident that the boost of this new start will not fade in a short time and will last in the future. I'm, as well, convinced that Somec is well-positioned to be a leading player of this future growth."

www.somecgroup.com

The Somec Group is one of the major global players, specializing in designing, engineering and manufacturing of major turnkey projects, marine- or land-based: glass envelopes and façades, special architectural projects, public areas interiors, professional cooking equipment. The Group's principal activities operate in contract projects by designing and manufacturing unique systems to fit extreme applications and most strict safety and quality standard of naval and building engineering. The projects accomplished by the Group stand out for the deep technological know-how required in high-end service contracts.

Through the projects accomplished by the Group and its management over the years, the company has built a strong reputation of quality, reliability and execution, becoming a global leader in projects implementation.

The headquarters of Somec Group are in Italy in the city of San Vendemiano, near Treviso, while its subsidiaries are in the United States of America, Slovakia, China and Canada. Overall, the Group has a workforce of 800 employees approx. and revenues equal to 220 euro million in 2020.

Investor Relations office:

Media Relations: Close to Media

email: ir@somecgroup.com

email: luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

ph. +390438471998

ph. +39027000623

Disclaimer

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 07:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
