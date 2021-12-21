Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Somec S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOM   IT0005329815

SOMEC S.P.A.

(SOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Somec S p A : to reach 100% ownership of GICO, with anticipated purchase of the last 20%-stake it didn't already own.

12/21/2021 | 11:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It was released by our Investor Relations the news that GICO will soon be a 100%, fully-owned group company, as SOMEC guppo will complete the purchase of the remaining 20%-stake it didn't already own by February 2022, ahead of the timing agreed in July 2020 with minority shareholders.
GICO is in full swing after a promising HOST Milano, as group investment in the brand is starting to payoff.

#GICOMaestridiCucine

Disclaimer

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 16:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOMEC S.P.A.
11:40aSOMEC S P A : to reach 100% ownership of GICO, with anticipated purchase of the last 20%-s..
PU
12/16SOMEC S P A : reaches 100% of GICO – Grandi Impianti Cucine – S.p.A. Signing t..
PU
12/16Somec S.p.A. agreed to acquire remaining 20% stake in GICO spa from Valeria Ongaro for ..
CI
12/03SOMEC S P A : The new 88 Seaport Boulevard in the Seaport District in Boston. yet another ..
PU
12/02SOMEC : new USD 36 million order for project in Boston's seaport district
PU
11/24Somec Unit Wins Contract For Works At Massachusetts General Hospital In US
MT
11/24SOMEC S P A : New orders worth Euro 60 million acquired in the US for Boston's Massachuset..
PU
11/18SOMEC S P A : New orders for  29m for SOMEC Navale
PU
11/18SOMEC S P A : Acquired new orders worth approx. Euro 29 million
PU
11/17SOMEC S P A : Company presentation - Winter conference 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 268 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2021 6,70 M 7,56 M 7,56 M
Net Debt 2021 50,7 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 240 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart SOMEC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Somec S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOMEC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,80 €
Average target price 39,05 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Marchetto Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Zanchetta Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Head-HR
Giancarlo Corazza Co-CEO, COO & Executive Director
Gianna Adami Lead Independent Director
Stefano Campoccia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOMEC S.P.A.94.96%271
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN54.37%34 505
ASSA ABLOY AB29.93%31 976
MASCO CORPORATION17.86%15 802
TREX COMPANY, INC.50.13%14 469
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.84.10%14 387