Somec S p A : to reach 100% ownership of GICO, with anticipated purchase of the last 20%-stake it didn't already own.

It was released by our Investor Relations the news that GICO will soon be a 100%, fully-owned group company, as SOMEC guppo will complete the purchase of the remaining 20%-stake it didn't already own by February 2022, ahead of the timing agreed in July 2020 with minority shareholders.
GICO is in full swing after a promising HOST Milano, as group investment in the brand is starting to payoff.
