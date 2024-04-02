(Alliance News) - Somec Spa announced Tuesday that the chairman of the board of directors, Oscar Marchetto, has purchased 5,892 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR16.2546, for a total value of EUR95,772.10.

Somec's stock closed Tuesday down 2.5 percent at EUR15.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

