(Alliance News) - Somec Spa announced Tuesday that it has appointed Stefano Rosa Uliana as the new managing director of its subsidiary Mestieri Spa.

"The new appointment pursues the objective of integrating consolidated management experience into the group and strengthening management in order to be able to seize all the opportunities of the growth process that has already begun," the company said.

Stefano Rosa Uliana holds a degree in engineering from the University of Trieste. He worked in the world of furniture and design as managing director of the Calligaris Group, of which he was also general manager of the U.S. subsidiary, from 2010 to 2015. In 2005, he moved to Mexico, becoming managing director of Elica America, the U.S. subsidiary of Elica Spa. Prior to that, he spent about 10 years at Electrolux, where he worked with increasing responsibilities in both Italy and Sweden.

Somec's stock closed Tuesday at a par at EUR14.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.