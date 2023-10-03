(Alliance News) - Somec Spa announced Tuesday two major orders in the U.S. obtained by its "Trades: design and creation of custom interiors" division.

The deals have a total value of more than EUR16 million.

The first contract, for which the subsidiary TSI - Total Solutions Interiors is the assignee, concerns the new cruise terminal in Miami, the most important in the city, designed according to the highest standards of sustainability and innovation and currently under construction; the second contract concerns the creation and installation of three staircases destined for an exclusive boutique of a well-known French haute couture brand, located in the center of New York, in Manhattan, between Madison and Fifth Avenues.

"Assigned to its U.S. subsidiary Mestieri USA, which was established in April 2022 to expand its high-end interiors business overseas, the order will see the company operate in full synergy with Mestieri Srl, which in turn will coordinate its sister companies Lamparredo, Gino Ceolin and Budri. The staircases under the order, one of which will be monumental covered in marble and another of particular complexity from a composition of metal, glass and marble, will have a metal structure and will be installed by November 2024," the company explained in a note.

Somec trades in the green by 1.8 percent at EUR28.70 per share.

