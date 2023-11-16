(Alliance News) - Somec Spa on Thursday reported that its subsidiary Bluesteel Srl has won a new contract in the UK worth about GBP9 million -- about EUR10.5 million at current exchange rates -- related to the redevelopment project of an iconic tower, a symbol of 1960s London.

Bluesteel, part of the Naval Architecture and Civil Facades Engineered Systems division and active at the European level as a player in the fabrication and installation of curtain walls and window frames, will work on behalf of one of the UK's most important real estate companies, handling the design, supply and installation of the building's new entrance pavilion, the shielding of the plant area and the new volume that will be built to crown the tower.

In total, Bluesteel will provide more than 5,000 square meters of curtain walling, of different materials, adapted to the highest standards of quality and sustainability, fully consistent with the redevelopment project, the company explained in a note. It is a "plan with zero emissions in both construction and operation, with a 60 percent reduction in CO2 compared to the current Greater London Authority benchmark. This will result in the building being completely powered by renewable sources, with air source heat pumps designed to dramatically reduce emissions," the note continues.

Construction is scheduled to be delivered by spring 2025.

Somec trades in the green by 1.8 percent at EUR28.00 per share.

