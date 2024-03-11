(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Fidia rises 3.7 percent after losing 6.4 percent in the last month, 70 percent in the last six and 76 percent in the last 12.

----------

Zucchi follows up 3.0%. It has gained 1.5% in the past month. The stock has dropped 7.1% in the last six months and 18% in the last year.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Somec ends up at the bottom and gives up more than 21 percent after revising its guidance for 2023 downward. Specifically, the company now expects Ebitda to be below the previously disclosed range by about 25 percent.

Net financial position, on the other hand, will be above the maximum value expected from the range by about 20 percent.

In addition, the results for fiscal year 2023 will not allow for the distribution of dividends.

----------

Bioera gives up 6.3% after a 31% drop in the last month.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.