(Alliance News) - Somec Spa reported Tuesday that revenues for the first nine months rose to EUR280 million from EUR228.1 million in the same period last year.

The 23 percent increase benefited from both organic business development of 16 percent and acquisitions, up 6.4 percent, entirely to the benefit of the Trades division.

The Naval Architecture Engineered Systems and Civil Facades division posted revenues of EUR160 million, up 22 percent from EUR131.4 million in the first nine months of 2022. The Professional Kitchen Systems and Products division, recently renamed "Talenta," posted revenues of EUR45.8 million, down 3.2 percent from EUR47.3 million in the corresponding period last year.

Finally, revenues from the Trades: design and creation of customized interiors division rose to EUR74.2 million from EUR49.4 million in the corresponding period last year, registering the most robust increase of 50 percent and a significant increase in its share of group revenues from 21.7 percent to 26.5 percent.

Somec's stock is up 1.2 percent at EUR25.50 per share.

