(Alliance News) - Somec Spa announced Friday that its Professional Kitchen Systems and Products division will be named "Talenta."

This is "a choice that intends to bring human ingenuity and know-how to the center stage, putting it at the disposal of the talent of restaurateurs and star chefs," the company said.

The announcement comes on the occasion of Host Milano, the world fair dedicated to the world of catering and hospitality, running from today through Oct. 17. Participating in the event, for the first time with an integrated approach, are all five companies that make up Talenta and will continue to operate under their own company names: Gico, Inoxtrend, Oxin, Pizza Group and Primax.

Under the new arrangement, some of the more technical production activities will be strengthened and made available to all Talenta companies. Similarly, some of the cross-functional strategic services including Purchasing, Marketing and R&D have been centralized, with the aim of making the division more efficient and returning better service to customers.

"The birth of Talenta represents an important junction in Somec's development path in the three order segments: Engineered Systems of Naval Architecture and Civil Facades; Systems and Products of Professional Kitchens; and Crafts: design and creation of custom interiors."

"Two years after starting the reorganization of the group into its current divisions, I am happy to announce the birth of Talenta. The new structure will allow companies in the Professional Kitchen Systems and Products segment to intensify their internal synergies to offer increasingly integrated solutions and further strengthen Somec's position in the market," said Oscar Marchetto, president of Somec.

"We want to share our know-how with restaurateurs and star chefs so that they can find the most suitable tools to fully express their skills. What motivates us is a genuine passion for people and their creativity, the same passion that drove us to start the Mestieri division, dedicated to the design and creation of high-end custom interiors."

Somec's stock is down 0.3 percent at EUR29.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

