(Alliance News) - Somec Spa reported Monday that revenues in the first half of the year increased to EUR191.6 million, up 26 percent from EUR152 million in the same period in 2022.

However, the company closed the period by increasing its loss to EUR1.8 million from EUR400,000 in the first half of 2022.

As of June 30, Ebitda rose 7.4 percent to EUR9.8 million from EUR9.1 million in 2022.

Pre-IFRS16 Net Financial Position was EUR74.0 million from EUR54.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

The company revised guidance for the current year with revenues well above EUR360 million, with Ebitda between EUR26 and EUR29 million and Net financial position before-IFRS161 between EUR40 and EUR50 million.

Somec on Monday closed in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR30.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

