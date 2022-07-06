Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Somerset Trust Holding Company
  News
  Summary
    SOME   US8351261032

SOMERSET TRUST HOLDING COMPANY

(SOME)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:19 2022-07-01 pm EDT
43.00 USD   -0.26%
SOMERSET TRUST : Announces Officer and Board Appointments
PU
05/28Somerset Trust Holding Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/21Somerset Trust Holding Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Somerset Trust : Announces Officer and Board Appointments

07/06/2022 | 09:04am EDT
SOMERSET, PA (July 5, 2022) - Somerset Trust Company (the "Bank"), the subsidiary of Somerset Trust Holding Company (OTC Pink: SOME) (the "Company"), is proud to announce the appointment of several key management positions and a new Chairman of the Board. Please click the link below to read more.

Disclaimer

Somerset Trust Holding Company published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 13:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean M. Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Hudak Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Thomas J. Cook Chairman
Vickie L. Beer Director
Barbara Wheeler Davies Director-Emeritus