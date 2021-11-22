Log in
    SOME   US8351261032

SOMERSET TRUST HOLDING COMPANY

(SOME)
47.1 USD   -0.32%
Somerset Trust : Declares 4th Quarter Dividend

11/22/2021 | 03:25pm EST
Allison Hoffman
Vice President, Marketing & Customer Experience 814-443-9277
ahoffman@somersettrust.com

Somerset Trust Holding Company Declares 4th Quarter Dividend

SOMERSET, PA (November 22, 2021) - The Board of Directors of Somerset Trust Holding Company (OTC Pink: SOME), the holding company of Somerset Trust Company, at its meeting held on November 18, 2021, declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.39 per share of Common Stock. This dividend represents a $0.01 per share increase over the last quarter's dividend of $0.38 per share of Common Stock, which was paid in September of 2021. This dividend is payable on December 20, 2021, to the shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 10, 2021.

This dividend increase continues Somerset Trust Holding Company's practice of consistently raising dividends, which have increased annually each year since 2001.

About Somerset Trust Holding Company
Somerset Trust Holding Company, the parent entity of Somerset Trust Company, is headquartered in Somerset, Pennsylvania. As a community bank, Somerset Trust Company represents a network of over 40 branches throughout Somerset, Cambria, Fayette, Westmoreland, and Bedford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Garrett and Allegany Counties in Maryland, as well as a loan production office in northern Virginia. The bank has been independent and locally managed since its establishment in 1889, and is one of the last independently owned banks in the region. Today, Somerset Trust Company maintains over $1.8 billion in assets and employs over 475 employees. In addition to consumer and commercial lending and deposit products, the bank offers Trust and Investment Management, an extensive ATM network including fee free use at over 55,000 ATMs, and award winning online and mobile banking for consumers and businesses. Somerset Trust is committed to providing excellent service and competitive products, as well as maintaining a high profile in the growth and economic development of the markets it serves.

Disclaimer

Somerset Trust Holding Company published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 20:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68,8 M - -
Net income 2020 11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 66,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,75x
Yield 2020 3,70%
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,93x
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float -
Chart SOMERSET TRUST HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Somerset Trust Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean M. Cook Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Cook President & Director
David J. Hudak Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
George Henry Cook Chairman
Vickie L. Beer Director