  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Somfy SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SO   FR0013199916

SOMFY SA

(SO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:15 2023-01-12 am EST
143.00 EUR    0.00%
12:03pSomfy : 2022 full-year sales
PU
01/18Somfy SA(ENXTPA:SO) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
01/17Somfy SA(ENXTPA:SO) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Somfy : 2022 full-year sales

01/24/2023 | 12:03pm EST
PRESS

RELEASE

24 JANUARY 2023

2022 FULL‐YEAR SALES

Consolidated sales

2022

2021

(€ millions)

Real terms

Like‐for‐like

First quarter

412

376

+9.7%

+9.2%

Second quarter

434

429

+1.2%

‐0.1%

Third quarter

361

348

+3.6%

‐0.7%

Fourth quarter

325

324

+0.1%

‐2.5%

Full‐year

1,532

1,478

+3.7%

+1.6%

SOMFY reports sales growth over the 2022 financial year, despite a fourth quarter marked by the continued slowdown in business that began in the second quarter.

SALES

Group sales were €1,532 million for the year, an increase of 3.7% compared with the previous financial year (up 1.6% on a like‐for‐like basis). Business activity over the second half‐year confirmed the slowdown recorded since the second quarter of 2022, with sales of €686 million, up 1.9% compared with the previous financial year (down 1.6% on a like‐for‐like basis), despite the delivery backlog having been cleared. It should be noted that Teleco Automation sales have been consolidated into the Group's financial statements since 1 July 2022, with the consolidated portion standing at €18 million.

During the 2022 financial year, the Latin America, Africa & the Middle East and Asia‐Pacific regions posted significant growth (up 22.0%, 21.1% and 8.5% respectively on a like‐for‐like basis), demonstrating the benefits of the Group's international footprint. Eastern Europe, Northern Europe and Central Europe were more severely affected by economic and geopolitical tensions, and thus reported declines (down 2.6%, 1.8% and 1.3% respectively on a like‐for‐like basis, including Germany which was down 3.0%). France and North America remained stable (up 0.0% and 1.4% respectively on a like‐for‐like basis), reflecting the strength of the Group's fundamentals and positive structural trends in the residential market.

PRESS RELEASE

24 JANUARY 2023

Sales of the equity‐accounted Chinese subsidiary Dooya totalled €297 million over the financial year, an increase of 7.6% in real terms (down 0.2% on a like‐for‐like basis, including an increase of 22.4% over the first half‐year and a decline of 17.1% over the second). Sales declined in China (down 2.3% on a like‐for‐like basis), due to current market conditions in the country, notably concerning the management of the pandemic which continued throughout the year and impacted business, and were stable in the Rest of the World (up 1.3% on a like‐for‐like basis).

The Group continued to roll out its roadmap whilst simultaneously monitoring the economic environment, which remained very uncertain given macro‐economic and geopolitical tensions and the slowdown in the global economy.

OTHER INFORMATION

As announced in its press release dated 13 January 2023, the Despature family group, SOMFY's principal shareholder, has crossed the threshold allowing the implementation of a squeeze‐out and will make such a request to the AMF.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Founded in 1969 in France, and now operating in 59 countries, SOMFY is the world leader in window and door automation for homes and buildings. Pioneer in the connected home, the Group is constantly innovating to guarantee its users comfort, well‐being, and security in the home and is fully committed to promoting sustainable development. For more than 50 years, SOMFY has been using automation to improve living environments and has been committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that help promote better living and well‐being for all.

CONTACTS

SOMFY: Carole Laou Sio Hoï: +33 (0)6 24 39 54 25

Shan: Aliénor Kuentz: +33 (0)6 28 81 30 83 / Aurore Cantot: +33 (0)6 09 96 00 70

SHAREHOLDERS' AGENDA

Publication of annual results: 7 March 2023 (after close of trading)

PRESS RELEASE

24 JANUARY 2023

APPENDIX

Geographical analysis of first quarter sales

Consolidated data

2022

2021

(€ millions)

Real terms

Like‐for‐like

Central Europe

69.6

68.1

+2.2%

+1.6%

of which Germany

55.2

56.4

‐2.1%

‐2.1%

Northern Europe

48.5

46.3

+4.7%

+3.5%

North America

38.5

32.2

+19.6%

+11.4%

Latin America

6.4

5.5

+16.2%

+14.0%

Total North & West

163.0

152.1

+7.1%

+4.7%

France

121.7

114.5

+6.2%

+6.2%

Southern Europe

42.6

34.5

+23.6%

+22.7%

Africa & the Middle East

23.7

23.8

‐0.3%

+11.2%

Eastern Europe

40.4

32.1

+26.0%

+25.9%

Asia‐Pacific

20.6

18.8

+10.0%

+8.2%

Total South & East

249.0

223.6

+11.4%

+12.3%

Group Total

412.0

375.7

+9.7%

+9.2%

Geographical analysis of second quarter sales

Consolidated data

2022

2021

(€ millions)

Real terms

Like‐for‐like

Central Europe

71.3

74.5

‐4.3%

‐5.1%

of which Germany

55.7

59.9

‐7.0%

‐7.0%

Northern Europe

48.2

54.3

‐11.2%

‐11.5%

North America

45.7

39.5

+15.7%

+3.1%

Latin America

8.2

5.6

+46.3%

+40.0%

Total North & West

173.4

174.0

‐0.3%

‐3.8%

France

121.3

123.1

‐1.4%

‐1.5%

Southern Europe

45.3

46.7

‐3.0%

‐3.9%

Africa & the Middle East

25.3

20.8

+21.5%

+33.1%

Eastern Europe

45.0

45.5

‐1.1%

‐1.6%

Asia‐Pacific

23.9

19.3

+24.1%

+19.6%

Total South & East

260.8

255.3

+2.1%

+2.5%

Group Total

434.2

429.3

+1.2%

‐0.1%

PRESS RELEASE

24 JANUARY 2023

Geographical analysis of third quarter sales

Consolidated data

2022

2021

(€ millions)

Real terms

Like‐for‐like

Central Europe

69.0

63.4

+8.7%

+5.8%

of which Germany

53.8

49.1

+9.6%

+8.2%

Northern Europe

39.2

36.5

+7.4%

+3.9%

North America

38.3

35.5

+7.7%

‐8.2%

Latin America

8.5

6.5

+31.4%

+22.6%

Total North & West

154.9

141.9

+9.2%

+2.6%

France

93.9

95.9

‐2.1%

‐4.7%

Southern Europe

35.3

32.4

+9.0%

‐1.3%

Africa & the Middle East

19.3

19.1

+1.2%

+14.3%

Eastern Europe

35.2

39.6

‐11.1%

‐11.9%

Asia‐Pacific

22.4

19.5

+15.0%

+4.3%

Total South & East

206.1

206.4

‐0.1%

‐3.0%

Group Total

361.1

348.4

+3.6%

‐0.7%

Geographical analysis of fourth quarter sales

Consolidated data

2022

2021

(€ millions)

Real terms

Like‐for‐like

Central Europe

53.7

56.5

‐4.9%

‐7.7%

of which Germany

42.0

46.3

‐9.2%

‐10.7%

Northern Europe

31.8

31.3

+1.7%

+0.7%

North America

28.5

25.7

+10.8%

‐0.2%

Latin America

7.3

6.9

+5.9%

+13.3%

Total North & West

121.3

120.3

+0.8%

‐2.7%

France

99.6

98.4

+1.3%

‐0.9%

Southern Europe

35.7

35.3

+0.9%

‐5.2%

Africa & the Middle East

17.2

15.3

+12.1%

+28.5%

Eastern Europe

28.9

35.1

‐17.7%

‐19.3%

Asia‐Pacific

21.9

19.9

+10.0%

+2.1%

Total South & East

203.3

204.1

‐0.4%

‐2.3%

Group Total

324.6

324.4

+0.1%

‐2.5%

PRESS RELEASE

24 JANUARY 2023

Geographic analysis of full‐year sales

Consolidated data

2022

2021

(€ millions)

Real terms

Like‐for‐like

Central Europe

263.6

262.5

+0.4%

‐1.3%

of which Germany

206.7

211.6

‐2.3%

‐3.0%

Northern Europe

167.7

168.4

‐0.4%

‐1.8%

North America

151.0

133.0

+13.6%

+1.4%

Latin America1

30.4

24.4

+24.3%

+22.0%

Total North & West

612.6

588.3

+4.1%

+0.2%

France

436.6

431.9

+1.1%

+0.0%

Southern Europe

158.9

148.9

+6.7%

+2.5%

Africa & the Middle East1

85.5

79.0

+8.2%

+21.1%

Eastern Europe

149.5

152.3

‐1.8%

‐2.6%

Asia‐Pacific

88.8

77.4

+14.8%

+8.5%

Total South & East

919.3

889.5

+3.3%

+2.6%

Group Total

1,531.9

1,477.8

+3.7%

+1.6%

Reconciliation of changes in sales for the financial year on a like‐for‐like basis and in real terms

Change on a like‐for‐like basis

+1.6%

Forex impact

+0.8%

Scope impact

+1.2%

Change in real terms

+3.7%

GLOSSARY

Sales

The sales figures provided refer to the sales amounts generated with customers outside the Group. They are calculated based on customer location and therefore the destination of the sales.

Change in real terms

The change in real terms corresponds to the change on an actual consolidation scope and exchange rate basis.

Change on a like‐for‐like basis

The change on a like‐for‐like basis corresponds to the change at constant consolidation method, consolidation scope and exchange rates.

Geographic regions

The Group is organised into two geographic divisions, the first made up of Central Europe, Northern Europe, North America and Latin America (North & West), and the second made up of France, Southern Europe, Africa & the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Asia‐Pacific (South & East).

1 Sales for Argentina and Turkey have been restated for the effects of hyperinflation pursuant to IAS 29. Without such restatement, growth for Latin America and Africa & the Middle East would have been 24.4% and 7.8%, respectively, in real terms.

Disclaimer

Somfy SA published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 17:01:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 537 M 1 670 M 1 670 M
Net income 2022 241 M 262 M 262 M
Net cash 2022 612 M 665 M 665 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 4 925 M 5 353 M 5 353 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 7 580
Free-Float 18,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 143,00 €
Average target price 140,25 €
Spread / Average Target -1,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Tobias Schaper Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Guillaume Despature Chairman
Bruno Stragliati Director-Operations & Logistics
Michel Rollier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
