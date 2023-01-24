Somfy : 2022 full-year sales

SOMFY reports sales growth over the 2022 financial year, despite a fourth quarter marked by the continued slowdown in business that began in the second quarter.
SALES
Group sales were €1,532 million for the year, an increase of 3.7% compared with the previous financial year (up 1.6% on a like‐for‐like basis). Business activity over the second half‐year confirmed the slowdown recorded since the second quarter of 2022, with sales of €686 million, up 1.9% compared with the previous financial year (down 1.6% on a like‐for‐like basis), despite the delivery backlog having been cleared. It should be noted that Teleco Automation sales have been consolidated into the Group's financial statements since 1 July 2022, with the consolidated portion standing at €18 million.
During the 2022 financial year, the Latin America, Africa & the Middle East and Asia‐Pacific regions posted significant growth (up 22.0%, 21.1% and 8.5% respectively on a like‐for‐like basis), demonstrating the benefits of the Group's international footprint. Eastern Europe, Northern Europe and Central Europe were more severely affected by economic and geopolitical tensions, and thus reported declines (down 2.6%, 1.8% and 1.3% respectively on a like‐for‐like basis, including Germany which was down 3.0%). France and North America remained stable (up 0.0% and 1.4% respectively on a like‐for‐like basis), reflecting the strength of the Group's fundamentals and positive structural trends in the residential market.
Sales of the equity‐accounted Chinese subsidiary Dooya totalled €297 million over the financial year, an increase of 7.6% in real terms (down 0.2% on a like‐for‐like basis, including an increase of 22.4% over the first half‐year and a decline of 17.1% over the second). Sales declined in China (down 2.3% on a like‐for‐like basis), due to current market conditions in the country, notably concerning the management of the pandemic which continued throughout the year and impacted business, and were stable in the Rest of the World (up 1.3% on a like‐for‐like basis).
The Group continued to roll out its roadmap whilst simultaneously monitoring the economic environment, which remained very uncertain given macro‐economic and geopolitical tensions and the slowdown in the global economy.
OTHER INFORMATION
As announced in its press release dated 13 January 2023, the Despature family group, SOMFY's principal shareholder, has crossed the threshold allowing the implementation of a squeeze‐out and will make such a request to the AMF.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Founded in 1969 in France, and now operating in 59 countries, SOMFY is the world leader in window and door automation for homes and buildings. Pioneer in the connected home, the Group is constantly innovating to guarantee its users comfort, well‐being, and security in the home and is fully committed to promoting sustainable development. For more than 50 years, SOMFY has been using automation to improve living environments and has been committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that help promote better living and well‐being for all.
Publication of annual results: 7 March 2023 (after close of trading)
APPENDIX
Geographical analysis of first quarter sales
Consolidated data
2022
2021
(€ millions)
Real terms
Like‐for‐like
Central Europe
69.6
68.1
+2.2%
+1.6%
of which Germany
55.2
56.4
‐2.1%
‐2.1%
Northern Europe
48.5
46.3
+4.7%
+3.5%
North America
38.5
32.2
+19.6%
+11.4%
Latin America
6.4
5.5
+16.2%
+14.0%
Total North & West
163.0
152.1
+7.1%
+4.7%
France
121.7
114.5
+6.2%
+6.2%
Southern Europe
42.6
34.5
+23.6%
+22.7%
Africa & the Middle East
23.7
23.8
‐0.3%
+11.2%
Eastern Europe
40.4
32.1
+26.0%
+25.9%
Asia‐Pacific
20.6
18.8
+10.0%
+8.2%
Total South & East
249.0
223.6
+11.4%
+12.3%
Group Total
412.0
375.7
+9.7%
+9.2%
Geographical analysis of second quarter sales
Consolidated data
2022
2021
(€ millions)
Real terms
Like‐for‐like
Central Europe
71.3
74.5
‐4.3%
‐5.1%
of which Germany
55.7
59.9
‐7.0%
‐7.0%
Northern Europe
48.2
54.3
‐11.2%
‐11.5%
North America
45.7
39.5
+15.7%
+3.1%
Latin America
8.2
5.6
+46.3%
+40.0%
Total North & West
173.4
174.0
‐0.3%
‐3.8%
France
121.3
123.1
‐1.4%
‐1.5%
Southern Europe
45.3
46.7
‐3.0%
‐3.9%
Africa & the Middle East
25.3
20.8
+21.5%
+33.1%
Eastern Europe
45.0
45.5
‐1.1%
‐1.6%
Asia‐Pacific
23.9
19.3
+24.1%
+19.6%
Total South & East
260.8
255.3
+2.1%
+2.5%
Group Total
434.2
429.3
+1.2%
‐0.1%
Geographical analysis of third quarter sales
Consolidated data
2022
2021
(€ millions)
Real terms
Like‐for‐like
Central Europe
69.0
63.4
+8.7%
+5.8%
of which Germany
53.8
49.1
+9.6%
+8.2%
Northern Europe
39.2
36.5
+7.4%
+3.9%
North America
38.3
35.5
+7.7%
‐8.2%
Latin America
8.5
6.5
+31.4%
+22.6%
Total North & West
154.9
141.9
+9.2%
+2.6%
France
93.9
95.9
‐2.1%
‐4.7%
Southern Europe
35.3
32.4
+9.0%
‐1.3%
Africa & the Middle East
19.3
19.1
+1.2%
+14.3%
Eastern Europe
35.2
39.6
‐11.1%
‐11.9%
Asia‐Pacific
22.4
19.5
+15.0%
+4.3%
Total South & East
206.1
206.4
‐0.1%
‐3.0%
Group Total
361.1
348.4
+3.6%
‐0.7%
Geographical analysis of fourth quarter sales
Consolidated data
2022
2021
(€ millions)
Real terms
Like‐for‐like
Central Europe
53.7
56.5
‐4.9%
‐7.7%
of which Germany
42.0
46.3
‐9.2%
‐10.7%
Northern Europe
31.8
31.3
+1.7%
+0.7%
North America
28.5
25.7
+10.8%
‐0.2%
Latin America
7.3
6.9
+5.9%
+13.3%
Total North & West
121.3
120.3
+0.8%
‐2.7%
France
99.6
98.4
+1.3%
‐0.9%
Southern Europe
35.7
35.3
+0.9%
‐5.2%
Africa & the Middle East
17.2
15.3
+12.1%
+28.5%
Eastern Europe
28.9
35.1
‐17.7%
‐19.3%
Asia‐Pacific
21.9
19.9
+10.0%
+2.1%
Total South & East
203.3
204.1
‐0.4%
‐2.3%
Group Total
324.6
324.4
+0.1%
‐2.5%
Geographic analysis of full‐year sales
Consolidated data
2022
2021
(€ millions)
Real terms
Like‐for‐like
Central Europe
263.6
262.5
+0.4%
‐1.3%
of which Germany
206.7
211.6
‐2.3%
‐3.0%
Northern Europe
167.7
168.4
‐0.4%
‐1.8%
North America
151.0
133.0
+13.6%
+1.4%
Latin America1
30.4
24.4
+24.3%
+22.0%
Total North & West
612.6
588.3
+4.1%
+0.2%
France
436.6
431.9
+1.1%
+0.0%
Southern Europe
158.9
148.9
+6.7%
+2.5%
Africa & the Middle East1
85.5
79.0
+8.2%
+21.1%
Eastern Europe
149.5
152.3
‐1.8%
‐2.6%
Asia‐Pacific
88.8
77.4
+14.8%
+8.5%
Total South & East
919.3
889.5
+3.3%
+2.6%
Group Total
1,531.9
1,477.8
+3.7%
+1.6%
Reconciliation of changes in sales for the financial year on a like‐for‐like basis and in real terms
Change on a like‐for‐like basis
+1.6%
Forex impact
+0.8%
Scope impact
+1.2%
Change in real terms
+3.7%
GLOSSARY
Sales
The sales figures provided refer to the sales amounts generated with customers outside the Group. They are calculated based on customer location and therefore the destination of the sales.
Change in real terms
The change in real terms corresponds to the change on an actual consolidation scope and exchange rate basis.
Change on a like‐for‐like basis
The change on a like‐for‐like basis corresponds to the change at constant consolidation method, consolidation scope and exchange rates.
Geographic regions
The Group is organised into two geographic divisions, the first made up of Central Europe, Northern Europe, North America and Latin America (North & West), and the second made up of France, Southern Europe, Africa & the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Asia‐Pacific (South & East).
1 Sales for Argentina and Turkey have been restated for the effects of hyperinflation pursuant to IAS 29. Without such restatement, growth for Latin America and Africa & the Middle East would have been 24.4% and 7.8%, respectively, in real terms.