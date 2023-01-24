Somfy : 2022 full-year sales

PRESS RELEASE 24 JANUARY 2023 2022 FULL‐YEAR SALES Consolidated sales 2022 2021   (€ millions) Real terms Like‐for‐like First quarter 412 376 +9.7% +9.2% Second quarter 434 429 +1.2% ‐0.1% Third quarter 361 348 +3.6% ‐0.7% Fourth quarter 325 324 +0.1% ‐2.5% Full‐year 1,532 1,478 +3.7% +1.6% SOMFY reports sales growth over the 2022 financial year, despite a fourth quarter marked by the continued slowdown in business that began in the second quarter. SALES Group sales were €1,532 million for the year, an increase of 3.7% compared with the previous financial year (up 1.6% on a like‐for‐like basis). Business activity over the second half‐year confirmed the slowdown recorded since the second quarter of 2022, with sales of €686 million, up 1.9% compared with the previous financial year (down 1.6% on a like‐for‐like basis), despite the delivery backlog having been cleared. It should be noted that Teleco Automation sales have been consolidated into the Group's financial statements since 1 July 2022, with the consolidated portion standing at €18 million. During the 2022 financial year, the Latin America, Africa & the Middle East and Asia‐Pacific regions posted significant growth (up 22.0%, 21.1% and 8.5% respectively on a like‐for‐like basis), demonstrating the benefits of the Group's international footprint. Eastern Europe, Northern Europe and Central Europe were more severely affected by economic and geopolitical tensions, and thus reported declines (down 2.6%, 1.8% and 1.3% respectively on a like‐for‐like basis, including Germany which was down 3.0%). France and North America remained stable (up 0.0% and 1.4% respectively on a like‐for‐like basis), reflecting the strength of the Group's fundamentals and positive structural trends in the residential market.

PRESS RELEASE 24 JANUARY 2023 Sales of the equity‐accounted Chinese subsidiary Dooya totalled €297 million over the financial year, an increase of 7.6% in real terms (down 0.2% on a like‐for‐like basis, including an increase of 22.4% over the first half‐year and a decline of 17.1% over the second). Sales declined in China (down 2.3% on a like‐for‐like basis), due to current market conditions in the country, notably concerning the management of the pandemic which continued throughout the year and impacted business, and were stable in the Rest of the World (up 1.3% on a like‐for‐like basis). The Group continued to roll out its roadmap whilst simultaneously monitoring the economic environment, which remained very uncertain given macro‐economic and geopolitical tensions and the slowdown in the global economy. OTHER INFORMATION As announced in its press release dated 13 January 2023, the Despature family group, SOMFY's principal shareholder, has crossed the threshold allowing the implementation of a squeeze‐out and will make such a request to the AMF. CORPORATE PROFILE Founded in 1969 in France, and now operating in 59 countries, SOMFY is the world leader in window and door automation for homes and buildings. Pioneer in the connected home, the Group is constantly innovating to guarantee its users comfort, well‐being, and security in the home and is fully committed to promoting sustainable development. For more than 50 years, SOMFY has been using automation to improve living environments and has been committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that help promote better living and well‐being for all. CONTACTS SOMFY: Carole Laou Sio Hoï: +33 (0)6 24 39 54 25 Shan: Aliénor Kuentz: +33 (0)6 28 81 30 83 / Aurore Cantot: +33 (0)6 09 96 00 70 SHAREHOLDERS' AGENDA Publication of annual results: 7 March 2023 (after close of trading)

PRESS RELEASE 24 JANUARY 2023 APPENDIX Geographical analysis of first quarter sales Consolidated data 2022 2021   (€ millions) Real terms Like‐for‐like Central Europe 69.6 68.1 +2.2% +1.6% of which Germany 55.2 56.4 ‐2.1% ‐2.1% Northern Europe 48.5 46.3 +4.7% +3.5% North America 38.5 32.2 +19.6% +11.4% Latin America 6.4 5.5 +16.2% +14.0% Total North & West 163.0 152.1 +7.1% +4.7% France 121.7 114.5 +6.2% +6.2% Southern Europe 42.6 34.5 +23.6% +22.7% Africa & the Middle East 23.7 23.8 ‐0.3% +11.2% Eastern Europe 40.4 32.1 +26.0% +25.9% Asia‐Pacific 20.6 18.8 +10.0% +8.2% Total South & East 249.0 223.6 +11.4% +12.3% Group Total 412.0 375.7 +9.7% +9.2% Geographical analysis of second quarter sales Consolidated data 2022 2021   (€ millions) Real terms Like‐for‐like Central Europe 71.3 74.5 ‐4.3% ‐5.1% of which Germany 55.7 59.9 ‐7.0% ‐7.0% Northern Europe 48.2 54.3 ‐11.2% ‐11.5% North America 45.7 39.5 +15.7% +3.1% Latin America 8.2 5.6 +46.3% +40.0% Total North & West 173.4 174.0 ‐0.3% ‐3.8% France 121.3 123.1 ‐1.4% ‐1.5% Southern Europe 45.3 46.7 ‐3.0% ‐3.9% Africa & the Middle East 25.3 20.8 +21.5% +33.1% Eastern Europe 45.0 45.5 ‐1.1% ‐1.6% Asia‐Pacific 23.9 19.3 +24.1% +19.6% Total South & East 260.8 255.3 +2.1% +2.5% Group Total 434.2 429.3 +1.2% ‐0.1%

PRESS RELEASE 24 JANUARY 2023 Geographical analysis of third quarter sales Consolidated data 2022 2021   (€ millions) Real terms Like‐for‐like Central Europe 69.0 63.4 +8.7% +5.8% of which Germany 53.8 49.1 +9.6% +8.2% Northern Europe 39.2 36.5 +7.4% +3.9% North America 38.3 35.5 +7.7% ‐8.2% Latin America 8.5 6.5 +31.4% +22.6% Total North & West 154.9 141.9 +9.2% +2.6% France 93.9 95.9 ‐2.1% ‐4.7% Southern Europe 35.3 32.4 +9.0% ‐1.3% Africa & the Middle East 19.3 19.1 +1.2% +14.3% Eastern Europe 35.2 39.6 ‐11.1% ‐11.9% Asia‐Pacific 22.4 19.5 +15.0% +4.3% Total South & East 206.1 206.4 ‐0.1% ‐3.0% Group Total 361.1 348.4 +3.6% ‐0.7% Geographical analysis of fourth quarter sales Consolidated data 2022 2021   (€ millions) Real terms Like‐for‐like Central Europe 53.7 56.5 ‐4.9% ‐7.7% of which Germany 42.0 46.3 ‐9.2% ‐10.7% Northern Europe 31.8 31.3 +1.7% +0.7% North America 28.5 25.7 +10.8% ‐0.2% Latin America 7.3 6.9 +5.9% +13.3% Total North & West 121.3 120.3 +0.8% ‐2.7% France 99.6 98.4 +1.3% ‐0.9% Southern Europe 35.7 35.3 +0.9% ‐5.2% Africa & the Middle East 17.2 15.3 +12.1% +28.5% Eastern Europe 28.9 35.1 ‐17.7% ‐19.3% Asia‐Pacific 21.9 19.9 +10.0% +2.1% Total South & East 203.3 204.1 ‐0.4% ‐2.3% Group Total 324.6 324.4 +0.1% ‐2.5%