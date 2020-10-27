Log in
10/27 05:22:38 am
123.6 EUR   -3.44%
05:10aSOMFY : Investor presentation - 3rd quarter 2020
PU
10/20SOMFY : Sales for the first nine months of 2020
PU
09/09SOMFY : 2020 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
Somfy : Investor presentation - 3rd quarter 2020

10/27/2020 | 05:10am EDT

INVESTOR PRESENTATION October 2020

1

SOMFY OVERVIEW

Investor Presentation 2020

2

BACKGROUND

  • Growing aspiration of people throughout the world to enjoy safe, healthy and environmentally friendly living spaces
  • Confirmation of the importance of comfortable and responsible housing underlined by the pandemic and climate change
  • Addressing the need for comfort, security and efficiency (energy, etc.) by developing innovative and connected solutions for residential and commercial buildings
  • Commitment to making the solutions as widely accessible as possible thanks to the wide-ranging portfolio of brands and products, and to the breadth and depth of the distribution network

#Inspiring a better way of living accessible to all

3

PROFILE

  • Global leader in opening and closing automation for both residential and commercial buildings (motors, remote controls, sensors, control panels)
    • Addressing the residential and commercial construction and renovation markets
    • Compatible with all major existing installations, i.e. blinds, shutters, interior solutions (screens, curtains, solar protection, etc.) and access (automatic barriers, gates, doors, etc.)
    • Extension to security systems (alarms, cameras, videophones, etc.)
    • Can be integrated and used in home automation protocols
  • Pioneer in the digitalisation of living spaces and key player in the connected home

4

NameTitle
Jean Guillaume Despature Chairman-Management Board
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bruno Stragliati Head-Operations & Supply Chain
Pierre Ribeiro CFO & Head-Investor Relations
Victor Despature Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
