Somfy : Investor presentation - 3rd quarter 2020

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 1 235 M 1 461 M 1 461 M Net income 2020 180 M 213 M 213 M Net cash 2020 427 M 505 M 505 M P/E ratio 2020 24,5x Yield 2020 1,15% Capitalization 4 401 M 5 201 M 5 206 M EV / Sales 2020 3,22x EV / Sales 2021 2,96x Nbr of Employees 6 857 Free-Float 19,8% Chart SOMFY SA Technical analysis trends SOMFY SA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 141,50 € Last Close Price 128,00 € Spread / Highest target 13,3% Spread / Average Target 10,5% Spread / Lowest Target 8,59% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Jean Guillaume Despature Chairman-Management Board Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board Bruno Stragliati Head-Operations & Supply Chain Pierre Ribeiro CFO & Head-Investor Relations Victor Despature Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOMFY SA 46.29% 5 201 CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED -37.55% 23 088 INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB 4.66% 11 952 KINNEVIK AB 60.74% 11 687 LIFCO AB (PUBL) 11.89% 6 653 COMPASS DIVERSIFIED -28.12% 1 160