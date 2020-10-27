Somfy : Investor presentation - 3rd quarter 2020

|
BACKGROUND
Growing aspiration of people throughout the world to enjoy safe, healthy and environmentally friendly living spaces
Confirmation of the importance of comfortable and responsible housing underlined by the pandemic and climate change
Addressing the need for comfort, security and efficiency (energy, etc.) by developing innovative and connected solutions for residential and commercial buildings
Commitment to making the solutions as widely accessible as possible thanks to the wide-ranging portfolio of brands and products, and to the breadth and depth of the distribution network
#Inspiring a better way of living accessible to all
PROFILE
Global leader in opening and closing automation for both residential and commercial buildings (motors, remote controls, sensors, control panels)
Addressing the residential and commercial construction and renovation markets
Compatible with all major existing installations, i.e. blinds, shutters, interior solutions (screens, curtains, solar protection, etc.) and access (automatic barriers, gates, doors, etc.)
Extension to security systems (alarms, cameras, videophones, etc.)
Can be integrated and used in home automation protocols
Pioneer in the digitalisation of living spaces and key player in the connected home
|Sales 2020
1 235 M
1 461 M
1 461 M
|Net income 2020
180 M
213 M
213 M
|Net cash 2020
427 M
505 M
505 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|24,5x
|Yield 2020
|1,15%
|Capitalization
4 401 M
5 201 M
5 206 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|3,22x
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,96x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 857
|Free-Float
|19,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SOMFY SA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
141,50 €
|Last Close Price
128,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
13,3%
|Spread / Average Target
10,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
8,59%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|SOMFY SA
|46.29%
|5 201