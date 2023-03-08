Somfy : Presentation of 2022 annual results

Continued slowdown in sales over H2 2022 within a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment

3.7% growth in sales and decline in net profit with a lower current operating margin that nevertheless remained higher than levels seen in the pre-Covid period

Reduction in delivery delays thanks to the redesign strategy and mobilisation of teams Industrial and digital investments maintained to support the Group's growth

Consolidation since 1 July 2022 of Italian group Teleco Automation, leader in automation systems for bioclimatic pergolas

Formalisation and structuring of the 3-yearplan 2025 One Way to achieve Ambition 2030

Delisting in early 2023 following the Simplified Public Tender Offer initiated by SOMFY's principal shareholder in late 2022