  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Somfy SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SO   FR0013199916

SOMFY SA

(SO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  16:35:15 12/01/2023 GMT
143.00 EUR   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Somfy : Presentation of 2022 annual results

03/08/2023 | 07:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESENTATION OF 2022

ANNUAL RESULTS

8 March 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Continued slowdown in sales over H2 2022 within a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment

3.7% growth in sales and decline in net profit with a lower current operating margin that nevertheless remained higher than levels seen in the pre-Covid period

Reduction in delivery delays thanks to the redesign strategy and mobilisation of teams Industrial and digital investments maintained to support the Group's growth

Consolidation since 1 July 2022 of Italian group Teleco Automation, leader in automation systems for bioclimatic pergolas

Formalisation and structuring of the 3-yearplan 2025 One Way to achieve Ambition 2030

Delisting in early 2023 following the Simplified Public Tender Offer initiated by SOMFY's principal shareholder in late 2022

Presentation of 2022 results - March 2023

2

2022 KEY FIGURES

€1,532 m

+3.7%

Sales

6,433

+3.3% like-for-like

Permanent workforce

* Industrial sites

Presentation of 2022 results - March 2023

18.2%

vs. 20.4% in 2021

Current operating

margin

55%*

Rate of electricity from

renewable sources

3

€238 m

-8.1%

Net profit

65.9%

Products sold

certified "Act for

Green"

€428 m

Net financial

surplus

11,439,095

+19.2%

Connected

devices

UPDATE ON MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Presentation of 2022 annual results

4

MACROECONOMIC AND GEOPOLITICAL ENVIRONMENT

Slowdown in demand:

Inflation in Europe

Overall climate remains challenging: Russian-Ukrainian war, rising costs of energy, raw materials and transportation, rise in interest rates, supply chain pressure

Consumer confidence and purchasing power dented by the lack of visibility and inflation at an all-time high

Consumer confidence

(CCI)

Source: ECB forecast

But positive structural trends:

  • Growing environmental awareness with the critical challenge of energy performance
  • Changing lifestyles and new ways of working that support the demand for smart living: greater comfort and security, and increased digitalisation thanks to connected objects

Presentation of 2022 results - March 2023

Source: OECD

5

Disclaimer

Somfy SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 07:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
