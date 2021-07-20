Somfy : Sales for the first half of 2021

PRESS

RELEASE

20 JULY 2021

SALES FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

Consolidated sales 2021 2020   (€ millions) Real terms Like‐for‐like First quarter 375.7 291.3 +29.0% +28.7% Second quarter 429.3 277.6 +54.7% +53.4% First half‐year 805.0 568.9 +41.5% +40.8%

Somfy reports record sales growth for the first half‐year thanks to a favourable base effect and a particularly buoyant market, and despite ongoing pressure on the market for electronic components and raw materials.

SALES

Group sales totalled €805.0 million for the first six months of the financial year, a sharp increase of 41.5% (up 40.8% on a like‐for‐like basis) compared with the same period in the previous financial year, and up 30.9% compared with the first six months of 2019. They increased 29.0% over the first quarter (up 28.7% on a like‐for‐like basis), to €375.7 million, and posted significant growth of 54.7% over the second quarter (up 53.4% on a like‐for‐like basis), to €429.3 million.

This record increase reflects sustained growth in March and April (up 57.8% and 141.5% respectively on a like‐for‐like basis), which were lockdown months in many of the Group's markets during the previous financial year, and a very buoyant market with delayed consumer spending and the home's consolidated position as a safe investment.

As a result, all geographical areas once again ended the half‐year with like‐for‐like growth of more than 10%. There were exceptional performances in Africa & the Middle East, North America, Latin America and Southern Europe with growth exceeding 50%.

Growth in Eastern and Central Europe was also substantial over the first six months (up 34.3% and 12.7% respectively on a like‐for‐like basis) despite a high comparison basis, as these two regions held up particularly well during the pandemic in the previous financial year.