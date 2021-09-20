Somfy is committed to reducing its emissions as part of its new sustainable development strategy 20/09/2021 - 08:30 CET

As the world leader in window and door automation and a pioneer in the smart home, Somfy is making a definite commitment by implementing its sustainable development strategy based on three pillars: Planet, People, and Prosperity.

As part of this commitment, Somfy Group carried out a worldwide carbon assessment. This assessment highlighted a footprint of 1,300 Kt CO2 equivalent for 2019, which is the impact of a French city with 120,000 inhabitants. This assessment includes all of the company's scopes related to its operations and product usage. This assessment was the opportunity for the Group to define a realistic and ambitious action plan for the coming years. Indeed, Somfy will continue its efforts and is committed to reducing its CO2 emissions by 50% before 2030, both in terms of its operations and its products, in line with the objectives validated by SBTi[1]. This commitment will help the company achieve the objectives set out by the Paris Agreements which aim to limit global warming to 1.5°C. 93% of the Group's emissions come from products, 78% of which are directly linked to their usage. This commitment to reduce emissions by 50% will have a direct impact on products, as it implies an even greater roll-out of eco-designed solutions and optimized consumption. By 2021, more than 50% of products sold will carry the ACT FOR GREEN label[2] and by 2030, it will be the case for all products sold. In addition, this commitment to reducing emissions will also affect Somfy solutions by reducing their energy consumption by 40% by 2030. At the same time, the solutions offered by Somfy help avoid emissions by optimizing building energy performance thanks to intelligent rolling shutter and solar protection control. The Group will therefore continue to innovate in this area and has developed an approach with the consulting agency Carbone4 to calculate avoided emissions. For example, in 2020, Somfy's solutions helped avoid 120 Kt of CO2 equivalent emissions in France. In order to better understand its carbon intensity, the Group will carry out this analysis on a country-by-country basis, adapting it to local specificities (energy mix, uses, etc.)

Somfy's sustainable development policy also includes actions for 'People' and 'Prosperity'. Because Somfy is also committed to its employees, it seeks to improve their well-being, development and employability-a key element in preparing the Group for its future challenges. With this in mind, the Group created SOMFY CAMPUS, a program designed to develop sustainable employability of Somfy teams as new professions are emerging in the company. By the end of 2021, 2,000 employees will have access to SOMFY CAMPUS, and 6,500 by 2024. Since 2004, the Group, through its foundation, has also been committed to supporting initiatives led by associations to fight against substandard housing. Finally, Somfy wishes to ensure the development of its operations in a way that benefits all its stakeholders.

[1] Science Based Targets Initiatives

[2] ACT FOR GREEN is a label created in 2012 that aims at reducing the environmental impact of products throughout their life cycle, from the extraction of raw materials to end-of-life, by requiring more than current regulations.

Setting up this new roadmap is a key step, and is a result of two years of work validated and emboldened by the health crisis. Our commitments will enable us to play our part in the environmental, social and societal emergency. This is an essential new step if we want to remain a responsible, preferred partner, both locally and globally, that contributes to a better living environment through its innovative and virtuous solutions Jean Guillaume Despature, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Profile Founded in 1969 in France, and now operating in 58 countries, Somfy is the world leader in window and door automation for homes and buildings.

Pioneer in the connected home, the Group is constantly innovating to guarantee its users comfort, well-being, and security in the home and is fully committed to promoting sustainable development.

For 50 years, Somfy has been using automation to improve living environments and has been committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that promote better living and well-being for all.

