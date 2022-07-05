Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Sompo Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8630   JP3165000005

SOMPO HOLDINGS INC.

(8630)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-05 am EDT
6125.00 JPY   +2.54%
Sompo : Announcement regarding Progress of Share Buybacks

07/05/2022 | 02:33am EDT
[English Translation]

July 5, 2022

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name : Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Representative : Kengo Sakurada, Group CEO

Chairman and Representative

Executive Officer

(Stock Code: 8630, Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.)

Contact :

Kentaro Niwa

Senior Deputy General Manager,

Office of Group CFO

Tel: +81-3-3349-3913

Announcement regarding Progress of Share Buybacks

(Share buybacks in accord with articles of incorporation provisions set pursuant to Article 165,

paragraph 2, of the Companies Act)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announces the progress of share buybacks under the resolution by its Board of Directors on May 20, 2022 in accord with Article 156 of the Companies Act applied pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

1.

Class of shares

Common stock of the Company

2.

Total number of shares repurchased

1,616,400 shares

3.

Total price of shares repurchased

¥9,605,790,600

4.

Period (on the basis of execution date)

June 1, 2022 June 30, 2022

5.

Method of repurchase

Open-market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 20, 2022

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Potential total number

16,000,000 shares (upper limit)

(4.66% of issued and outstanding shares (net of treasury stock))

(3) Total price

¥ 58,000,000,000 (upper limit)

(4)

Period

June 1, 2022 November 17, 2022

2. Total number and price of the Company's share buybacks under the resolution above

(1)

Total number

1,616,400 shares

(2)

Total price

¥9,605,790,600

(End of Document)

Disclaimer

Sompo Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
