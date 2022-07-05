Sompo : Announcement regarding Progress of Share Buybacks

[English Translation]
July 5, 2022
To Whom It May Concern:
Company Name : Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Representative : Kengo Sakurada, Group CEO
Chairman and Representative
Executive Officer
(Stock Code: 8630, Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.)
|
Contact :
|
Kentaro Niwa
|
|
Senior Deputy General Manager,
|
|
Office of Group CFO
|
|
Tel: +81-3-3349-3913
Announcement regarding Progress of Share Buybacks
(Share buybacks in accord with articles of incorporation provisions set pursuant to Article 165,
paragraph 2, of the Companies Act)
Sompo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announces the progress of share buybacks under the resolution by its Board of Directors on May 20, 2022 in accord with Article 156 of the Companies Act applied pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.
|
1.
|
Class of shares
|
Common stock of the Company
|
2.
|
Total number of shares repurchased
|
1,616,400 shares
|
3.
|
Total price of shares repurchased
|
¥9,605,790,600
|
4.
|
Period (on the basis of execution date)
|
June 1, 2022 － June 30, 2022
|
5.
|
Method of repurchase
|
Open-market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(For reference)
1. Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 20, 2022
|
(1)
|
Class of shares
|
Common stock of the Company
|
(2)
|
Potential total number
|
16,000,000 shares (upper limit)
|
|
|
(4.66% of issued and outstanding shares (net of treasury stock))
|
(3) Total price
|
¥ 58,000,000,000 (upper limit)
|
(4)
|
Period
|
June 1, 2022 － November 17, 2022
2. Total number and price of the Company's share buybacks under the resolution above
|
(1)
|
Total number
|
1,616,400 shares
|
(2)
|
Total price
|
¥9,605,790,600