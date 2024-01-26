Sompo Holdings, Inc. Announces Executive Changes

January 25, 2024 at 09:00 pm EST Share

Sompo Holdings, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has decided at a meeting held on January 26, 2024 to make the following changes to Representative Executive Officers and Senior Vice Presidents and Executive Officers. The company announced the resignation of Kengo SAKURADA as Director, Chairman and Representative Executive Officer, Effective March 31, 2024. The company also announced that Mikio OKUMURA's designation has ben changed from Group COO, Director, Representative Executive Officer and President to the new position of Group CEO, Director, Representative Executive Officer and President, Effective April 1, 2024. Change of Representative Executive Officer due to changes in the Company's executive personnel. The company also announced the resignation of Giichi SHIRAKAWA as CEO of Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Senior Vice President and Executive

Officer, Effective January 31, 2024. Koji ISHIKAWA's designation has ben changed from Senior Vice President and Executive Officer to the new position of CEO of Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, Effective February 1, 2024.