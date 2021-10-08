Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sompo Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8630   JP3165000005

SOMPO HOLDINGS, INC.

(8630)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sompo : Notice Concerning Selection of “Prime Market” under the New Market Segments

10/08/2021 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 8, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: Sompo Holdings, Inc. Representative: Kengo Sakurada Group CEO, Director,

President and Representative Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8630, the first section of the TSE)

Contact: Shu Nakamura Manager, Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-3349-3723

Notice Concerning Selection of "Prime Market" under the New Market Segments

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received the results of initial assessment of its compliance with the continued listing criteria of the new market segments from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") which, as of July 9, 2021, confirmed that the Company meets the listing maintenance criteria for the "Prime Market" under the new market segments.

Based on this result, and in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held today, the Company hereby announces that it resolved to select the "Prime Market" as its market segment from the day of transition to the new market segments scheduled for April 2022, and to file an application to TSE to that effect.

Going forward, the Company will proceed with procedures related to the application to select new market segments in accordance with the schedule established by the TSE.

End of document

Disclaimer

Sompo Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 07:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOMPO HOLDINGS, INC.
03:07aSOMPO : Notice Concerning Selection of “Prime Market” under the New Market Seg..
PU
10/05Sompo Holdings Buys Back Own Shares for Nearly $63 Million
MT
10/05SOMPO : Announcement regarding Progress of Share Buybacks
PU
10/05Tranche Update on Sompo Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 20, 2021.
CI
10/05Tranche Update on Sompo Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 20, 2021.
CI
09/30SOMPO : Japan's Sompo to invest in Australian insurtech firm Cover Genius
AQ
09/29VC DAILY : Venture Keeps Up Frenzied Pace
DJ
09/29SOMPO HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/20SOMPO : International Reaches Agreement to Purchase Leading Italian Agriculture Insurance ..
AQ
09/10SOMPO : AM Best Affirms Issuer Credit Rating of Sompo International Holdings Ltd
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOMPO HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 876 B 34 634 M 34 634 M
Net income 2022 143 B 1 277 M 1 277 M
Net Debt 2022 500 B 4 468 M 4 468 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 1 721 B 15 439 M 15 379 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 48 115
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart SOMPO HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sompo Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOMPO HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4 936,00 JPY
Average target price 5 166,15 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kengo Sakurada President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Masahiro Hamada Group Chief Financial Officer
Shinji Tsuji Group COO, Representative Director & EVP
Shinichi Urakawa Group Chief Investment Officer
Sawako Nohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOMPO HOLDINGS, INC.18.28%15 439
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.51.08%48 918
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.02%39 230
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION15.84%37 652
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.13.51%37 084
SAMPO OYJ29.19%28 666