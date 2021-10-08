Sompo : Notice Concerning Selection of “Prime Market” under the New Market Segments

October 8, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: Sompo Holdings, Inc. Representative: Kengo Sakurada Group CEO, Director,

President and Representative Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8630, the first section of the TSE)

Contact: Shu Nakamura Manager, Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-3349-3723

Notice Concerning Selection of "Prime Market" under the New Market Segments

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received the results of initial assessment of its compliance with the continued listing criteria of the new market segments from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") which, as of July 9, 2021, confirmed that the Company meets the listing maintenance criteria for the "Prime Market" under the new market segments.

Based on this result, and in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held today, the Company hereby announces that it resolved to select the "Prime Market" as its market segment from the day of transition to the new market segments scheduled for April 2022, and to file an application to TSE to that effect.

Going forward, the Company will proceed with procedures related to the application to select new market segments in accordance with the schedule established by the TSE.

End of document