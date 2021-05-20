Sompo : Announcement regarding Details of Share Buybacks

[English Translation]
May 20, 2021
Company Name : Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Representative : Kengo Sakurada, Group CEO
President and Representative
Executive Officer
(Stock Code: 8630, the first section of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.)
Announcement regarding Details of Share Buybacks
(Share buybacks in accord with articles of incorporation provisions set pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 2, of the Companies Act)
Sompo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors met on May 20, 2021 and passed a resolution setting out details of the Company's share buybacks to be conducted in accord with Article 156 of the Companies Act applied pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3, of the Act.
1. Reason for share buybacks
While maintaining financial soundness and improving capital efficiency by investing in growth fields, the Company has a basic policy of paying dividends, with the option of share buybacks according to capital condition.
In accordance with this shareholder return policy, the Company will conduct share buybacks as a part of the shareholder return reflecting the performance for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.
2. Details of share buybacks
(1)
Class of shares
Common stock of the Company
(2)
Potential total number
15,000,000shares (upper limit)
(4.21% of issued and outstanding shares (net of treasury stock)）
(3)
Total price
¥ 40,400,000,000 (upper limit)
(4)
Period
May 27, 2021 (Thu.) － November 18, 2021 (Thu.)
(For reference) Treasury stock holding of the Company as of March 31, 2021
Number of issued and outstanding shares (net of treasury stock)
355,948,243 shares
Number of shares held in treasury stock
17,382,246 shares
(End of Document)
