Sompo : Announcement regarding Progress of Share Buybacks

07/05/2021
[English Translation]

July 5, 2021

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name : Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Representative : Kengo Sakurada, Group CEO

President and Representative

Executive Officer

(Stock Code: 8630, the first section of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.)

Contact: Shimpei Aida

General Manager, Office of Group CFO

Tel: +81-3-3349-3913

Announcement regarding Progress of Share Buybacks

(Share buybacks in accord with articles of incorporation provisions set pursuant to Article 165,

paragraph 2, of the Companies Act)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announces the progress of share buybacks under the resolution by its Board of Directors on May 20, 2021 in accord with Article 156 of the Companies Act applied pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

1.

Class of shares

Common stock of the Company

2.

Total number of shares repurchased

687,900 shares

3.

Total price of shares repurchased

¥2,906,671,100

4.

Period (on the basis of execution date)

June 14, 2021 June 30, 2021

5.

Method of repurchase

Open-market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 20, 2021

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Potential total number

15,000,000 shares (upper limit)

(4.21% of issued and outstanding shares (net of treasury stock))

(3) Total price

¥40,400,000,000 (upper limit)

(4)

Period

May 27, 2021 November 18, 2021

2. Total number and price of the Company's share buybacks under the resolution above

(1)

Total number

687,900 shares

(2)

Total price

¥2,906,671,100

(End of Document)

Disclaimer

Sompo Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
