Sompo : Announcement regarding Progress of Share Buybacks
07/05/2021 | 04:02am EDT
[English Translation]
July 5, 2021
Company Name : Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Representative : Kengo Sakurada, Group CEO
President and Representative
Executive Officer
(Stock Code: 8630, the first section of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.)
Contact: Shimpei Aida
General Manager, Office of Group CFO
Tel: +81-3-3349-3913
Announcement regarding Progress of Share Buybacks
(Share buybacks in accord with articles of incorporation provisions set pursuant to Article 165,
paragraph 2, of the Companies Act)
Sompo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announces the progress of share buybacks under the resolution by its Board of Directors on May 20, 2021 in accord with Article 156 of the Companies Act applied pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.
1.
Class of shares
Common stock of the Company
2.
Total number of shares repurchased
687,900 shares
3.
Total price of shares repurchased
¥2,906,671,100
4.
Period (on the basis of execution date)
June 14, 2021 － June 30, 2021
5.
Method of repurchase
Open-market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(For reference)
1. Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 20, 2021
(1)
Class of shares
Common stock of the Company
(2)
Potential total number
15,000,000 shares (upper limit)
(4.21% of issued and outstanding shares (net of treasury stock))
(3) Total price
¥40,400,000,000 (upper limit)
(4)
Period
May 27, 2021 － November 18, 2021
2. Total number and price of the Company's share buybacks under the resolution above