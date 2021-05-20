Sompo : Notice of Change in Executive Officers

Company Name: Sompo Holdings, Inc. Representative: Kengo Sakurada Group CEO, Director,
President and Representative Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8630, the first section of the TSE)
Notice of Change in Executive Officers
Sompo Holdings, Inc. announces as described below that it has determined the candidates for Directors to be submitted to the 11th General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 28, 2021 as well as the candidates for Directors, the candidates for each Committee members, Executive Officers, and the candidates for Executive Officers, etc. to be submitted to a meeting of its Board of Directors following the General Meeting of Shareholders.
1. Candidates for Directors (to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders)
【Effective June 28, 2021 (plan)】
(New Title)
(Name)
(Current Title)
Group CEO
Kengo SAKURADA
Group CEO
Director
Director
President and Representative
President and Representative
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Group COO
Shinji TSUJI
Group COO
Director
Director
Deputy President and
Deputy President and
Representative Executive Officer
Representative Executive Officer
Director
Toshihiro TESHIMA
(New Appointment)
Director (Outside Director)
Isao ENDO
Director (Outside Director)
Director (Outside Director)
Scott Trevor DAVIS
Director (Outside Director)
Director (Outside Director)
Naoki YANAGIDA
Director (Outside Director)
Director (Outside Director)
Hideyo UCHIYAMA
Director (Outside Director)
Director (Outside Director)
Kazuhiro HIGASHI
Director (Outside Director)
Director (Outside Director)
Takashi NAWA
Director (Outside Director)
Director (Outside Director)
Misuzu SHIBATA
Director (Outside Director)
Director (Outside Director)
Meyumi YAMADA
(New Appointment)
Director (Outside Director)
Kumi ITO
(New Appointment)
2. Retiring Directors
【Effective June 28, 2021 (plan)】
(Name)
(Current Title)
Retirement
Sawako NOHARA
Director (Outside Director)
Retirement
Atsuko MURAKI
Director (Outside Director)
Retirement
Hidenori HANADA
Director
3. Candidates for Committee Members (to be submitted to the Board Meeting following the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on the same day)
【Effective June 28, 2021 (plan)】
(1) Nomination Committee
Director (Outside Director)
Scott Trevor DAVIS
Director (Outside Director)
Kazuhiro HIGASHI
Director (Outside Director)
Takashi NAWA
Director (Outside Director)
Misuzu SHIBATA
Director (Outside Director)
Meyumi YAMADA
(New Appointment)
(2)
Audit Committee
Director (Outside Director)
Naoki YANAGIDA
Director (Outside Director)
Hideyo UCHIYAMA
Director (Outside Director)
Isao ENDO
Director (Outside Director)
Kumi ITO
(New Appointment)
Director
Toshihiro TESHIMA
(New Appointment)
(3)
Compensation Committee
Director (Outside Director)
Scott Trevor DAVIS
Director (Outside Director)
Kazuhiro HIGASHI
Director (Outside Director)
Takashi NAWA
Director (Outside Director)
Misuzu SHIBATA
Director (Outside Director)
Meyumi YAMADA
(New Appointment)
4. Retiring Senior Vice President
【Effective June 28, 2021 (plan)】
(Name)
(Current Title)
Retirement
Takashi IZUHARA
Executive Vice President
5. (For reference) List of candidates for Executive Officers and Senior Vice Presidents
【Effective June 28, 2021 (plan)】
(New Title)
(Name)
(Current Title)
Group CEO
Kengo SAKURADA
Group CEO
Director
Director
President and Representative
President and Representative
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Group COO
Shinji TSUJI
Group COO
Director
Director
Deputy President and
Deputy President and
Representative Executive Officer
Representative Executive Officer
CEO of Domestic P&C Insurance
Keiji NISHIZAWA
CEO of Domestic P&C Insurance
Business
Business
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
CEO of Overseas Insurance
John R. CHARMAN
CEO of Overseas Insurance
and Reinsurance Business
and Reinsurance Business
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
CEO of Domestic Life Insurance
Yasuhiro OBA
CEO of Domestic Life Insurance
Business
Business
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
CEO of Nursing Care & Senior
Satoshi KASAI
CEO of Nursing Care & Senior
Business
Business
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
CEO of Digital Business
Koichi NARASAKI
CEO of Digital Business
Group CDO
Group CDO
Senior Executive Vice President
Senior Executive Vice President
and Executive Officer
and Executive Officer
Group CBO
Nigel FRUDD
Group CBO
Chairman of Overseas M&A
Chairman of Overseas M&A
Senior Executive Vice President
Senior Executive Vice President
Group CFO
Masahiro HAMADA
Group CFO
Group Co-CSO
Group Co-CSO
Senior Executive Vice President
Senior Executive Vice President
and Executive Officer
and Executive Officer
Group Co-CSO
Mikio OKUMURA
Group Co-CSO
Senior Executive Vice President
Senior Executive Vice President
and Executive Officer
and Executive Officer
Group Co-CDO
Albert CHU
Group Co-CDO
Senior Vice President
Senior Vice President
Group CHRO
Shinichi HARA
Group CHRO
Executive Vice President
Executive Vice President
and Executive Officer,
and Executive Officer,
General Manager,
General Manager,
Human Capital Department
Human Capital Department
Group CDMO
Hiroshi OMATA
Group CDMO
Group CIO
Group CIO
Executive Vice President
Executive Vice President
and Executive Officer
and Executive Officer
Group CRO
Yoshihiro UOTANI
Group CRO
Senior Vice President
Senior Vice President
and Executive Officer
and Executive Officer
Executive Vice President
Yuji KAWAUCHI
Executive Vice President
General Manager,
General Manager,
Global Business Planning
Global Business Planning
Department
Department
Executive Vice President
Katsuyuki TAJIRI
Executive Vice President
Retail Platform in Istanbul
Retail Platform in Istanbul
Senior Vice President
Takato UDO
Senior Vice President
and Executive Officer,
and Executive Officer,
General Manager,
General Manager,
Internal Audit Department
Internal Audit Department
Senior Vice President
Hideyasu MATSUDA
Senior Vice President
and Executive Officer,
and Executive Officer,
Healthcare Business,
Healthcare Business,
General Manager,
General Manager,
Healthcare Business Development
Healthcare Business Development
Department
Department
Senior Vice President
Yasunori KURODA
Senior Vice President
General Manager,
General Manager,
Accounting Department
Accounting Department
Senior Vice President
Takuto KOBAYASHI
Senior Vice President
General Manager,
General Manager,
Innovation for Aging and Wellness
Innovation for Aging and Wellness
Department
Department
Senior Vice President
Koji ISHIKAWA
Senior Vice President
General Manager,
General Manager,
Secretarial Department
Secretarial Department
Senior Vice President,
Hirofumi SHINJIN
Senior Vice President
Group Deputy CBO,
Group Deputy CBO,
General Manager,
General Manager,
Corporate Communications
Corporate Communications
Department
Department
