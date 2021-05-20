Sompo : Notice of Change in Executive Officers

May 20, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: Sompo Holdings, Inc. Representative: Kengo Sakurada Group CEO, Director,

President and Representative Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8630, the first section of the TSE)

Shu Nakamura Manager, Corporate Communications

Notice of Change in Executive Officers

Sompo Holdings, Inc. announces as described below that it has determined the candidates for Directors to be submitted to the 11th General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 28, 2021 as well as the candidates for Directors, the candidates for each Committee members, Executive Officers, and the candidates for Executive Officers, etc. to be submitted to a meeting of its Board of Directors following the General Meeting of Shareholders.

1. Candidates for Directors (to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders)