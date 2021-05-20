Log in
    8630   JP3165000005

SOMPO HOLDINGS, INC.

(8630)
  Report
Sompo : Notice of Change in Executive Officers

05/20/2021 | 01:04am EDT
May 20, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: Sompo Holdings, Inc. Representative: Kengo Sakurada Group CEO, Director,

President and Representative Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8630, the first section of the TSE)

Contact: Shu Nakamura Manager, Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-3349-3723

Notice of Change in Executive Officers

Sompo Holdings, Inc. announces as described below that it has determined the candidates for Directors to be submitted to the 11th General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 28, 2021 as well as the candidates for Directors, the candidates for each Committee members, Executive Officers, and the candidates for Executive Officers, etc. to be submitted to a meeting of its Board of Directors following the General Meeting of Shareholders.

1. Candidates for Directors (to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders)

Effective June 28, 2021 (plan)

(New Title)

(Name)

(Current Title)

Group CEO

Kengo SAKURADA

Group CEO

Director

Director

President and Representative

President and Representative

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Group COO

Shinji TSUJI

Group COO

Director

Director

Deputy President and

Deputy President and

Representative Executive Officer

Representative Executive Officer

Director

Toshihiro TESHIMA

(New Appointment)

Director (Outside Director)

Isao ENDO

Director (Outside Director)

- 1 -

Director (Outside Director)

Scott Trevor DAVIS

Director (Outside Director)

Director (Outside Director)

Naoki YANAGIDA

Director (Outside Director)

Director (Outside Director)

Hideyo UCHIYAMA

Director (Outside Director)

Director (Outside Director)

Kazuhiro HIGASHI

Director (Outside Director)

Director (Outside Director)

Takashi NAWA

Director (Outside Director)

Director (Outside Director)

Misuzu SHIBATA

Director (Outside Director)

Director (Outside Director)

Meyumi YAMADA

(New Appointment)

Director (Outside Director)

Kumi ITO

(New Appointment)

2. Retiring Directors

Effective June 28, 2021 (plan)

(Name)

(Current Title)

Retirement

Sawako NOHARA

Director (Outside Director)

Retirement

Atsuko MURAKI

Director (Outside Director)

Retirement

Hidenori HANADA

Director

3. Candidates for Committee Members (to be submitted to the Board Meeting following the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on the same day)

Effective June 28, 2021 (plan)

(1) Nomination Committee

Director (Outside Director)

Scott Trevor DAVIS

Director (Outside Director)

Kazuhiro HIGASHI

Director (Outside Director)

Takashi NAWA

Director (Outside Director)

Misuzu SHIBATA

Director (Outside Director)

Meyumi YAMADA

(New Appointment)

- 2 -

(2)

Audit Committee

Director (Outside Director)

Naoki YANAGIDA

Director (Outside Director)

Hideyo UCHIYAMA

Director (Outside Director)

Isao ENDO

Director (Outside Director)

Kumi ITO

(New Appointment)

Director

Toshihiro TESHIMA

(New Appointment)

(3)

Compensation Committee

Director (Outside Director)

Scott Trevor DAVIS

Director (Outside Director)

Kazuhiro HIGASHI

Director (Outside Director)

Takashi NAWA

Director (Outside Director)

Misuzu SHIBATA

Director (Outside Director)

Meyumi YAMADA

(New Appointment)

4. Retiring Senior Vice President

Effective June 28, 2021 (plan)

(Name)

(Current Title)

Retirement

Takashi IZUHARA

Executive Vice President

5. (For reference) List of candidates for Executive Officers and Senior Vice Presidents

Effective June 28, 2021 (plan)

(New Title)

(Name)

(Current Title)

Group CEO

Kengo SAKURADA

Group CEO

Director

Director

President and Representative

President and Representative

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Group COO

Shinji TSUJI

Group COO

Director

Director

Deputy President and

Deputy President and

Representative Executive Officer

Representative Executive Officer

CEO of Domestic P&C Insurance

Keiji NISHIZAWA

CEO of Domestic P&C Insurance

Business

Business

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

- 3 -

CEO of Overseas Insurance

John R. CHARMAN

CEO of Overseas Insurance

and Reinsurance Business

and Reinsurance Business

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

CEO of Domestic Life Insurance

Yasuhiro OBA

CEO of Domestic Life Insurance

Business

Business

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

CEO of Nursing Care & Senior

Satoshi KASAI

CEO of Nursing Care & Senior

Business

Business

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

CEO of Digital Business

Koichi NARASAKI

CEO of Digital Business

Group CDO

Group CDO

Senior Executive Vice President

Senior Executive Vice President

and Executive Officer

and Executive Officer

Group CBO

Nigel FRUDD

Group CBO

Chairman of Overseas M&A

Chairman of Overseas M&A

Senior Executive Vice President

Senior Executive Vice President

Group CFO

Masahiro HAMADA

Group CFO

Group Co-CSO

Group Co-CSO

Senior Executive Vice President

Senior Executive Vice President

and Executive Officer

and Executive Officer

Group Co-CSO

Mikio OKUMURA

Group Co-CSO

Senior Executive Vice President

Senior Executive Vice President

and Executive Officer

and Executive Officer

Group Co-CDO

Albert CHU

Group Co-CDO

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Group CHRO

Shinichi HARA

Group CHRO

Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President

and Executive Officer,

and Executive Officer,

General Manager,

General Manager,

Human Capital Department

Human Capital Department

Group CDMO

Hiroshi OMATA

Group CDMO

Group CIO

Group CIO

Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President

and Executive Officer

and Executive Officer

- 4 -

Group CRO

Yoshihiro UOTANI

Group CRO

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

and Executive Officer

and Executive Officer

Executive Vice President

Yuji KAWAUCHI

Executive Vice President

General Manager,

General Manager,

Global Business Planning

Global Business Planning

Department

Department

Executive Vice President

Katsuyuki TAJIRI

Executive Vice President

Retail Platform in Istanbul

Retail Platform in Istanbul

Senior Vice President

Takato UDO

Senior Vice President

and Executive Officer,

and Executive Officer,

General Manager,

General Manager,

Internal Audit Department

Internal Audit Department

Senior Vice President

Hideyasu MATSUDA

Senior Vice President

and Executive Officer,

and Executive Officer,

Healthcare Business,

Healthcare Business,

General Manager,

General Manager,

Healthcare Business Development

Healthcare Business Development

Department

Department

Senior Vice President

Yasunori KURODA

Senior Vice President

General Manager,

General Manager,

Accounting Department

Accounting Department

Senior Vice President

Takuto KOBAYASHI

Senior Vice President

General Manager,

General Manager,

Innovation for Aging and Wellness

Innovation for Aging and Wellness

Department

Department

Senior Vice President

Koji ISHIKAWA

Senior Vice President

General Manager,

General Manager,

Secretarial Department

Secretarial Department

Senior Vice President,

Hirofumi SHINJIN

Senior Vice President

Group Deputy CBO,

Group Deputy CBO,

General Manager,

General Manager,

Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications

Department

Department

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sompo Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 05:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
