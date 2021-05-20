Sompo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Overview of Results of Operations

(1) Overview of Results of Operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the global economy was hit hard by the global pandemic of COVID-19, but we started to see signs of recovery.

Economic activity in Japan, such as industrial production and exports, started to pick up but we continued to face a difficult situation with weaknesses in personal consumption and corporate profits.

Under these circumstances, the consolidated financial results of Sompo Holdings Group ("SOMPO HOLDINGS") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 were as follows:

Ordinary income increased by 85.9 billion yen to 3,846.3 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year, the components of which were underwriting income of 3,403.7 billion yen, investment income of 279.4 billion yen and other ordinary income of 163.1 billion yen. Meanwhile, ordinary expenses increased by 63.3 billion yen to 3,631.2 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year, the components of which were underwriting expenses of 2,903.1 billion yen, investment expenses of 51.1 billion yen, operating, general and administrative expenses of 537.4 billion yen and other ordinary expenses of 139.5 billion yen.

As a result of the foregoing, Sompo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") reported ordinary profit, calculated as ordinary income minus ordinary expenses, of 215.0 billion yen, an increase of 22.6 billion yen from the previous fiscal year. The Company posted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent, after extraordinary items, net of income taxes and deferred income taxes and others, of 142.4 billion yen, an increase of 19.9 billion yen from the previous fiscal year.

Business results for each of the SOMPO HOLDINGS' reporting segments were as follows:

Domestic P&C insurance business

In the domestic P&C insurance business, net premiums written amounted to 2,196.5 billion yen, a decrease of 39.2 billion yen from the previous fiscal year, due to decreased net premiums written in compulsory automobile liability insurance. The domestic P&C insurance business posted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of

136.7 billion yen, an increase of 41.2 billion yen from the previous fiscal year. This increase was due mainly to an increase in underwriting profit from the previous fiscal year. Overseas insurance business

In the overseas insurance business, net premiums written amounted to 726.9 billion yen, an increase of 137.3 billion yen from the previous fiscal year. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent decreased by 27.2 billion yen to a net loss of 5.6 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year. Domestic life insurance business

In the domestic life insurance business, life insurance premiums written amounted to 340.2 billion yen, a decrease of 8.0 billion yen from the previous fiscal year. The domestic life insurance business posted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of 19.4 billion yen, an increase of 3.4 billion yen from the previous fiscal year. Nursing care & healthcare business

Ordinary income increased by 4.1 billion yen to 138.6 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent decreased by 0.2 billion yen to a net income of 1.0 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year.

(2) Overview of Financial Condition as of March 31, 2021

Total assets as of March 31, 2021 amounted to 13,118.6 billion yen on a consolidated basis, an increase of 1,140.8 billion yen from March 31, 2020. Total net assets as of March 31, 2021 amounted to 2,031.1 billion yen on a consolidated basis, an increase of 418.5 billion yen from March 31, 2020.