Sompo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

05/20/2021
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

This document is an unofficial English translation of the Japanese original.

May 20, 2021

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

[Under Japanese GAAP]

Company Name:

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Listed on:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code:

8630

URL:

https://www.sompo-hd.com/en/

Representative:

Kengo Sakurada, Group CEO, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer

Scheduled date to hold general meeting of stockholders:

June 28, 2021

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

June 25, 2021

Scheduled date to start payment of dividends:

June 29, 2021

Supplementary information for financial statements:

Yes

Schedule for investor meeting:

Yes (intended for institutional investors and analysts)

Note) Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

Note) Percentages are changes from previous fiscal year.

Ordinary income

Ordinary profit

Net income attributable to

shareholders of the parent

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

Fiscal year ended March 31,

3,846,323

2.3

215,097

11.8

142,482

16.3

2021

Fiscal year ended March 31,

3,760,366

3.2

192,451

(3.3)

122,515

(16.4)

2020

Note) Comprehensive income:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

512,417 million yen

%

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

(77,806) million yen

%

Net income per share

Diluted net income

Return on equity

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

per share

to total assets

to ordinary income

yen

yen

Fiscal year ended March 31,

397.40

397.16

7.9

1.7

5.6

2021

Fiscal year ended March 31,

334.12

333.89

7.3

1.6

5.1

2020

Reference) Investment gains and losses on the equity method:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

(3,147) million yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

(8,952) million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

per share

millions of yen

millions of yen

yen

As of March 31, 2021

13,118,656

2,031,168

15.4

5,686.22

As of March 31, 2020

11,977,836

1,612,584

13.3

4,385.85

Reference) Equity capital: As of March 31, 2021

2,018,361

million yen

As of March 31, 2020

1,596,998

million yen

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at the end of the period

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

Fiscal year ended March 31,

626,202

(359,516)

(94,498)

1,117,770

2021

Fiscal year ended March 31,

356,446

(140,117)

(230,605)

967,753

2020

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total annual

Dividend

Dividends on

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

Annual

dividends

payout ratio

net assets

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

year-end

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

millions of yen

Fiscal year ended March 31,

75.00

75.00

150.00

54,777

44.9

3.3

2020

Fiscal year ended March 31,

80.00

90.00

170.00

60,705

42.8

3.4

2021

Fiscal year ending March 31,

105.00

105.00

210.00

59.6

2022 (Forecast)

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Note) Percentages are changes from previous fiscal year.

Ordinary profit

Net income

Net income

attributable to shareholders of the parent

per share

millions of yen

millions of yen

yen

Full year

185,000

(14.0)

125,000

(12.3)

352.15

(Notes)

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting

in changes in the scope of consolidation):

None

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimations, and retrospective restatements

(a) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.:

None

(b) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than the above:

None

(c) Changes in accounting estimations:

None

(d) Retrospective restatements:

None

  1. Number of shares outstanding (Common stock) :
    (a) Total shares outstanding including treasury stock:

As of March 31, 2021

373,330,489

shares

As of March 31, 2020

373,330,489

shares

(b) Treasury stock:

As of March 31, 2021

18,373,946

shares

As of March 31, 2020

9,205,407

shares

(c) Average number of shares outstanding:

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

358,531,696

shares

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

366,675,259

shares

(Expression of implementation status of audit procedures)

This summary is not subject to audits by ​a certified public accountant or an incorporated accounting firm.

(Notes for using forecasted information, etc.)

The forecasts included in this document are based on the currently available information and certain assumptions that we believe reasonable. Accordingly, the actual results, etc. may differ materially from those projected herein depending on various factors.

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Overview of Results of Operations

(1) Overview of Results of Operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the global economy was hit hard by the global pandemic of COVID-19, but we started to see signs of recovery.

Economic activity in Japan, such as industrial production and exports, started to pick up but we continued to face a difficult situation with weaknesses in personal consumption and corporate profits.

Under these circumstances, the consolidated financial results of Sompo Holdings Group ("SOMPO HOLDINGS") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 were as follows:

Ordinary income increased by 85.9 billion yen to 3,846.3 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year, the components of which were underwriting income of 3,403.7 billion yen, investment income of 279.4 billion yen and other ordinary income of 163.1 billion yen. Meanwhile, ordinary expenses increased by 63.3 billion yen to 3,631.2 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year, the components of which were underwriting expenses of 2,903.1 billion yen, investment expenses of 51.1 billion yen, operating, general and administrative expenses of 537.4 billion yen and other ordinary expenses of 139.5 billion yen.

As a result of the foregoing, Sompo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") reported ordinary profit, calculated as ordinary income minus ordinary expenses, of 215.0 billion yen, an increase of 22.6 billion yen from the previous fiscal year. The Company posted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent, after extraordinary items, net of income taxes and deferred income taxes and others, of 142.4 billion yen, an increase of 19.9 billion yen from the previous fiscal year.

Business results for each of the SOMPO HOLDINGS' reporting segments were as follows:

  1. Domestic P&C insurance business
    In the domestic P&C insurance business, net premiums written amounted to 2,196.5 billion yen, a decrease of 39.2 billion yen from the previous fiscal year, due to decreased net premiums written in compulsory automobile liability insurance. The domestic P&C insurance business posted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of
    136.7 billion yen, an increase of 41.2 billion yen from the previous fiscal year. This increase was due mainly to an increase in underwriting profit from the previous fiscal year.
  2. Overseas insurance business
    In the overseas insurance business, net premiums written amounted to 726.9 billion yen, an increase of 137.3 billion yen from the previous fiscal year. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent decreased by 27.2 billion yen to a net loss of 5.6 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year.
  3. Domestic life insurance business
    In the domestic life insurance business, life insurance premiums written amounted to 340.2 billion yen, a decrease of 8.0 billion yen from the previous fiscal year. The domestic life insurance business posted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of 19.4 billion yen, an increase of 3.4 billion yen from the previous fiscal year.
  4. Nursing care & healthcare business
    Ordinary income increased by 4.1 billion yen to 138.6 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent decreased by 0.2 billion yen to a net income of 1.0 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year.

(2) Overview of Financial Condition as of March 31, 2021

Total assets as of March 31, 2021 amounted to 13,118.6 billion yen on a consolidated basis, an increase of 1,140.8 billion yen from March 31, 2020. Total net assets as of March 31, 2021 amounted to 2,031.1 billion yen on a consolidated basis, an increase of 418.5 billion yen from March 31, 2020.

1

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Cash flows for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 were as follows:

Cash flows from operating activities resulted in a net inflow of 626.2 billion yen, an increase of 269.7 billion yen from the previous fiscal year, due mainly to improving underwriting result.

Cash flows from investing activities resulted in a net outflow of 359.5 billion yen, a decrease of 219.3 billion yen from the previous fiscal year, due mainly to a decrease in sales of securities.

Cash flows from financing activities resulted in a net outflow of 94.4 billion yen, an increase of 136.1 billion yen from the previous fiscal year, due mainly to an increase in payables under securities lending transactions.

As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period were 1,117.7 billion yen, an increase of 150.0 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company is forecasting consolidated ordinary profit of 185.0 billion yen and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of 125.0 billion yen, based on the following assumptions:

Assumptions for net premiums written are based on the Company's own projections based on extrapolation from past trends and other factors.

The Company is forecasting 84.0 billion yen for net incurred losses (excluding household earthquake insurance) of Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. due to domestic natural disasters that occur in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, taking into account past trends and other factors.

The Company assumes no major change in market interest rates, exchange rates and stock prices from their levels at March 31, 2021.

The above forecasts were prepared based on information available as of the date of this release. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from projections depending on various factors.

Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standard

SOMPO HOLDINGS is considering the adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). As part of this process, SOMPO HOLDINGS is implementing measures such as examining company guidelines and building infrastructure.

SOMPO HOLDINGS plans to determine the timing of adoption based on the influences surrounding accounting standards for insurance contracts (IFRS 17) and other factors.

2

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Assets:

Cash and deposits

925,014

1,068,985

Receivables under resale agreements

69,999

59,999

Monetary receivables bought

21,183

21,700

Money trusts

33,003

27,698

Securities

7,970,386

9,036,200

Loans

684,094

639,631

Tangible fixed assets:

374,393

362,195

Land

126,045

120,244

Buildings

135,333

139,471

Leased assets

71,969

66,807

Construction in progress

8,311

3,946

Other tangible fixed assets

32,734

31,726

Intangible fixed assets:

407,988

422,238

Software

18,822

118,128

Goodwill

172,665

163,555

Other intangible fixed assets

216,501

140,554

Other assets

1,428,879

1,481,467

Net defined benefit asset

186

83

Deferred tax assets

70,886

6,652

Allowance for possible credit losses

(8,179)

(8,196)

Total assets

11,977,836

13,118,656

Liabilities:

Underwriting funds:

8,544,735

8,891,259

Reserve for outstanding losses and claims

1,558,502

1,646,818

Underwriting reserves

6,986,233

7,244,440

Corporate bonds

504,089

529,591

Other liabilities

1,091,499

1,380,322

Net defined benefit liability

94,094

80,497

Reserve for retirement benefits to directors

30

35

Reserve for bonus payments

32,969

30,421

Reserve for bonus payments to directors

702

1,083

Reserve for stocks payments

1,619

1,953

Reserves under the special laws:

95,387

100,212

Reserve for price fluctuation

95,387

100,212

Deferred tax liabilities

125

72,109

Total liabilities

10,365,252

11,087,487

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

