Sompo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Kengo Sakurada, Group CEO, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer
Scheduled date to hold general meeting of stockholders:
June 28, 2021
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
June 25, 2021
Scheduled date to start payment of dividends:
June 29, 2021
Supplementary information for financial statements:
Yes
Schedule for investor meeting:
Yes (intended for institutional investors and analysts)
Note) Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
Note) Percentages are changes from previous fiscal year.
Ordinary income
Ordinary profit
Net income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
millions of yen
％
millions of yen
％
millions of yen
％
Fiscal year ended March 31,
3,846,323
2.3
215,097
11.8
142,482
16.3
2021
Fiscal year ended March 31,
3,760,366
3.2
192,451
(3.3)
122,515
(16.4)
2020
Note) Comprehensive income:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
512,417 million yen
－ %
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
(77,806) million yen
－ %
Net income per share
Diluted net income
Return on equity
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
per share
to total assets
to ordinary income
yen
yen
％
％
％
Fiscal year ended March 31,
397.40
397.16
7.9
1.7
5.6
2021
Fiscal year ended March 31,
334.12
333.89
7.3
1.6
5.1
2020
Reference) Investment gains and losses on the equity method:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
(3,147) million yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
(8,952) million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
per share
millions of yen
millions of yen
％
yen
As of March 31, 2021
13,118,656
2,031,168
15.4
5,686.22
As of March 31, 2020
11,977,836
1,612,584
13.3
4,385.85
Reference) Equity capital: As of March 31, 2021
2,018,361
million yen
As of March 31, 2020
1,596,998
million yen
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at the end of the period
millions of yen
millions of yen
millions of yen
millions of yen
Fiscal year ended March 31,
626,202
(359,516)
(94,498)
1,117,770
2021
Fiscal year ended March 31,
356,446
(140,117)
(230,605)
967,753
2020
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Total annual
Dividend
Dividends on
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
Annual
dividends
payout ratio
net assets
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
millions of yen
％
％
Fiscal year ended March 31,
－
75.00
－
75.00
150.00
54,777
44.9
3.3
2020
Fiscal year ended March 31,
－
80.00
－
90.00
170.00
60,705
42.8
3.4
2021
Fiscal year ending March 31,
－
105.00
－
105.00
210.00
59.6
2022 (Forecast)
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Note) Percentages are changes from previous fiscal year.
Ordinary profit
Net income
Net income
attributable to shareholders of the parent
per share
millions of yen
％
millions of yen
％
yen
Full year
185,000
(14.0)
125,000
(12.3)
352.15
(Notes)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting
in changes in the scope of consolidation):
None
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimations, and retrospective restatements
(a) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.:
None
(b) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than the above:
None
(c) Changes in accounting estimations:
None
(d) Retrospective restatements:
None
Number of shares outstanding (Common stock) :
(a) Total shares outstanding including treasury stock:
As of March 31, 2021
373,330,489
shares
As of March 31, 2020
373,330,489
shares
(b) Treasury stock:
As of March 31, 2021
18,373,946
shares
As of March 31, 2020
9,205,407
shares
(c) Average number of shares outstanding:
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
358,531,696
shares
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
366,675,259
shares
(Expression of implementation status of audit procedures)
This summary is not subject to audits by a certified public accountant or an incorporated accounting firm.
(Notes for using forecasted information, etc.)
The forecasts included in this document are based on the currently available information and certain assumptions that we believe reasonable. Accordingly, the actual results, etc. may differ materially from those projected herein depending on various factors.
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Overview of Results of Operations
(1) Overview of Results of Operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the global economy was hit hard by the global pandemic of COVID-19, but we started to see signs of recovery.
Economic activity in Japan, such as industrial production and exports, started to pick up but we continued to face a difficult situation with weaknesses in personal consumption and corporate profits.
Under these circumstances, the consolidated financial results of Sompo Holdings Group ("SOMPO HOLDINGS") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 were as follows:
Ordinary income increased by 85.9 billion yen to 3,846.3 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year, the components of which were underwriting income of 3,403.7 billion yen, investment income of 279.4 billion yen and other ordinary income of 163.1 billion yen. Meanwhile, ordinary expenses increased by 63.3 billion yen to 3,631.2 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year, the components of which were underwriting expenses of 2,903.1 billion yen, investment expenses of 51.1 billion yen, operating, general and administrative expenses of 537.4 billion yen and other ordinary expenses of 139.5 billion yen.
As a result of the foregoing, Sompo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") reported ordinary profit, calculated as ordinary income minus ordinary expenses, of 215.0 billion yen, an increase of 22.6 billion yen from the previous fiscal year. The Company posted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent, after extraordinary items, net of income taxes and deferred income taxes and others, of 142.4 billion yen, an increase of 19.9 billion yen from the previous fiscal year.
Business results for each of the SOMPO HOLDINGS' reporting segments were as follows:
Domestic P&C insurance business
In the domestic P&C insurance business, net premiums written amounted to 2,196.5 billion yen, a decrease of 39.2 billion yen from the previous fiscal year, due to decreased net premiums written in compulsory automobile liability insurance. The domestic P&C insurance business posted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of
136.7 billion yen, an increase of 41.2 billion yen from the previous fiscal year. This increase was due mainly to an increase in underwriting profit from the previous fiscal year.
Overseas insurance business
In the overseas insurance business, net premiums written amounted to 726.9 billion yen, an increase of 137.3 billion yen from the previous fiscal year. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent decreased by 27.2 billion yen to a net loss of 5.6 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year.
Domestic life insurance business
In the domestic life insurance business, life insurance premiums written amounted to 340.2 billion yen, a decrease of 8.0 billion yen from the previous fiscal year. The domestic life insurance business posted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of 19.4 billion yen, an increase of 3.4 billion yen from the previous fiscal year.
Nursing care & healthcare business
Ordinary income increased by 4.1 billion yen to 138.6 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent decreased by 0.2 billion yen to a net income of 1.0 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year.
(2) Overview of Financial Condition as of March 31, 2021
Total assets as of March 31, 2021 amounted to 13,118.6 billion yen on a consolidated basis, an increase of 1,140.8 billion yen from March 31, 2020. Total net assets as of March 31, 2021 amounted to 2,031.1 billion yen on a consolidated basis, an increase of 418.5 billion yen from March 31, 2020.
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Cash flows for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 were as follows:
Cash flows from operating activities resulted in a net inflow of 626.2 billion yen, an increase of 269.7 billion yen from the previous fiscal year, due mainly to improving underwriting result.
Cash flows from investing activities resulted in a net outflow of 359.5 billion yen, a decrease of 219.3 billion yen from the previous fiscal year, due mainly to a decrease in sales of securities.
Cash flows from financing activities resulted in a net outflow of 94.4 billion yen, an increase of 136.1 billion yen from the previous fiscal year, due mainly to an increase in payables under securities lending transactions.
As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period were 1,117.7 billion yen, an increase of 150.0 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company is forecasting consolidated ordinary profit of 185.0 billion yen and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of 125.0 billion yen, based on the following assumptions:
・Assumptions for net premiums written are based on the Company's own projections based on extrapolation from past trends and other factors.
・The Company is forecasting 84.0 billion yen for net incurred losses (excluding household earthquake insurance) of Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. due to domestic natural disasters that occur in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, taking into account past trends and other factors.
・The Company assumes no major change in market interest rates, exchange rates and stock prices from their levels at March 31, 2021.
The above forecasts were prepared based on information available as of the date of this release. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from projections depending on various factors.
Basic Approach to Selection of Accounting Standard
SOMPO HOLDINGS is considering the adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). As part of this process, SOMPO HOLDINGS is implementing measures such as examining company guidelines and building infrastructure.
SOMPO HOLDINGS plans to determine the timing of adoption based on the influences surrounding accounting standards for insurance contracts (IFRS 17) and other factors.
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Assets:
Cash and deposits
925,014
1,068,985
Receivables under resale agreements
69,999
59,999
Monetary receivables bought
21,183
21,700
Money trusts
33,003
27,698
Securities
7,970,386
9,036,200
Loans
684,094
639,631
Tangible fixed assets:
374,393
362,195
Land
126,045
120,244
Buildings
135,333
139,471
Leased assets
71,969
66,807
Construction in progress
8,311
3,946
Other tangible fixed assets
32,734
31,726
Intangible fixed assets:
407,988
422,238
Software
18,822
118,128
Goodwill
172,665
163,555
Other intangible fixed assets
216,501
140,554
Other assets
1,428,879
1,481,467
Net defined benefit asset
186
83
Deferred tax assets
70,886
6,652
Allowance for possible credit losses
(8,179)
(8,196)
Total assets
11,977,836
13,118,656
Liabilities:
Underwriting funds:
8,544,735
8,891,259
Reserve for outstanding losses and claims
1,558,502
1,646,818
Underwriting reserves
6,986,233
7,244,440
Corporate bonds
504,089
529,591
Other liabilities
1,091,499
1,380,322
Net defined benefit liability
94,094
80,497
Reserve for retirement benefits to directors
30
35
Reserve for bonus payments
32,969
30,421
Reserve for bonus payments to directors
702
1,083
Reserve for stocks payments
1,619
1,953
Reserves under the special laws:
95,387
100,212
Reserve for price fluctuation
95,387
100,212
Deferred tax liabilities
125
72,109
Total liabilities
10,365,252
11,087,487
